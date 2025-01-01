Search
Angular Data GridActive Overlay

Applications can display an overlay on demand regardless of grid state. This is achieved by providing an active overlay which can be one of the provided overlays or be a custom overlay component.

Display an Active Overlay Copy Link

To display an overlay on demand set the activeOverlay / activeOverlayParams grid option. To clear the overlay set activeOverlay = undefined.

activeOverlayCopy Link
any
Display an overlay on demand. If provided takes precedence over the grid provided overlays.
  • name of a provided overlay, i.e agLoadingOverlay, agNoRowsOverlay, agNoMatchingRowsOverlay, agExportingOverlay
  • component class/function.
  • key of a custom component registered in the components map.
  • undefined to clear.
    • activeOverlayParamsCopy Link
    any
    Custom parameters to be supplied to the activeOverlay component in addition to IOverlayParams. Updating the params will trigger a refresh of the active overlay.

    Implement the IOverlayComp interface to provide a custom overlay the grid will supply IOverlayParams whenever the component is created or refreshed.

    
interface IOverlayAngularComp {
  // Mandatory - Params for rendering this component. 
  agInit(params: IOverlayParams): void;

  // Gets called when the `overlayComponentParams` grid option is updated
  refresh?(params: TParams): void;

}

    The example below demonstrates using the grid provided overlays as an active overlay. Note the following:

    • activeOverlays take precedence over the provided loading overlay.
    • activeOverlay can be displayed no matter what the grid state, i.e showing the no-rows overlay even when there are rows.
    • StatusOverlay is registered in the components map and shown by setting activateOverlay = "statusOverlay" to the key used.