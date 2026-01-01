Column Headers can be styled using CSS classes and inline styles. Header row heights can be configured statically or set to adjust automatically based on content.

Used to provide CSS styles directly (not using a class) to the header. Can be either an object of CSS styles, or a function returning an object of CSS styles.

Properties available on the ColDef<TData = any, TValue = any> interface.

HeaderStyle | HeaderStyleFunc An object of CSS values / or function returning an object of CSS values for a particular header.

< ag - grid - angular [ columnDefs ] = "columnDefs" / > this . columnDefs = [ { headerName : 'Static Styles' , field : 'static' , headerStyle : { color : 'red' , 'background-color' : 'green' } } , { headerName : 'Dynamic Styles' , field : 'dynamic' , headerStyle : params => { if ( params . floatingFilter ) { return { backgroundColor : 'green' } ; } return null ; } } , ] ;

Provides a class for the header. Can be a string (a class), array of strings (array of classes), or a function (that returns a string or an array of strings).

Properties available on the ColDef<TData = any, TValue = any> interface.

HeaderClass CSS class to use for the header cell. Can be a string, array of strings, or function.

< ag - grid - angular [ columnDefs ] = "columnDefs" / > this . columnDefs = [ { headerName : 'Static Class' , field : 'static' , headerClass : 'my-class' } , { headerName : 'Static Array of Classes' , field : 'staticArray' , headerClass : [ 'my-class1' , 'my-class2' ] , } , { headerName : 'Function Returns String' , field : 'function' , headerClass : params => { return params . columnGroup ? 'my-custom-column-group' : 'my-custom-column' ; } , } ] ;

Below shows both headerStyle and headerClass in a full working example. The example demonstrates the following:

Athlete Details : uses headerStyle static object.

: uses static object. Athlete : uses headerStyle static object functions. This also causes the floating filter to be styled.

: uses static object functions. This also causes the floating filter to be styled. Country : uses headerStyle function callback. This allows to set a different background color for the header and floating filter.

: uses function callback. This allows to set a different background color for the header and floating filter. Sport : uses headerClass to add the sport-header class to the header.

: uses to add the class to the header. Medal Details: uses headerStyle callback function to toggle different styles when the group is expanded or collapsed.

These properties can be used to change the different heights used in the headers.

As you can see in the example below, if you change any of the header heights, this change will be reflected automatically. Note how if the value is cleared (set to undefined ), it might reuse other values. To see all the interactions check the properties descriptions at the top of the page.

The column header row can have its height set automatically based on the content of the header cells. This is most useful when used together with Custom Header Components or when using the wrapHeaderText column property.

To enable this, set autoHeaderHeight=true on the column definition you want to adjust the header height for. If more than one column has this property enabled, then the header row will be sized to the maximum of these columns' header cells so no content overflows.

The example below demonstrates using the autoHeaderHeight property in conjunction with the wrapHeaderText property, so that long column names are fully displayed.

Note that the long column header names wrap onto another line.

Try making a column smaller by dragging the resize handle on the column header, observe that the header will expand so the full header content is still visible.

By default, the text label for the header is display horizontally, i.e. as normal readable text. To display the text in another orientation you have to provide your own CSS to change the orientation and also provide the adequate header heights using the appropriate grid property.

The following example shows how you can provide a unique look and feel to the headers. Note that:

The header heights have all been changed via grid options:

< ag - grid - angular [ groupHeaderHeight ] = "groupHeaderHeight" [ headerHeight ] = "headerHeight" [ pivotHeaderHeight ] = "pivotHeaderHeight" [ pivotGroupHeaderHeight ] = "pivotGroupHeaderHeight" / > this . groupHeaderHeight = 75 ; this . headerHeight = 150 ; this . pivotHeaderHeight = 100 ; this . pivotGroupHeaderHeight = 50 ;

The grouped column header Athlete Details has a specific style applied to it to make it bigger. Note that the style is slightly different depending if pivoting or not:

.ag-pivot-off .ag-header-group-cell { font-size : 50px ; color : red ; } .ag-pivot-on .ag-header-group-cell { font-size : 25px ; color : green ; }

The column labels have CSS applied to them so they are displayed vertically.

.ag-header-cell-label { height : 100% ; padding : 0 !important ; } .ag-header-cell-label .ag-header-cell-text { width : 30px ; transform : rotate ( 90deg ) ; margin-top : 50px ; display : inline-block ; }

The styling of the column labels have also been tweaked depending if pivoting or not.