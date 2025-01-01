Server-side row model transaction support, set filter complex object support, export of row group and total footer rows to Excel.

AG Grid 29.0 delivers many new features - server-side row model transaction support, tree list and complex object support in set filters, exporting of row group and total footer rows to Excel, as described in the release post. These major improvements require certain breaking changes as listed below.

See AG Grid 29.0 Documentation.

Typescript Upgrade

Minimum version of Typescript for AG Grid v29 is v4.0.8.

Angular Upgrade

The minimum Angular dependency supported by AG Grid v29 is now Angular v10 via legacy packages. Previous versions of Angular aren't supported by AG Grid v29. See Angular Compatibility for more information.

SSRM

The getCacheBlockState() grid API function is no longer supported by the new default store type but will continue to work when suppressServerSideInfiniteScroll=true .

Set Filter

Set Filters now maintain the type of the values, instead of everything being converted to strings:

Primitive types (e.g. number, boolean, etc.) are strings when used as keys in the Filter Model, but maintain their type otherwise (e.g. for Value Formatters, Comparators, etc.).

Complex objects support separate keys and display values. Value Formatter is now mandatory. Supplied Values for the Filter List require the full complex object.

Key Creator is applied after splitting arrays for Multiple Values with complex objects, rather than before.

The old behavior of always converting all filter values to strings can be replicated by setting filterParams.convertValuesToStrings=true in the Column Definition.

Layout & Styling

In AG Grid v28, we ported our grid layout system to use CSS variables. AG Grid v27 and earlier used SASS. In order to ease the upgrade to AG Grid v28, we continued to include the legacy Sass API and CSS stylesheets at their old file paths. However, in AG Grid v29 SASS is now removed, and you need to change the import paths for CSS and SASS (.scss) files. The v27 import paths are now invalid in v29, and the themes won't work. For more details, see Upgrading Styles to v28+.

--ag-borders-row has been removed and will no longer work. Use the combination of ag-row-border-style and ag-row-border-width to replace it.

SSRM

Infinite scrolling is now enabled by default. To revert to the previous default, i.e., no infinite scrolling, please set suppressServerSideInfiniteScroll=true . As a result of this change, serverSideInfiniteScroll no longer makes sense and has been removed. Similarly, ServerSideGroupLevelState.infiniteScroll has also been replaced by ServerSideGroupLevelState.suppressInfiniteScroll .

. As a result of this change, no longer makes sense and has been removed. Similarly, has also been replaced by . When using SSRM and filtering or purging a level, only one loading row is displayed instead of all grid rows shown in the loading state.

Row Grouping

Unbalanced groups have now been disabled by default. Rows with empty strings / undefined / null values for the group column will now be grouped under a (Blanks) group unless unbalanced groups are explicitly enabled by setting groupAllowUnbalanced=true . Also note that ' ' (one singular space) is no longer treated as equivalent to null and undefined when pivoting.

Integrated Charts

Integrated charts display the chart tool button by default instead of the toolbar hamburger button. In order to display the toolbar hamburger button, please set suppressChartToolPanelsButton=true .

Standalone Charts

Treemap tile labels are now disabled by default, enable by specifying a labelKey .

. The Treemap formatter and tooltip renderer datum property will now point to the actual object from the datum, depth and fill can now be accessed from the parameters object for these functions.

The following properties were previously deprecated and have now been removed.

Removed Deprecated APIs AG Grid Column Components Copy Link The framework column components ( ag-grid-column , AgGridColumn ) were previously deprecated and have now been removed. Define your column definitions in code via gridOptions.columnDefs or set directly on the AG Grid Component via the columnDefs property. ColDef Copy Link newValueHandler() - removed, use valueSetter instead.

- removed, use instead. sortedAt - removed, use sortIndex instead.

- removed, use instead. pinnedRowCellRenderer - removed, use cellRendererSelector instead and use params.node.rowPinned to distinguish.

- removed, use instead and use to distinguish. pinnedRowCellRendererFramework - removed, use cellRendererSelector instead and use params.node.rowPinned to distinguish.

- removed, use instead and use to distinguish. pinnedRowCellRendererParams - removed, use cellRendererSelector instead and use params.node.rowPinned to distinguish.

