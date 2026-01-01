The grid provides a default Header Component with sorting, filtering and menu functionality. There are three approaches to customising Column Headers:

Custom Template - Provide an HTML template to the default Header Component for simple layout changes while retaining built-in functionality.

Inner Header Component - Replace just the header name display with a custom component while keeping sorting, filtering and menu functionality.

Custom Component - Create a fully custom Header Component with complete control over rendering and behaviour.

Custom Template

Provide an HTML template to the Provided Header Component for simple layout changes while retaining built-in sorting, filtering and menu functionality.

Set the template using colDef.headerComponentParams . Set on the defaultColDef grid option to set for all Columns.

< ag - grid - angular [ defaultColDef ] = "defaultColDef" / > this . defaultColDef = { width : 100 , headerComponentParams : { template : ` <div class="ag-cell-label-container" role="presentation"> <span data-ref="eMenu" class="ag-header-icon ag-header-cell-menu-button"></span> <span data-ref="eFilterButton" class="ag-header-icon ag-header-cell-filter-button"></span> <div data-ref="eLabel" class="ag-header-cell-label" role="presentation"> <span data-ref="eSortOrder" class="ag-header-icon ag-sort-order"></span> <span data-ref="eSortAsc" class="ag-header-icon ag-sort-ascending-icon"></span> <span data-ref="eSortDesc" class="ag-header-icon ag-sort-descending-icon"></span> <span data-ref="eSortNone" class="ag-header-icon ag-sort-none-icon"></span> ** <span data-ref="eText" class="ag-header-cell-text" role="columnheader"></span> <span data-ref="eFilter" class="ag-header-icon ag-filter-icon"></span> </div> </div> ` } } ;

The example below demonstrates a custom template. Note that specifying your own templates is compatible with other configurations:

suppressHeaderFilterButton is specified in: Athlete , Country , Date and Bronze columns

is specified in: , , and columns sortable=false is specified in: Age , Year , Sport , Silver and Total columns

is specified in: , , , and columns Gold is the only column that doesn't have sortable=false or suppressHeaderFilterButton

Default Template

This is the default template used in AG Grid:

< div class = " ag-cell-label-container " role = " presentation " > < span data-ref = " eMenu " class = " ag-header-icon ag-header-cell-menu-button " aria-hidden = " true " > </ span > < span data-ref = " eFilterButton " class = " ag-header-icon ag-header-cell-filter-button " aria-hidden = " true " > </ span > < div data-ref = " eLabel " class = " ag-header-cell-label " role = " presentation " > < span data-ref = " eText " class = " ag-header-cell-text " > </ span > < span data-ref = " eFilter " class = " ag-header-icon ag-header-label-icon ag-filter-icon " aria-hidden = " true " > </ span > < span data-ref = " eSortOrder " class = " ag-header-icon ag-header-label-icon ag-sort-order " aria-hidden = " true " > </ span > < span data-ref = " eSortAsc " class = " ag-header-icon ag-header-label-icon ag-sort-ascending-icon " aria-hidden = " true " > </ span > < span data-ref = " eSortDesc " class = " ag-header-icon ag-header-label-icon ag-sort-descending-icon " aria-hidden = " true " > </ span > < span data-ref = " eSortAbsoluteAsc " class = " ag-header-icon ag-header-label-icon ag-sort-absolute-ascending-icon ag-hidden " > </ span > < span data-ref = " eSortAbsoluteDesc " class = " ag-header-icon ag-header-label-icon ag-sort-absolute-descending-icon ag-hidden " > </ span > < span data-ref = " eSortNone " class = " ag-header-icon ag-header-label-icon ag-sort-none-icon " aria-hidden = " true " > </ span > </ div > </ div >

When you provide your own template, everything should work as expected as long as you re-use the same data-ref attribute names.

