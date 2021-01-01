Angular Grid: Number Filter
Number filters allow you to filter number data.
The Provided Filters and Simple Filters pages explain the parts of the Number Filter that the same as the other Provided Filters. This page builds on that and explains some details that are specific to the Number Filter.
Number Filter Parameters
Number Filters are configured though the
filterParams attribute of the column definition. All of the parameters from Provided Filters are available:
buttons
string[]
Specifies the buttons to be shown in the filter, in the order they should be displayed in. The options are:
closeOnApply
boolean
If the Apply button is present, the filter popup will be closed immediately when the Apply or Reset button is clicked if this is set to
true.
Default:
false
debounceMs
number
By default the Text and Number filters will debounce by 500ms. This is because these filters have text field inputs, so time is given to the user to type items in before the input is formatted and the filtering applied. The Set and Date will execute immediately (no debounce). To override these defaults, set
debounceMs to the number of milliseconds to debounce by.
newRowsAction
string
This property is for when using the Client Side Row Model only. When set to
'clear', updating the data in the grid by calling
api.setRowData() (or updating the
rowData property if bound by a framework) will clear (reset) the filter. If you instead set this to
'keep', the grid will keep its currently set filter when the data is updated.
Default:
'clear'
Options:
'clear',
'keep'
In addition, the following parameters are also available:
alwaysShowBothConditions
boolean
By default, only one condition is shown, and a second is made visible once a first condition has been entered. Set this to
true to always show both conditions. In this case the second condition will be disabled until a first condition has been entered.
Default:
false
|Text, Number, Date
filterOptions
string[]
Array of Filter Options to present to the user. See Filter Options for all options available to each filter type.
|Text, Number, Date
defaultOption
string
The default Filter Option to be selected.
|Text, Number, Date
defaultJoinOperator
string
By default, the two conditions are combined using
AND. You can change this default by setting this property.
Options:
'AND',
'OR'
|Text, Number, Date
suppressAndOrCondition
boolean
If
true, the filter will only allow one condition.
Default:
false
|Text, Number, Date
inRangeInclusive
If
true, the
'inRange' filter option will include values equal to the start and end of the range.
|Number, Date
includeBlanksInEquals
If
true, blank (
null or
undefined) values will pass the
'equals' filter option.
|Number, Date
includeBlanksInLessThan
If
true, blank (
null or
undefined) values will pass the
'lessThan' and
'lessThanOrEqual' filter options.
|Number, Date
includeBlanksInGreaterThan
If
true, blank (
null or
undefined) values will pass the
'greaterThan' and
'greaterThanOrEqual' filter options.
|Number, Date
includeBlanksInRange
If
true, blank (
null or
undefined) values will pass the
'inRange' filter option.
|Number, Date
allowedCharPattern
When specified, the input field will be of type
text instead of
number, and this will be used as a regex of all the characters that are allowed to be typed. This will be compared against any typed character and prevent the character from appearing in the input if it does not match, in supported browsers (all except Safari).
|Number
numberParser
Typically used alongside
allowedCharPattern, this provides a custom parser to convert the value entered in the filter inputs into a number that can be used for comparisons.
|Number
Custom Number Support
By default, the Number Filter uses HTML5
number inputs. However, these have mixed browser support, particularly around locale-specific nuances, e.g. using commas rather than periods for decimal values. You might also want to allow users to type other characters e.g. currency symbols, commas for thousands, etc, and still be able to handle those values correctly.
For these reasons, the Number Filter allows you to control what characters the user is allowed to type, and provide custom logic to parse the provided value into a number to be used in the filtering. In this case, a
text input is used with JavaScript controlling what characters the user is allowed (rather than the browser).
Custom number support is enabled by specifying configuration similar to the following:
<ag-grid-angular
[columnDefs]="columnDefs"
/* other grid options ... */>
</ag-grid-angular>
this.columnDefs = [
{
field: 'age',
filter: 'agNumberColumnFilter',
filterParams: {
allowedCharPattern: '\\d\\-\\,', // note: ensure you escape as if you were creating a RegExp from a string
numberParser: text => {
return text == null ? null : parseFloat(text.replace(',', '.'));
}
}
}
];
The
allowedCharPattern is a regex of all the characters that are allowed to be typed. This is surrounded by square brackets
[] and used as a character class to be compared against each typed character individually and prevent the character from appearing in the input if it does not match, in supported browsers (all except Safari).
The
numberParser should take the user-entered text and return either a number if one can be interpreted, or
null if not.
The example below shows custom number support in action. The first column shows the default behaviour, and the second column uses commas for decimals and allows a dollar sign ($) to be included.