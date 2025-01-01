MCP Server, AI Toolkit, Scaled Column Auto-Sizing, Date and Time Pivoting, React 19.2 Support

AG Grid 34.3 adds important new features - MCP Server, AI Toolkit, Scaled Column Auto-Sizing, Date and Time Pivoting, React 19.2 Support as described in the release post. These improvements involve no breaking changes as listed below.

Follow these steps to upgrade your project's AG Grid version to 34.3:

Locate your project's package.json and note the version of AG Grid that you are currently using. Update any AG Grid dependencies listed in the package.json to version 34.3. Open a terminal and navigate to your project's root folder. Run the migrate command of version 34.3 of the AG Grid codemod runner, where $FROM_VERSION refers to your project's existing AG Grid version: npx @ ag - grid - devtools / cli @ latest migrate -- from = $ FROM_VERSION -- to = 34.3 This will update your project's source files to prepare for the new release. By default the Codemod runner will locate all source files within the current directory. For projects with more specific requirements, pass a list of input files to the migrate command, or specify the --help argument to see more fine-grained usage instructions.

The Codemod runner will check the state of your project to ensure that you don't lose any work. If you would rather see a diff of the changes instead of applying them, pass the --dry-run argument.

The codemod only transforms source files that make use of deprecated features, so if you aren't currently making use of any of those APIs your source code will be unaffected by the codemod.

See the Codemods documentation for more details.

There are no breaking changes in AG Grid version 34.3.

There are no behaviour changes in AG Grid version 34.3.

There are no deprecated API removals in AG Grid version 34.3.

rowGroupingHierarchy is deprecated, use groupHierarchy instead.

See the full list of changes in the AG Grid 34.3 changelog.