Ref Description eMenu The container where the column menu icon will appear to enable opening the column menu (in AG Grid Community, this is only used when columnMenu = 'legacy' ). eFilterButton The container where the column filter icon will appear to enable opening the filter (not used when columnMenu = 'legacy' ). eLabel The container where there is going to be an onClick mouse listener to trigger the sort. eText The text displayed on the column. eFilter The container with the icon that will appear if the user filters this column (only used when columnMenu = 'legacy' or suppressHeaderFilterButton = true ). eSortOrder If multiple columns are sorted, this shows the index that represents the position of this column in the order. eSortAsc If the column is sorted ascending, this shows the ascending icon. eSortDesc If the column is sorted descending, this shows the descending icon. eSortAbsoluteAsc If the column is sorted absolute ascending, this shows the absolute ascending icon. eSortAbsoluteDesc If the column is sorted absolute descending, this shows the absolute descending icon. eSortNone If no sort is applied, this shows the no sort icon. Note this icon by default is empty.

The data-ref parameters are used by the grid to identify elements to add functionality to. If you leave an element out of your template, the functionality will not be added. For example if you do not specify eLabel then the column will not react to click events for sorting.

Templates are not meant to let you configure icons. If you are looking to change the icons, see Custom Icons for more information.

Inner Header Component

When using the Header Component, the agColumnHeader component will display the header name, adjacent to any configured menu, filter, and checkbox.

This text value can be overridden with a Custom Component by setting the innerHeaderComponent and innerHeaderComponentParams properties on the headerComponentParams property. This is useful when you only need to implement a Component to customise the Column Name without having to reimplement the whole header functionality (sorting, filter, menu, etc...).

colDef = { ... headerComponentParams : { innerHeaderComponent : MyInnerHeaderComponent , innerHeaderComponentParams : { currencySymbol : '£' } } }

Implement this interface to provide a custom inner header component.

IInnerHeaderAngularComp

interface IInnerHeaderAngularComp { // Mandatory - Params for rendering this component. agInit(params: IHeaderParams): void; // Get the header to refresh. Gets called whenever Column Defs are updated. refresh(params: IHeaderParams): boolean; }

IHeaderParams

column Copy Link Column The column the header is for. display Name Copy Link string The name to display for the column. If the column is using a headerValueGetter, the displayName will take this into account. enable Sorting Copy Link boolean | undefined Whether sorting is enabled for the column. Only put sort logic into your header if this is true. enable Menu Copy Link boolean Whether menu is enabled for the column. Only display a menu button in your header if this is true. enable Filter Button Copy Link boolean Whether filter button should be displayed in the header (for new column menu). enable Filter Icon Copy Link boolean Whether filter icon should be displayed in the header (for legacy tabbed column menu). show Column Menu Copy Link Function Callback to request the grid to show the column menu. Pass in the html element of the column menu button to have the grid position the menu over the button. If provided, the grid will call onClosedCallback when the menu is closed. show Column Menu After Mouse Click Copy Link Function Callback to request the grid to show the column menu. Similar to showColumnMenu , but will position the menu next to the provided mouseEvent . If provided, the grid will call onClosedCallback when the menu is closed. show Filter Copy Link Function Callback to request the grid to show the filter. Pass in the html element of the filter button to have the grid position the menu over the button. progress Sort Copy Link Function Callback to progress the sort for this column. The grid will decide the next sort direction eg ascending, descending or 'no sort'. Pass multiSort=true if you want to do a multi sort (eg user has Shift held down when they click). set Sort Copy Link Function Callback to set the sort for this column. Pass the sort direction to use ignoring the current sort eg one of 'asc', 'desc' or null (for no sort). Pass multiSort=true if you want to do a multi sort (eg user has Shift held down when they click) inner Header Component Copy Link any The component to use for inside the header (replaces the text value and leaves the remainder of the Grid's original component). inner Header Component Params Copy Link any Additional params to customise to the innerHeaderComponent . e Grid Header Copy Link HTMLElement The header the grid provides. The custom header component is a child of the grid provided header. The grid's header component is what contains the grid managed functionality such as resizing, keyboard navigation etc. This is provided should you want to make changes to this cell, eg add ARIA tags, or add keyboard event listener (as focus goes here when navigating to the header). set Tooltip Copy Link Function Sets a tooltip to the main element of this component. value The value to be displayed by the tooltip shouldDisplayTooltip A function returning a boolean that allows the tooltip to be displayed conditionally. This option does not work when enableBrowserTooltips={true} . api Copy Link GridApi The grid api. context Copy Link TContext Application context as set on gridOptions.context .

