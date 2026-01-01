The Theme Builder provides a visual interface for creating and customising AG Grid themes. You can export themes to use in your application, and import existing theme code back into the Theme Builder for further modification.

Exporting Themes

To export your theme from Theme Builder:

Click the "Import / Export" button at the bottom left of the Theme Builder The "Export" tab shows JavaScript code that creates your theme Click "Download" to save as a file, or "Copy" to copy to your clipboard

The exported code defines a theme using Theme Parts and Theme Parameters:

import { themeQuartz , iconSetQuartzLight } from 'ag-grid-community' ; export const myTheme = themeQuartz . withPart ( iconSetQuartzLight ) . withParams ( { accentColor : "#5A9F7D" , borderRadius : 8 , headerTextColor : "#2E4A3F" } ) ;

To use the exported theme, pass the theme object to the theme grid option, see Built-in Themes examples in your framework.

Importing Themes

Theme Builder can import existing theme code. Select the "Import" tab and drag or upload a code file, or paste in code.