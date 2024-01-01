What's New
See the release post for details of what's new in version 32.2.
Codemods
Follow these steps to upgrade your project's AG Grid version to
32.2.0:
Locate your project's
package.jsonand note the version of AG Grid that you are currently using.
Update any AG Grid dependencies listed in the
package.jsonto version
32.2.0.
Open a terminal and navigate to your project's root folder.
Run the
migratecommand of version
32.2of the AG Grid codemod runner, where
$FROM_VERSIONrefers to your project's existing AG Grid version:
npx @ag-grid-devtools/cli@32.2 migrate --from=$FROM_VERSION
This will update your project's source files to prepare for the new release.
By default the Codemod runner will locate all source files within the current directory. For projects with more specific requirements, pass a list of input files to the
migratecommand, or specify the
--helpargument to see more fine-grained usage instructions.
The Codemod runner will check the state of your project to ensure that you don't lose any work. If you would rather see a diff of the changes instead of applying them, pass the
--dry-run argument.
The codemod only transforms source files that make use of deprecated features, so if you aren't currently making use of any of those APIs your source code will be unaffected by the codemod.
See the Codemods documentation for more details.
Deprecations
Events
columnEverythingChanged- deprecated, use
displayedColumnsChangedwhich is fired at the same time, or one of the more specific Column Events.
rangeDeleteStart- deprecated, use
cellSelectionDeleteStartinstead.
rangeDeleteEnd- deprecated, use
cellSelectionDeleteEndinstead.
rangeSelectionChanged- deprecated, use
cellSelectionChangedinstead.
Grid API
getInfiniteRowCount- deprecated, use
getDisplayedRowCountinstead.
clearRangeSelection- deprecated, use
clearCellSelectionmethod instead.
Grid Options
suppressBrowserResizeObserver - deprecated without replacement.
Grid State Object Fields
rangeSelection - deprecated, when setting this manually use
cellSelection field instead.
Row Nodes
isFullWidthCell - deprecated, check
node.detail then user-provided callback
isFullWidthRow instead.
Breaking Changes
This release includes no breaking changes.