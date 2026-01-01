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Angular Data GridRich Select Cell Editor - Async Values

Enterprise

The Rich Select Cell Editor supports loading values asynchronously, including paged loading and server-side filtering.

Async Values Copy Link

List values can be provided asynchronously to the editor as shown below:

When values is provided as a callback function, the callback receives params with type RichCellEditorValuesCallbackParams.

valuesCopy Link
TValue[] | RichCellEditorValuesCallback
The list of values to be selected from. Required when valuesPage is not provided. 
columnDefs: [
    {
        field: 'language',
        cellEditor: 'agRichSelectCellEditor',
        cellEditorParams: {
            values: (_params) => fetch('/api/languages').then((res) => res.json()),
        }
    }
]

Paged Async Values Copy Link

For large datasets, valuesPage avoids loading all items at once and instead loads values on demand based on user scroll and interactions. valuesPageInitialStartRow can be used to set the initial position. The valuesPage callback receives params with type RichCellEditorValuesPageParams and should return a value that conforms to the RichCellEditorValuesPageResult interface.

valuesPageCopy Link
RichCellEditorValuesPageCallback
Optional paged datasource for very large value lists. When provided, values are loaded incrementally and additional pages are requested as the user scrolls. If both values and valuesPage are set, valuesPage takes precedence.
valuesPageInitialStartRowCopy Link
number | RichCellEditorValuesPageStartRowCallback
default: 0
Initial page start row when using valuesPage. Can be a fixed number or a callback that derives the start row from the current editor value. Only applied for the initial, unfiltered load. Filtered searches always start from row 0.
valuesPageSizeCopy Link
number
default: 100
Number of rows requested per page when using valuesPage.
valuesPageLoadThresholdCopy Link
number
default: 10
Number of rows from the end of the loaded list at which the next page is requested. 
columnDefs: [
    {
        cellEditor: 'agRichSelectCellEditor',
        cellEditorParams: {
            valuesPage: (params) => {
                return fetch(`/api/languages?
                    startRow=${params.startRow}
                    &endRow=${params.endRow}`)
                .then((res) => res.json());
            },
            valuesPageInitialStartRow: (value) => getRowForSelectedValue(value),
            valuesPageSize: 100,
            valuesPageLoadThreshold: 10
        }
    }
]

Async Filtering Copy Link

For advanced filtering scenarios, combine async values callback, allowTyping, filterList: true, and filterListAsync to enable async filtering. The values callback params remain typed as RichCellEditorValuesCallbackParams.

When filterListAsync is set to true, the cell editor behaves as follows:

  • It calls the values callback with the current search term.
  • It delays the search request by 300ms (this can be adjusted using searchDebounceDelay) to avoid excessive calls.
  • A loading indicator appears while the network request is in progress.
  • Once the promise resolves, the dropdown is updated with the filtered results.
valuesCopy Link
TValue[] | RichCellEditorValuesCallback
The list of values to be selected from. Required when valuesPage is not provided.
filterListAsyncCopy Link
boolean
default: false
Set to true to enable asynchronous filtering of values via the values or valuesPage callback. (only relevant when allowTyping=true and filterList=true).
searchDebounceDelayCopy Link
number
default: 300
The value in ms for the search algorithm debounce delay

This is shown in the example below:

 
columnDefs: [
    {
        field: 'language',
        cellEditor: 'agRichSelectCellEditor',
        cellEditorParams: {
            allowTyping: true,
            filterList: true,
            filterListAsync: true,
            values: (params) => {
                return fetch(`/api/languages?search=${encodeURIComponent(params.search)}`)
                    .then((res) => res.json())
                    .then((data) => data.items);
            }
        }
    }
]

Paged Async Filtering Copy Link

For very large, server-backed datasets, combine async filtering with valuesPage so filtered results are also loaded incrementally. valuesPageInitialStartRow is only used for the initial unfiltered load; once the user types, filtered paging starts from row 0.

