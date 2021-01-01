Angular Grid: Get Started with AG Grid

AG Grid is the industry standard for Angular Enterprise Applications. Developers using AG Grid are building applications that would not be possible if AG Grid did not exist.

Quick Look Code Example app.component.ts

app.component.html import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; @ Component ( { selector : 'my-app' , templateUrl : './app.component.html' , styleUrls : [ './app.component.scss' ] } ) export class AppComponent { columnDefs = [ { field : 'make' } , { field : 'model' } , { field : 'price' } ] ; rowData = [ { make : 'Toyota' , model : 'Celica' , price : 35000 } , { make : 'Ford' , model : 'Mondeo' , price : 32000 } , { make : 'Porsche' , model : 'Boxter' , price : 72000 } ] ; } < ag-grid-angular style = " width : 500px ; height : 150px ; " class = " ag-theme-alpine " [rowData] = " rowData " [columnDefs] = " columnDefs " > </ ag-grid-angular > Open in StackBlitz

Please refer to our Compatibility Chart for Supported Versions of Angular & AG Grid.

Getting Started

Below we walk through the necessary steps to add AG Grid (both Community and Enterprise are covered) to an Angular project and configure some grid features. In particular, we will go through the following steps:

Add AG Grid to Your Project

For the purposes of this tutorial, we are going to scaffold an Angular app with angular CLI. Don't worry if your project has a different configuration. AG Grid and its Angular wrapper are distributed as NPM packages, which should work with any common Angular project module bundler setup. Let's follow the Angular CLI instructions - run the following in your terminal:

npx -p @angular/cli@latest ng new my-app --style scss --routing false cd my-app npm start

We are passing --style scss to the app scaffolding command so that we may customise the grid theme look through Sass variables.

If everything goes well, ng serve has started the web server. You can open your app at localhost:4200.

As a next step, let's add the AG Grid NPM packages. run the following command in my-app (you may need a new instance of | the terminal):

npm install --save ag-grid-community ag-grid-angular npm install

After a few seconds of waiting, you should be good to go. Let's get to the actual coding! As a first step, let's add the AG Grid Angular module to our app module ( src/app/app.module.ts ):

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; import { AgGridModule } from 'ag-grid-angular' ; @ NgModule ( { declarations : [ AppComponent ] , imports : [ BrowserModule , AgGridModule . withComponents ( [ ] ) ] , providers : [ ] , bootstrap : [ AppComponent ] } ) export class AppModule { }

The withComponents call is necessary for the grid to be able to use Angular components as cells / headers - you can ignore it for now.

The next step is to add the AG Grid styles - replace the content of src/styles.scss with the following code:

@import "../node_modules/ag-grid-community/dist/styles/ag-grid.css" ; @import "../node_modules/ag-grid-community/dist/styles/ag-theme-alpine.css" ;

The code above imports the grid "structure" stylesheet ( ag-grid.css ), and one of the available grid themes: ( ag-theme-alpine.css ). The grid ships several different themes; pick one that matches your project design. You can customise it further with Sass variables, a technique which we will cover further down the road.

Next, let's declare the basic grid configuration. Edit src/app/app.component.ts :

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; @ Component ( { selector : 'app-root' , templateUrl : './app.component.html' , styleUrls : [ './app.component.scss' ] } ) export class AppComponent { columnDefs = [ { field : 'make' } , { field : 'model' } , { field : 'price' } ] ; rowData = [ { make : 'Toyota' , model : 'Celica' , price : 35000 } , { make : 'Ford' , model : 'Mondeo' , price : 32000 } , { make : 'Porsche' , model : 'Boxter' , price : 72000 } ] ; }

The code above presents two essential configuration properties of the grid - the column definitions ( columnDefs ) and the data ( rowData ). In our case, the column definitions contain three columns; each column entry specifies the header label and the data field to be displayed in the body of the table.

