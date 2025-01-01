Filter Handlers simplify custom filter components by splitting the filter logic out from the UI component. They also enable new features such as the New Filters Tool Panel.

See Custom Filter Components for the full guide on using filter handlers.

To migrate a custom filter component, firstly move the logic from the doesFilterPass method inside the filter component to a callback in the column definition.

Old:

< ag - grid - angular [ columnDefs ] = "columnDefs" / > this . columnDefs = [ { filter : CustomFilter , } ] ;

New:

< ag - grid - angular [ columnDefs ] = "columnDefs" / > this . columnDefs = [ { filter : { component : CustomFilter , doesFilterPass : ( params ) => { } } , } ] ;

Properties access from the component props can now be accessed from the parameters passed to doesFilterPass.

See Filter Logic for more information, including handling more advanced cases.

The doesFilterPass , getModel , setModel and isFilterActive methods can all be removed from the component. The filter is now treated as active when the model is not null . The filter model is provided to the component via the model parameter (which is updated after any change via the refresh method), and changes to the model are passed back to the grid via onModelChange(model) .

See Custom Filter Parameters for more information.