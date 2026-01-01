Search
This page lists all supported operators and built-in functions for quick reference. For syntax usage and examples, see the main Formulas page.

Mathematical Operators Copy Link

SymbolDescription
+Addition, can be used to add two numbers, or add days to a Date
-Subtraction, can be used to subtract two numbers, or subtract days from a Date
*Multiplication, can be used to multiply two numbers
/Division, can be used to divide two numbers
^Exponentiation, can be used to raise a number to a power
&Concatenation, can be used to join two strings
=Equal to, can be used to compare two values
<>Not equal to, can be used to compare two values
>Greater than, can be used to compare two values
<Less than, can be used to compare two values
>=Greater than or equal to, can be used to compare two values
<=Less than or equal to, can be used to compare two values

Provided Functions Copy Link

Numeric Functions

FunctionDescription
SUM(arg1, arg2, ...)Returns the sum of all arguments.
SUMIF(range, criteria, [sum_range])Returns the sum of values in sum_range where the corresponding values in range meet the criteria. If sum_range is not provided, range is used for summation.
PRODUCT(arg1, arg2, ...)Returns the product of all arguments.
MIN(arg1, arg2, ...)Returns the minimum value among the arguments.
MAX(arg1, arg2, ...)Returns the maximum value among the arguments.
AVERAGE(arg1, arg2, ...)Returns the average of all numeric values among the arguments.
MEDIAN(arg1, arg2, ...)Returns the median of all numeric values among the arguments.
POWER(arg1, arg2)Returns the result of raising the first argument to the power of the second argument.
RAND()Returns a random number between 0 and 1.

Date Functions

FunctionDescription
NOW()Returns a date object representing the current date and time.
TODAY()Returns a date object representing the current date with the time set to 00:00:00.

Text Functions

FunctionDescription
CONCAT(arg1, arg2, ...)Concatenates all arguments into a single string.

Logical Functions

FunctionDescription
IF(condition, value_if_true, value_if_false)Returns value_if_true if the condition is true, otherwise returns value_if_false.

Counting Functions

FunctionDescription
COUNT(arg1, arg2, ...)Returns the count of numeric values among the arguments.
COUNTA(arg1, arg2, ...)Returns the count of non-empty values among the arguments.
COUNTBLANK(arg1, arg2, ...)Returns the count of empty values among the arguments.
COUNTIF(range, criteria)Returns the count of values in the range that meet the criteria.

Error Codes Copy Link

ErrorDescription
#REF!Formula contains invalid cell reference
#NAME?Formula contains invalid operation
#CIRCREF!Formula contains circular reference
#PARSE!Could not parse formula value
#VALUE!Formula contains value of the wrong type (e.g. non-numeric arguments to functions)
#DIV/0!Formula results in a division by zero
#ERROR!Formula contains some other kind of error