- removed, use instead and use to distinguish. pinnedRowValueFormatter - removed, use valueFormatter instead and use params.node.rowPinned to distinguish. GridOptions Copy Link Grouping groupRowInnerRenderer - removed, use groupRowRendererParams.innerRenderer instead.

- removed, use instead. groupRowInnerRendererFramework - removed, use groupRowRendererParams.innerRenderer instead.

- removed, use instead. groupMultiAutoColumn - removed, use groupDisplayType = 'multipleColumns' instead.

- removed, use instead. groupUseEntireRow - removed, use groupDisplayType = 'groupRows' instead.

- removed, use instead. groupSuppressAutoColumn - removed, use groupDisplayType='custom' instead.

- removed, use instead. defaultGroupSortComparator - removed, use initialGroupOrderComparator instead. Column State deltaColumnMode , immutableColumns , applyColumnDefOrder - removed, the grid now works like this as default. To keep column order maintained, set grid property maintainColumnOrder=true .

, , - removed, the grid now works like this as default. To keep column order maintained, set grid property . suppressEnterpriseResetOnNewColumns - removed as no longer required.

- removed as no longer required. suppressSetColumnStateEvents , suppressColumnStateEvents - removed, use event.source = "api" to identify events due to setting column state via the API.

, - removed, use to identify events due to setting column state via the API. colWidth - removed, use defaultColDef.width instead.

- removed, use instead. minColWidth - removed, use defaultColDef.minWidth instead.

- removed, use instead. maxColWidth - removed, use defaultColDef.maxWidth instead. Full Width deprecatedEmbedFullWidthRows - removed, use embedFullWidthRows instead. Editing stopEditingWhenGridLosesFocus - removed, use stopEditingWhenCellsLoseFocus instead. Export defaultExportParams - removed, use defaultCsvExportParams for CSV or defaultExcelExportParams for Excel exports instead. Keyboard suppressKeyboardEvent - removed, use colDef.suppressKeyboardEvent or for every column via defaultColDef.suppressKeyboardEvent . Selection rowDeselection - removed. Now true by default and should be suppressed by using suppressRowDeselection . Updating Data batchUpdateWaitMillis - removed, use asyncTransactionWaitMillis instead.

- removed, use instead. deltaRowDataMode - removed, use getRowId() callback to enable immutable data mode. Column Api Copy Link Column State setState , setColumnState - removed, use applyColumnState instead.

, - removed, use instead. getState - removed, use getColumnState instead.

- removed, use instead. resetState - removed, use resetColumnState instead.

- removed, use instead. hideColumn , hideColumns - removed, use setColumnVisible , setColumnsVisible instead.

, - removed, use , instead. columnGroupOpened - removed, use setColumnGroupOpened instead. Aggregation getAggregationColumns - removed, use getValueColumns instead.

- removed, use instead. addAggregationColumn , addAggregationColumns - removed, use addValueColumn , addValueColumns instead.

, - removed, use , instead. removeAggregationColumn , removeAggregationColumns - removed, use removeValueColumn , removeValueColumns instead.

, - removed, use , instead. resetState - removed, use resetColumnState instead.

- removed, use instead. setColumnAggFunction - removed, use setColumnAggFunc instead. Display getDisplayNameForCol - removed, use getDisplayNameForColumn instead. Grid API Copy Link Pinned Rows setFloatingTopRowData , setFloatingBottomRowData - removed, use setPinnedTopRowData , setPinnedBottomRowData instead.

, - removed, use , instead. getFloatingTopRowCount , getFloatingBottomRowCount - removed, use getPinnedTopRowCount , getPinnedBottomRowCount instead.

, - removed, use , instead. getFloatingTopRow , getFloatingBottomRow - removed, use getPinnedTopRow , getPinnedBottomRow instead. Selection selectIndex , deselectIndex - removed, use rowNode.setSelected(isSelected) instead.

, - removed, use instead. selectNode , deselectNode - removed, use rowNode.setSelected(isSelected) instead.

, - removed, use instead. getSelectedNodesById - removed, use getSelectedNodes instead.

- removed, use instead. isNodeSelected - removed, use rowNode.isSelected instead.

- removed, use instead. getRangeSelections - removed, use getCellRanges instead.

- removed, use instead. addRangeSelection - removed, use addCellRange instead. Grouping onGroupExpandedOrCollapsed(param) - method no longer accepts an optional parameter. Display ensureColIndexVisible - removed, use ensureColumnVisible instead.