Custom Component

To use a fully customised Header Component, set headerComponent on the Column Definition to the custom component. See Registering Components for an overview.

const colDefs = [ { { headerName : "Athlete" , field : "athlete" } , { headerName : "Sport" , field : "sport" } , { headerName : "Age" , field : "age" , headerComponent : MyHeaderComponent } } ]

Column moving and resizing works without custom logic.

suppressHeaderFilterButton=true is used to suppress the filter menu.

is used to suppress the filter menu. sortable=false is used to suppress sorting.

is used to suppress sorting. The menu icon is configurable.

The interface for a custom header component is:

interface IHeaderAngularComp { agInit ( params : IHeaderParams ) : void ; refresh ( params : IHeaderParams ) : boolean ; }

The agInit(params) method takes a params object with the items listed below.

The agInit(params) method takes a params object with the items listed below.

Responsibilities

The grid provides the following features that should not be implemented by Custom Header Components:

Resizing: When enabled, the grid will put an invisible widget to be grabbed by the mouse for resizing.

When enabled, the grid will put an invisible widget to be grabbed by the mouse for resizing. Header Checkbox Selection: When enabled, the grid displays a checkbox for 'select all' in the header.

When enabled, the grid displays a checkbox for 'select all' in the header. Column Moving The grid will react to Column Dragging to reorder columns.

The Custom Header Component is responsible for the following:

Sorting: You will need to process user interaction for sorting. The default grid component sorts when the user clicks the header with the mouse. You may also need to display icons as the sort state of the column changes.

You will need to process user interaction for sorting. The default grid component sorts when the user clicks the header with the mouse. You may also need to display icons as the sort state of the column changes. Filtering: You do not filter via the column (you filter from inside the menu), however you may need to display icons as the filter state of the column changes.

You do not filter via the column (you filter from inside the menu), however you may need to display icons as the filter state of the column changes. Menu: If you want the user to be able to open the column menu, you will need to manage this user interaction. The default grid component provides a button for the user to click to show the menu.

If you want the user to be able to open the column menu, you will need to manage this user interaction. The default grid component provides a button for the user to click to show the menu. Anything Else: Whatever you want, you are probably creating a custom header to add your own functionality in.

Sorting

How you interact with the user for sorting (e.g. listening for mouse clicks) is up to you. The grid helps you by providing column state and events for getting and setting the sort.

After the user requests a sort, you should call ONE of the following:

params.progressSort(multiSort) : Call this method to progress the sort on the column to the next stage. This uses the grid logic to determine the next sort stage (eg 'descending' normally follows 'ascending'). params.setSort(direction, multiSort) : If you don't want to use the grid's logic for working out the next sort state, use this to set the sort to a specific state.

onSortClicked ( event ) { this . params . progressSort ( event . shiftKey ) ; } ; onSortAscClicked ( event ) { this . params . setSort ( 'asc' , event . shiftKey ) ; } ; onSortDescClicked ( event ) { this . params . setSort ( 'desc' , event . shiftKey ) ; } ;

To know when a column's sort state has changed (e.g. when to update your icons), you should listen for the sortChanged event on the column.

column . addEventListener ( 'sortChanged' , function ( ) { var sort = column . getSortDef ( ) ?. direction ; console . log ( 'sort state of column is ' + sort ) ; var sortingAscending = sort === 'asc' ; var sortingDescending = sort === 'desc' ; var notSorting = ! sortingAscending && ! sortingDescending ; } ) ;

Filtering

The header doesn't normally initiate filtering. If it does, use the standard grid API to set the filter. The header will typically display icons when the filter is applied. To know when to show a filter icon, listen to the column for filterChanged events.

column . addEventListener ( 'filterChanged' , function ( ) { console . log ( 'filter of column is ' + column . isFilterActive ( ) ) ; } ) ;

Menu

How you get the user to ask for the column menu is up to you. When you want to display the menu, call the params.showColumnMenu() callback. The callback takes the HTML element for the button so that it can place the menu over the button (so the menu appears to drop down from the button).

onMenuClicked ( ) { this . params . showColumnMenu ( this . menuButton . nativeElement ) ; } ) ;

Refreshing Headers

If you are creating your own Header Components then you will need to be aware of how Header Components are refreshed.