Finally, let's add the component definition to our template. Edit app/app.component.html and remove the scaffold code:

< ag-grid-angular style = " width : 500px ; height : 500px ; " class = " ag-theme-alpine " [rowData] = " rowData " [columnDefs] = " columnDefs " > </ ag-grid-angular >

This is the ag-grid component definition, with two property bindings - rowData and columnDefs . The component also accepts the standard DOM style and class . We have set the class to ag-theme-alpine , which defines the grid theme. As you may have already noticed, the CSS class matches the name of CSS file we imported earlier.

If everything works as expected, you should see a simple grid like the one on the screenshot:

Enable Sorting And Filtering

So far, so good. But wouldn't it be nice to be able to sort the data to help us see which car is the least/most expensive? Well, enabling sorting in AG Grid is actually quite simple - all you need to do is set the sortable property to each column you want to be able to sort by.

columnDefs = [ { field : 'make' , sortable : true } , { field : 'model' , sortable : true } , { field : 'price' , sortable : true } ] ;

After adding the property, you should be able to sort the grid by clicking on the column headers. Clicking on a header toggles through ascending, descending and no-sort.

Our application doesn't have too many rows, so it's fairly easy to find data. But it's easy to imagine how a real-world application may have hundreds (or even hundreds of thousands!) of rows, with many columns. In a data set like this filtering is your friend.

As with sorting, enabling filtering is as easy as setting the filter property:

columnDefs = [ { field : 'make' , sortable : true , filter : true } , { field : 'model' , sortable : true , filter : true } , { field : 'price' , sortable : true , filter : true } ] ;

With this property set, the grid will display a small column menu icon when you hover the header. Pressing it will display a popup with a filtering UI which lets you choose the kind of filter and the text that you want to filter by.

Fetch Remote Data

Displaying hard-coded data in JavaScript is not going to get us very far. In the real world, most of the time, we are dealing with data that resides on a remote server. Thanks to Angular, implementing this is actually quite simple. Notice that the actual data fetching is performed outside of the grid component - we are using Angular's HttpClient and an async pipe. As a first step, let's add the HttpModule to our app module:

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; import { AgGridModule } from 'ag-grid-angular' ; import { HttpClientModule } from '@angular/common/http' ; @ NgModule ( { declarations : [ AppComponent ] , imports : [ BrowserModule , HttpClientModule , AgGridModule . withComponents ( [ ] ) ] , providers : [ ] , bootstrap : [ AppComponent ] } ) export class AppModule { }

Now, let's remove the hard-coded data and fetch it from a remote server. Edit the src/app/app.component.ts to this:

import { Component , OnInit } from '@angular/core' ; import { HttpClient } from '@angular/common/http' ; import { Observable } from 'rxjs' ; @ Component ( { selector : 'app-root' , templateUrl : './app.component.html' , styleUrls : [ './app.component.scss' ] } ) export class AppComponent implements OnInit { columnDefs = [ { field : 'make' , sortable : true , filter : true } , { field : 'model' , sortable : true , filter : true } , { field : 'price' , sortable : true , filter : true } ] ; rowData : Observable < any [ ] > ; constructor ( private http : HttpClient ) { } ngOnInit ( ) : void { this . rowData = this . http . get < any [ ] > ( 'https://www.ag-grid.com/example-assets/small-row-data.json' ) ; } }

The above code turns the rowData from a hard-coded array to an Observable . For the grid to work with it, we need to add an async pipe to the property:

< ag-grid-angular style = " width : 500px ; height : 500px ; " class = " ag-theme-alpine " [rowData] = " rowData | async " [columnDefs] = " columnDefs " > </ ag-grid-angular >

The remote data is the same as the one we initially had, so you should not notice any actual changes to the grid. However, you will see an additional HTTP request performed if you open your developer tools.

Enable Selection

Being a programmer is a hectic job. Just when we thought that we are done with our assignment, the manager shows up with a fresh set of requirements! It turned out that we need to allow the user to select certain rows from the grid and to mark them as flagged in the system. We will leave the flag toggle state and persistence to the backend team. On our side, we should enable the selection and, afterwards, to obtain the selected records and pass them with an API call to a remote service endpoint.

