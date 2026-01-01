+ Addition, can be used to add two numbers, or add days to a Date

- Subtraction, can be used to subtract two numbers, or subtract days from a Date

* Multiplication, can be used to multiply two numbers

/ Division, can be used to divide two numbers

^ Exponentiation, can be used to raise a number to a power

& Concatenation, can be used to join two strings

= Equal to, can be used to compare two values

<> Not equal to, can be used to compare two values

> Greater than, can be used to compare two values

< Less than, can be used to compare two values

>= Greater than or equal to, can be used to compare two values