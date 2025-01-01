This page describes the old way of declaring custom filter components when the grid option enableFilterHandlers is not set. It is strongly recommended to instead use the new behaviour described on the Filter Component page.

The example below shows two custom filters. The first is on the Athlete column and demonstrates a filter with "fuzzy" matching and the second is on the Year column with preset options.

Implementing a Filter Component Copy Link

The interface for a custom filter component is as follows: interface IFilterAngularComp { agInit ( params : IFilterParams ) : void ; isFilterActive ( ) : boolean ; doesFilterPass ( params : IDoesFilterPassParams ) : boolean ; getModel ( ) : any ; setModel ( model : any ) : void ; afterGuiAttached ? ( params ? : IAfterGuiAttachedParams ) : void ; afterGuiDetached ? ( ) : void ; onNewRowsLoaded ? ( ) : void ; onAnyFilterChanged ? ( ) : void ; refresh ? ( newParams : IFilterParams ) : boolean ; destroy ? ( ) : void ; getModelAsString ? ( model : any ) : string ; }

Custom Filter Parameters Copy Link

The agInit(params) method takes a params object with the items listed below. If custom params are provided via the colDef.filterParams property, these will be additionally added to the params object, overriding items of the same name if a name clash exists.

Properties available on the IFilterParams<TData = any, TContext = any> interface. filter Changed Callback Copy Link Function A function callback to be called when the filter changes. The grid will then respond by filtering the grid data. The callback takes one optional parameter which, if included, will get merged to the FilterChangedEvent object (useful for passing additional information to anyone listening to this event, however such extra attributes are not used by the grid). filter Modified Callback Copy Link Function A function callback, to be optionally called, when the filter UI changes. The grid will respond with emitting a FilterModifiedEvent. Apart from emitting the event, the grid takes no further action. The callback takes one optional parameter which, if included, will get merged to the FilterModifiedEvent object. column Copy Link Column The column this filter is for. col Def Copy Link ColDef The column definition for the column. get Value Copy Link Function Get the cell value for the given row node and column, which can be the column ID, definition, or Column object. If no column is provided, the column this filter is on will be used. does Row Pass Other Filter Copy Link Function A function callback, call with a node to be told whether the node passes all filters except the current filter. This is useful if you want to only present to the user values that this filter can filter given the status of the other filters. The set filter uses this to remove from the list, items that are no longer available due to the state of other filters (like Excel type filtering). api Copy Link GridApi The grid api. context Copy Link TContext Application context as set on gridOptions.context .

IDoesFilterPassParams Copy Link

The method doesFilterPass(params) takes the following as a parameter: