Parameters are configuration values that affect the appearance of the grid.

Some parameters such as headerTextColor affect a single aspect of grid appearance. Others have a wider effect, such as spacing which adjusts padding across the whole grid.

Setting Theme Parameters

To set parameters on a theme, call the theme.withParams(...) method which returns a new theme with different default values for its parameters.

const myTheme = themeQuartz . withParams ( { spacing : 12 , accentColor : 'red' , } ) ;

Under the hood, theme parameters are implemented using CSS custom properties (variables), and withParams() sets default values for these, so you can override them in your application style sheets (see Customising the grid with CSS). However using the API provides validation, typescript autocompletion, and an extended syntax for defining CSS values (see below).

Finding Theme Parameters

There are many parameters available, and several ways of finding the right one to use:

Theme Builder - In the "All Parameters" section of the Theme Builder you can search for parameters and view documentation. TypeScript auto-complete - When using an editor with TypeScript language support, you can see all available parameters with inline documentation. Dev tools - When inspecting an element in the grid, the styles panel shows the CSS custom properties that are being used. A custom property var(--ag-column-border) corresponds to the theme parameter columnBorder .

Parameter Types

The type of a parameter is determined by the suffix of it name, for example Color , Border or Shadow .

Every type can accept a string, which is passed to CSS without processing so must be valid CSS syntax for the type of parameter, e.g. red is a valid CSS color.

Some parameter types also support an extended syntax. This syntax is only available when using the API to set parameters, when setting parameters with CSS you must always use CSS syntax.

Length Values

Parameters that refer to on-screen measurements are length values. These will have suffixes like Width, Height, Padding, Spacing etc - in fact, any parameter that does not have one of the more specific suffixes documented below is a length. They can accept any valid CSS length value, including pixels ( 10px ) and variable expressions ( var(--myLengthVar) ). In addition, the following syntax is supported:

Syntax Description 4 A number without units is assumed to be pixels { ref: 'spacing' } Use the same value as the spacing parameter { calc: '4 * spacing - 2px' } A CSS calc expression, except that parameter names are allowed and will be converted to the appropriate CSS custom property. This expression would map to the CSS string "calc(4 * var(--ag-spacing) - 2px)" . Note that - is a valid character in CSS identifiers, so if you use it for subtraction then spaces are required around it.

Color Values

All parameters ending "Color" are color values. These can accept any valid CSS color value, including named colors ( red ), hex values ( #FF0000 ) CSS functions ( rgb(255, 0, 0) ) and variable expressions ( var(--myColorVar) ). In addition, the following syntax is supported:

Syntax Description { ref: 'accentColor' } Use the same value as the accentColor parameter { ref: 'accentColor', mix: 0.25 } A mix of 25%, accentColor 75% transparent { ref: 'accentColor', mix: 0.25, onto: 'backgroundColor' } A mix of 25%, accentColor 75% backgroundColor

Border Values

All parameters ending "Border" are border values. These can accept any valid CSS border value, such as 1px solid red and variable expressions ( var(--myBorderVar) ). In addition, the following syntax is supported:

Syntax Description { width: 2, style: 'dashed', color: 'blue' } An object with 3 optional properties. width can take any length value and defaults to 1. style takes a CSS border-style string and defaults to "solid". color takes any color value and defaults to { ref: 'borderColor' } true The default border: {width: 1, style: 'solid' { ref: 'borderColor' } false A shorthand for 0

Border Style Values

All parameters ending "BorderStyle" are border style values. These can accept any valid CSS border-style value, such as dashed , solid and variable expressions ( var(--myBorderStyleVar) ).

Font Family Values

All parameters ending "FontFamily" are font family values. These can accept any valid CSS font-family value, such as Arial, sans-serif and variable expressions ( var(--myFontFamilyVar) ). In addition, the following syntax is supported:

Syntax Description { googleFont: 'IBM Plex Sans' } A Google font. To prevent potential licensing and privacy implications of accidentally loading Google fonts, you must set the loadThemeGoogleFonts grid option to true. A warning will be logged to the console if this option is unset. ['Arial', 'sans-serif'] An array of fonts. Each item can be a string font name or a { googleFont: "..." } object. The browser will attempt to use the first font and fall back to later fonts if the first one fails to load or is not available on the host system.

Font Weight Values

All parameters ending "FontWeight" are font weight values. These can accept any valid CSS font-weight value, such as bold , 700 and variable expressions ( var(--myFontWeightVar) ).

Scale Values

All parameters ending "Scale" are scale values, which are multiplied by other values to create a final size. They accept a number with optional decimal point. 1 means "no change", 0.5 means "half size", 2 means "double size".

Shadow Values

All parameters ending "Shadow" are shadow values. These can accept any valid CSS box-shadow value, such as 2px 2px 4px 2px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5) and variable expressions ( var(--myShadowVar) ). In addition, the following syntax is supported:

Syntax Description { offsetX: 2, offsetY: 2, radius: 4, spread: 2, color: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5)' } An object with 5 optional properties. offsetX , offsetY , radius and spread take any length value and default to 0. color takes any color value and defaults to { ref: 'foregroundColor' }

Image Values

All parameters ending "Image" are image values. These can accept any valid CSS image value, such as url('https://example.com/my-image.png') and variable expressions ( var(--myImageVar) ). In addition, the following syntax is supported:

Syntax Description { url: 'https://example.com/my-image.png' } Load an image from a URL, or embed a PNG if converted to a data: URL { svg: '<svg> ... SVG string ... </svg>' } Use an SVG source code string

Color Scheme Values

All parameters ending "ColorScheme" (and there is only one: browserColorScheme ) are color scheme values. These can accept any valid CSS color-scheme value, including dark , light , normal , inherit and variable expressions ( var(--myColorScheme) ).

Duration Values