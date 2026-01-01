Custom formula functions let you extend the engine with domain-specific logic and reusable calculations.

Formula Functions API Copy Link

Custom functions are provided through the formulaFuncs grid option.

formula Funcs Copy Link FormulaFuncs Initial A map of 'function name' to 'function' for custom functions that are used for formulas. FormulaModule

Simple Example Copy Link

The example below registers CUSTOMSUM , which iterates over all values passed to the function (including ranges) and returns their sum.

< ag - grid - angular [ columnDefs ] = "columnDefs" [ formulaFuncs ] = "formulaFuncs" / > this . columnDefs = [ { field : 'sales' } , { field : 'calculated' , allowFormula : true } , ] ; this . formulaFuncs = { CUSTOMSUM : { func : ( params ) => { let total = 0 ; for ( const value of params . values ) { total += value ; } return total ; } , } , } ;

Error Handling Copy Link

Your function should throw when arguments are invalid. Errors are surfaced in the grid and propagate through dependent formulas.

When a function (or a referenced cell) throws an error, the cell displays #ERROR! and hovering over the cell displays the thrown error message. Errors also propagate to dependent formula cells.

Complex Example Copy Link

This example shows COUNTEQ , which receives a range and a value and counts matches. It uses params.args to validate argument types and handle ranges explicitly.

Best Practices Copy Link

Validate argument counts and types early.

Prefer iterators ( params.values ) for large ranges to avoid unnecessary allocations.

) for large ranges to avoid unnecessary allocations. Keep functions pure and fast to avoid performance issues on large grids.

See Formula Reference for built-in functions that can inspire custom implementations.