Fortunately, the above task is quite simple with AG Grid. As you may have already guessed, it is just a matter of adding and changing couple of properties. Edit src/app/app.component.ts first:

import { Component , OnInit } from '@angular/core' ; import { HttpClient } from '@angular/common/http' ; import { Observable } from 'rxjs' ; @ Component ( { selector : 'app-root' , templateUrl : './app.component.html' , styleUrls : [ './app.component.scss' ] } ) export class AppComponent implements OnInit { columnDefs = [ { field : 'make' , sortable : true , filter : true , checkboxSelection : true } , { field : 'model' , sortable : true , filter : true } , { field : 'price' , sortable : true , filter : true } ] ; rowData : Observable < any [ ] > ; constructor ( private http : HttpClient ) { } ngOnInit ( ) : void { this . rowData = this . http . get < any [ ] > ( 'https://www.ag-grid.com/example-assets/small-row-data.json' ) ; } }

Next, let's enable multiple row selection, so that the user can pick many rows:

< ag-grid-angular style = " width : 500px ; height : 500px ; " class = " ag-theme-alpine " [rowData] = " rowData | async " [columnDefs] = " columnDefs " rowSelection = " multiple " > </ ag-grid-angular >

Great! Now the first column contains a checkbox that, when clicked, selects the row. The only thing we have to add is a button that gets the selected data and sends it to the server. To do this, we are going to use the AG Grid API - we will access it through the component instance. To access to component instance we will need to add the #agGrid id to our component.

< button (click) = " getSelectedRows() " > Get Selected Rows </ button > < ag-grid-angular #agGrid style = " width : 500px ; height : 500px ; " class = " ag-theme-alpine " [rowData] = " rowData | async " [columnDefs] = " columnDefs " rowSelection = " multiple " > </ ag-grid-angular >

Now let's make the instance accessible, and add the getSelectedRows method to our component:

import {Component, OnInit, ViewChild} from '@angular/core'; import {HttpClient} from '@angular/common/http'; import {Observable} from 'rxjs'; import {AgGridAngular} from 'ag-grid-angular'; @Component({ selector: 'app-root', templateUrl: './app.component.html', styleUrls: ['./app.component.scss'] }) export class AppComponent implements OnInit { + @ViewChild('agGrid') agGrid: AgGridAngular; columnDefs = [ {field: 'make', sortable: true, filter: true, checkboxSelection: true}, {field: 'model', sortable: true, filter: true}, {field: 'price', sortable: true, filter: true} ]; rowData: Observable<any[]>; constructor(private http: HttpClient) { } ngOnInit(): void { this.rowData = this.http.get<any[]>('https://www.ag-grid.com/example-assets/small-row-data.json'); } + getSelectedRows(): void { + const selectedNodes = this.agGrid.api.getSelectedNodes(); + const selectedData = selectedNodes.map(node => node.data); + const selectedDataStringPresentation = selectedData.map(node => `${node.make} ${node.model}`).join(', '); + + alert(`Selected nodes: ${selectedDataStringPresentation}`); } }

Well, we cheated a bit - calling alert is not exactly a call to our backend. Hopefully you will forgive us this shortcut for the sake of keeping the article short and simple. Of course, you can substitute that bit with a real-world application logic after you are done with the tutorial.

Grouping

Grouping is a feature exclusive to AG Grid Enterprise. You are free to trial AG Grid Enterprise to see what you think. You only need to get in touch if you want to start using AG Grid Enterprise in a project intended for production.

In addition to filtering and sorting, grouping is another effective way for the user to make sense out of large amounts of data.

