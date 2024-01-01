import { AgBarSparklineOptions, ... } from 'ag-charts-community'; // or ag-charts-enterprise
Options
type AgBarSparklineOptions = {
type: "bar";
/** Direction of the bars, defaults to "vertical" */
direction?: "horizontal" | "vertical";
/** Axis configuration, defaults to "category" */
axis?: "category" | "number" | "time";
/** Chart min and max values, otherwise inferred from data */
min?: number;
max?: number;
/** For object data, the key to use for the x and y values */
xKey?: string;
yKey?: string;
/** Display names for x and y tooltip values, not displayed if undefined */
xName?: string;
yName?: string;
normalizedTo?: number;
/** Tooltip configuration */
tooltip?: AgSeriesTooltip;
/** Style individual bars */
itemStyler?: (params: AgBarSeriesItemStylerParams) => AgBarSeriesStyle;
/** Overall chart theming */
fill?: string;
fillOpacity?: number;
stroke?: string;
strokeWidth?: number;
strokeOpacity?: number;
lineDash?: number[];
lineDashOffset?: number;
padding?: { top?: number, right?: number, bottom?: number, left?: number };
theme?: AgChartTheme | AgChartThemeName;
}
Item Styler Params
export interface AgBarSeriesItemStylerParams<TDatum> {
/** The x value of the datum. */
xValue: any;
/** The y value of the datum. */
yValue: any;
/** Whether the item's x value is the first in the data domain. */
first: boolean;
/** Whether the item's x value is the last in the data domain. */
last: boolean;
/** Whether the item's y value is the lowest in the data. */
min: boolean;
/** Whether the item's y value is the highest in the data. */
max: boolean;
/** The stack group key, if relevant */
stackGroup?: string;
/** The data point associated with the label. */
datum: TDatum;
/** The unique identifier of the series. */
seriesId: string;
/** Indicates whether the element is highlighted. */
highlighted: boolean;
}
Series Style
export interface AgBarSeriesStyle<TDatum> {
/** The colour for filling shapes. */
fill?: string;
/** The opacity of the fill colour. */
fillOpacity?: number;
/** The colour for the stroke. */
stroke?: string;
/** The width of the stroke in pixels. */
strokeWidth?: number;
/** The opacity of the stroke colour. */
strokeOpacity?: number;
/** An array specifying the length in pixels of alternating dashes and gaps. */
lineDash?: number[];
/** The initial offset of the dashed line in pixels. */
lineDashOffset?: number;
/** Apply rounded corners to each bar. */
cornerRadius?: number;
}