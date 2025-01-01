Row Pinning, Row Height Resizing, Grand Total Row Pinning, Scroll Column Into View.
What's New
AG Grid 33.3 adds important new features - Row Pinning, Row Height Resizing, Grand Total Row Pinning, Scroll Column Into View as described in the release post.
These improvements involve no breaking changes as listed below.
Breaking Changes
There are no breaking changes in AG Grid 33.3.
Behaviour Changes
There are no behaviour changes in AG Grid version 33.3.
Removal of Deprecated APIs
There are no deprecated APIs removed in AG Grid version 33.3.
Deprecations
There are no deprecations in AG Grid version 33.3.
Changes List
See the full list of changes in the AG Grid 33.3 changelog.