Our current data set is pretty small so let's switch to a larger one:

ngOnInit(): void { - this.rowData = this.http.get<any[]>('https://www.ag-grid.com/example-assets/small-row-data.json'); + this.rowData = this.http.get<any[]>('https://www.ag-grid.com/example-assets/row-data.json'); }

Let's enable the enterprise features of ag-grid. Install the additional package:

npm install --save ag-grid-enterprise

Then, add the import to app.module.ts :

import { AgGridModule } from 'ag-grid-angular'; import { HttpClientModule } from '@angular/common/http'; + import 'ag-grid-enterprise';

If everything is ok, you should see a message in the console that tells you there is no enterprise license key. You can ignore the message as we are trialing. In addition to that, the grid got a few UI improvements - a custom context menu and fancier column menu popup - feel free to look around:

Now let's enable grouping! Add an autoGroupColumnDef property and change the columnDefs to the following:

export class AppComponent implements OnInit { @ ViewChild ( 'agGrid' ) agGrid : AgGridAngular ; defaultColDef = { sortable : true , filter : true } ; columnDefs = [ { field : 'make' , rowGroup : true } , { field : 'price' } ] ; autoGroupColumnDef = { headerName : 'Model' , field : 'model' , cellRenderer : 'agGroupCellRenderer' , cellRendererParams : { checkbox : true } } ; rowData : Observable < any [ ] > ; constructor ( private http : HttpClient ) { } ngOnInit ( ) : void { this . rowData = this . http . get < any [ ] > ( 'https://www.ag-grid.com/example-assets/row-data.json' ) ; } getSelectedRows ( ) { const selectedNodes = this . agGrid . api . getSelectedNodes ( ) ; const selectedData = selectedNodes . map ( node => { if ( node . groupData ) { return { make : node . key , model : 'Group' } ; } return node . data ; } ) ; const selectedDataStringPresentation = selectedData . map ( node => ` ${ node . make } ${ node . model } ` ) . join ( ', ' ) ; alert ( ` Selected nodes: ${ selectedDataStringPresentation } ` ) ; } }

Add the the autoGroupColumnDef and defaultColDef properties to the template too:

class="ag-theme-alpine" + [defaultColDef]="defaultColDef" + [autoGroupColumnDef]="autoGroupColumnDef"

There we go! The grid now groups the data by make , while listing the model field value when expanded. Notice that grouping works with checkboxes as well - the groupSelectsChildren property adds a group-level checkbox that selects/deselects all items in the group.

Don't worry if this step feels a bit overwhelming - the grouping feature is very powerful and supports complex interaction scenarios which you might not need initially. The grouping documentation section contains plenty of real-world runnable examples that can get you started for your particular case.

Customise the Theme Look

The last thing which we are going to do is to change the grid look and feel by modifying some of the theme's parameters.

Open src/styles.scss and replace the css with scss files - we'll also add some parameters to change the odd row background color:

@import "../node_modules/ag-grid-community/src/styles/ag-grid.scss" ; @import "../node_modules/ag-grid-community/src/styles/ag-theme-alpine/sass/ag-theme-alpine-mixin.scss" ; .ag-theme-alpine { @include ag-theme-alpine ( ( odd-row-background-color : #CFD8DC ) ) ; }

You can find a full list of theme parameters here.

If everything is configured correctly, the second row of the grid will get slightly darker. Congratulations! You now know now bend the grid look to your will - there are a few dozens more Sass variables that let you control the font family and size, border color, header background color and even the amount of spacing in the cells and columns. The full theme parameter list is available in the themes documentation section.

AG Grid & Angular Compatibility Chart

Due to a breaking change in Angular 10 you may experience the following error when building: Generic type 'ModuleWithProviders<T>' requires 1 type argument(s)



If you wish to use Angular 10 with AG Grid versions 18-23 then you need to set "skipLibCheck": true in tsconfig.app.json Please note however that this is a workaround and Angular 10 is only officially supported with AG Grid 24+.

Angular Version AG Grid Versions 6 18 - 22 7 - 9 18 - 23+ (23 recommended for Angular 9) 7 - 10+ 24+ (24+ for Angular 10)

Summary

With this Angular grid tutorial, we managed to accomplish a lot. Starting from the humble beginnings of a three row / column setup, we now have a grid that supports sorting, filtering, binding to remote data, selection and even grouping! While doing so, we learned how to configure the grid, how to access its API object, and how to change the styling of the component.