All Header Components that still exist after the new Column Definitions are applied (in other words, the Column still exists after the update, it was not removed) will have its refresh method called.

It is the responsibility of the Header Component to inspect the Column Definition for relevant changes and update itself if needed. If the refresh was successful then true should be returned. If the refresh was not successful then false should be returned. If false is returned, then the grid will destroy and recreate the component. This pattern is consistent with the refresh method of Cell Renderers.

The example below demonstrates refreshing of the headers. Note the following:

Each column is configured to use a custom Header Component.

The Header Component logs to the console when its lifecycle methods/functions are called.

Toggling between 'Upper Header Names' and 'Lower Header Names' causes the Header Component to refresh.

Toggling between 'Filter On' and 'Filter Off' causes the Header Component to refresh. The Header Component returns false which results in the component getting destroyed and recreated.

which results in the component getting destroyed and recreated. Toggling between 'Resize On' and 'Resize Off' causes the Header Component to refresh. However there is no change to the Header Component as it doesn't depend on resize - the resize UI is provided by the grid.

Custom Props

On top of the props provided by the grid, you can also provide your own parameters. This is useful if you want to allow configuring the header component. For example, you might have a header component for formatting currency which also requires the currency symbol to be provided.

colDef = { ... headerComponent : MyHeaderComponent ; headerComponentParams : { currencySymbol : '£' } }

Keyboard Navigation

When using Custom Header Components, the Custom Header Component is responsible for implementing support for keyboard navigation among its focusable elements. This is why by default, focusing a grid header with a Custom Header Component will focus the entire cell instead of any of the elements inside.

Adding support for keyboard navigation and focus requires a custom suppressHeaderKeyboardEvent function in grid options. See Suppress Keyboard Events.

An example of this is shown below, enabling keyboard navigation through the custom header elements when pressing ⇥ Tab and ⇧ Shift + ⇥ Tab :

Click on the top left Athlete header, press the ⇥ Tab key and notice that the button, textbox and link in the Country header can be tabbed into. At the end of the cell elements, the tab focus moves to the next Age header cell

header, press the key and notice that the button, textbox and link in the header can be tabbed into. At the end of the cell elements, the tab focus moves to the next header cell Use ⇧ Shift + ⇥ Tab to navigate in the reverse direction

The suppressHeaderKeyboardEvent callback is used to capture tab events and determine if the user is tabbing forward or backwards. It also suppresses the default behaviour of moving to the next cell if tabbing within the child elements.

If the focus is at the beginning or the end of the cell children and moving out of the cell, the keyboard event is not suppressed, so focus can move between the children elements. Also, when moving backwards, the focus needs to be manually set while preventing the default behaviour of the keyboard press event.

Dynamic Tooltips

When using Custom Header Components it might be necessary to have a better control of how Tooltips are added instead of simply using the headerTooltip config. For this purpose, we provide the setTooltip method.

Properties available on the IHeaderParams<TData = any, TContext = any> interface. set Tooltip Copy Link Function Sets a tooltip to the main element of this component. value The value to be displayed by the tooltip shouldDisplayTooltip A function returning a boolean that allows the tooltip to be displayed conditionally. This option does not work when enableBrowserTooltips={true} .

The example below demonstrates using the Dynamic Tooltips with a Custom Header Component.

Note that only Column Headers where the text is not fully displayed will show tooltips.

Touch Support

See the Touch documentation for how the grid will handle touch support, particularly for Touch Events.