In this mode each request includes:

  • search for the current filter text.
  • startRow and endRow for range-based pagination.
  • cursor (optional) for cursor-based forward pagination APIs (undefined on the first request, then replayed from the previous response).
valuesPageCopy Link
RichCellEditorValuesPageCallback
Optional paged datasource for very large value lists. When provided, values are loaded incrementally and additional pages are requested as the user scrolls. If both values and valuesPage are set, valuesPage takes precedence.
valuesPageInitialStartRowCopy Link
number | RichCellEditorValuesPageStartRowCallback
default: 0
Initial page start row when using valuesPage. Can be a fixed number or a callback that derives the start row from the current editor value. Only applied for the initial, unfiltered load. Filtered searches always start from row 0.
valuesPageSizeCopy Link
number
default: 100
Number of rows requested per page when using valuesPage.
valuesPageLoadThresholdCopy Link
number
default: 10
Number of rows from the end of the loaded list at which the next page is requested.
filterListAsyncCopy Link
boolean
default: false
Set to true to enable asynchronous filtering of values via the values or valuesPage callback. (only relevant when allowTyping=true and filterList=true). 
columnDefs: [
    {
        cellEditor: 'agRichSelectCellEditor',
        cellEditorParams: {
            allowTyping: true,
            filterList: true,
            filterListAsync: true,
            valuesPageInitialStartRow: (value) => getRowForSelectedValue(value),
            valuesPage: (params) => {
                    return fetch(
                        `/api/languages
                            ?search=${encodeURIComponent(params.search)}
                            &startRow=${params.startRow}
                            &endRow=${params.endRow}`
                    ).then((res) => res.json());
            },
        }
    }
]

API Copy Link

Properties available on the IRichCellEditorParams<TData = any, TValue = any, GValue = any> interface.

valuesCopy Link
TValue[] | RichCellEditorValuesCallback
The list of values to be selected from. Required when valuesPage is not provided.
valuesPageCopy Link
RichCellEditorValuesPageCallback
Optional paged datasource for very large value lists. When provided, values are loaded incrementally and additional pages are requested as the user scrolls. If both values and valuesPage are set, valuesPage takes precedence.
valuesPageInitialStartRowCopy Link
number | RichCellEditorValuesPageStartRowCallback
default: 0
Initial page start row when using valuesPage. Can be a fixed number or a callback that derives the start row from the current editor value. Only applied for the initial, unfiltered load. Filtered searches always start from row 0.
valuesPageSizeCopy Link
number
default: 100
Number of rows requested per page when using valuesPage.
valuesPageLoadThresholdCopy Link
number
default: 10
Number of rows from the end of the loaded list at which the next page is requested.
cellHeightCopy Link
number
The row height, in pixels, of each value.
cellRendererCopy Link
any
The cell renderer to use to render each value. Cell renderers are useful for rendering rich HTML values, or when processing complex data.
cellRendererParamsCopy Link
any
The custom parameters to be used by the cell render.
allowTypingCopy Link
boolean
default: false
Set to true to be able to type values in the display area.
filterListCopy Link
boolean
default: false
If true it will filter the list of values as you type (only relevant when allowTyping=true).
filterListAsyncCopy Link
boolean
default: false
Set to true to enable asynchronous filtering of values via the values or valuesPage callback. (only relevant when allowTyping=true and filterList=true).
searchTypeCopy Link
'match' | 'matchAny' | 'fuzzy'
default: 'fuzzy'
The type of search algorithm that is used when searching for values.
  • match - Matches if the value starts with the text typed.
  • matchAny - Matches if the value contains the text typed.
  • fuzzy - Matches the closest value to text typed.
    • Note: When a cellRenderer is specified, this option will not work.
    highlightMatchCopy Link
    boolean
    default: false
    If true, each item on the list of values will highlight the part of the text that matches the input. Note: It only makes sense to use this option when filterList is true and searchType is not fuzzy.
    multiSelectCopy Link
    boolean
    If true this component will allow multiple items from the list of values to be selected.
    suppressDeselectAllCopy Link
    boolean
    If true the option to remove all selected options will not be displayed. Note: This feature only works when multiSelect=true.
    suppressMultiSelectPillRendererCopy Link
    boolean
    When multiSelect=true the editor will automatically show the selected items as "pills". Set this property to true suppress this behaviour.
    searchDebounceDelayCopy Link
    number
    default: 300
    The value in ms for the search algorithm debounce delay
    valuePlaceholderCopy Link
    string
    A string value to be used when no value has been selected.
    valueListGapCopy Link
    number
    default: 4
    The space in pixels between the value display and the list of items.
    valueListMaxHeightCopy Link
    number | string
    default: 'calc(var(--ag-row-height) * 6.5)'
    The maximum height of the list of items. If the value is a number it will be treated as pixels, otherwise it should be a valid CSS size string.
    valueListMaxWidthCopy Link
    number | string
    The maximum width of the list of items. If the value is a number it will be treated as pixels, otherwise it should be a valid CSS size string. Default: Width of the cell being edited.
    formatValueCopy Link
    Function
    A callback function that allows you to change the displayed value for simple data.
    parseValueCopy Link
    Function
    A callback function that allows you to convert the value of the Rich Select Editor to the data format of the Grid Column when they are different.