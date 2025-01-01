Applications can display an overlay on demand regardless of grid state. This is achieved by providing an active overlay which can be one of the provided overlays or be a custom overlay component.

Display an Active Overlay

To display an overlay on demand set the activeOverlay / activeOverlayParams grid option. To clear the overlay set activeOverlay = undefined .

active Overlay any Display an overlay on demand. If provided takes precedence over the grid provided overlays. name of a provided overlay, i.e agLoadingOverlay , agNoRowsOverlay , agNoMatchingRowsOverlay , agExportingOverlay component class/function. key of a custom component registered in the components map. undefined to clear. active Overlay Params any Custom parameters to be supplied to the activeOverlay component in addition to IOverlayParams . Updating the params will trigger a refresh of the active overlay.

Implement the IOverlayComp interface to provide a custom overlay the grid will supply IOverlayParams whenever the component is created or refreshed.

interface IOverlayAngularComp { // Mandatory - Params for rendering this component. agInit(params: IOverlayParams): void; // Gets called when the `overlayComponentParams` grid option is updated refresh?(params: TParams): void; }

The example below demonstrates using the grid provided overlays as an active overlay. Note the following:

activeOverlays take precedence over the provided loading overlay.

activeOverlay can be displayed no matter what the grid state, i.e showing the no-rows overlay even when there are rows.