- removed, use instead. doLayout - removed, no longer required as grid now responds to size changes.

- removed, no longer required as grid now responds to size changes. checkGridSize - removed as was legacy and no longer required.

- removed as was legacy and no longer required. getFirstRenderedRow , getLastRenderedRow - removed, use getFirstDisplayedRow , getLastDisplayedRow instead.

, - removed, use , instead. addVirtualRowListener - removed, use addRenderedRowListener instead. Client Side Row Model refreshInMemoryRowModel - removed, use refreshClientSideRowModel(step) instead.

- removed, use instead. recomputeAggregates - removed, use refreshClientSideRowModel('aggregate') instead.

- removed, use instead. updateRowData - removed, use applyTransaction instead.

- removed, use instead. batchUpdateRowData , insertItemsAtIndex , addItems , removeItems - removed, use applyTransactionAsync instead. Infinite Row Model refreshVirtualPageCache , refreshInfinitePageCache - removed, use refreshInfiniteCache instead.

, - removed, use instead. purgeVirtualPageCache , purgeInfinitePageCache - removed, use purgeInfiniteCache instead.

, - removed, use instead. getVirtualRowCount - removed, use getInfiniteRowCount instead.

- removed, use instead. isMaxRowFound - removed, use isLastRowIndexKnown instead.

- removed, use instead. setVirtualRowCount , setInfiniteRowCount - removed, use setRowCount instead.

, - removed, use instead. getVirtualPageState , getInfinitePageState - removed, use getCacheBlockState instead. Server Side Row Model setEnterpriseDatasource - removed, use setServerSideDatasource instead.

- removed, use instead. purgeEnterpriseCache , purgeServerSideCache - removed, use refreshServerSide({purge: true}) instead. Column Object isLockPosition() removed, use col.getColDef().lockPosition instead.

removed, use instead. isLockVisible() removed, use col.getColDef().lockVisible instead.

removed, use instead. isLockPinned() - removed, use col.getColDef().lockPinned instead. GroupCellRendererParams padding removed - instead use the --ag-row-group-indent-size CSS Variable instead. Interfaces Copy Link IDetailCellRendererParams suppressRefresh removed - set refreshStrategy='nothing' instead.

removed - set instead. autoHeight removed - set gridOptions.detailRowAutoHeight=true instead. ICellRendererParams addRowCompListener removed - this method was originally provided as a workaround to know when cells were destroyed in AG Grid before custom Cell Renderers could be provided. ICellEditorParams key removed - use eventKey instead. IRowNode Typescript users may get type errors if accessing internal properties of RowNode following the introduction of IRowNode. Please resolve this by casting to RowNode or updating your code to use properties available on IRowNode. IFilterParams The valueGetter parameter is no longer available on any of the filter params interfaces (e.g., ISetFilterParams ) used in colDef.filterParams . Please use colDef.filterValueGetter instead. Events Renamed the AG Grid event interface DragEvent to AgDragEvent to stop clashing with the browser DragEvent . Standalone Charts Copy Link AgTreemapSeriesLabelsOptions.color has been replaced by AgTreemapSeriesLabelsOptions.value.key .

AgTreemapSeriesOptions.colorParents has been removed - use a AgTreemapSeriesOptions.formatter instead for finer-grained non-leaf-node rendering control.

AgSeriesHighlightStyle style properties have moved under AgSeriesHighlightStyle.item .

AgScatterSeriesOptions style properties have moved under AgScatterSeriesOptions.marker .

AgAreaSeriesOptions - use multiple series entries and singular property names: yKeys - use yKey instead. yNames - use yName instead. fills - use fill instead. strokes - use stroke instead.

AgBarSeriesOptions - use multiple series entries and singular property names: yKeys - use yKey instead. yNames - use yName instead. fills - use fill instead. strokes - use stroke instead.



This release includes the following deprecations:

Filters

filterParams.convertValuesToStrings=true in the Column Definition is deprecated. This is a new setting to enable the legacy behaviour for converting values in the Set Filter to strings. Instead, handle the values with the correct/original type, including the processing of complex objects.

ISetFilter.getValues() is deprecated, getFilterValues should be used to get the values in the Set Filter (e.g., complex objects if provided), or getFilterKeys to get the string keys.

If you would like to see the full list of changes in this release, please see the Changelog.