Angular Ivy Support, Sticky Group Rows, Column Headers Word Wrapping, Theming Using CSS Variables

AG Grid 28.0 adds many new features - full Angular Ivy support, sticky group rows, column headers with word wrapping, theming using CSS variables, exporting row groups to Excel as expandable/collapsible and many more.

Breaking Changes Copy Link

Angular v12+ : Remove .withxComponents() from the module declaration of AgGridModule as this is no longer required.

: Remove from the module declaration of as this is no longer required. Angular v8-11 : Switch to the legacy version of the AG Grid Angular libraries. For packages, switch to ag-grid-angular-legacy . For modules, switch to @ag-grid-community/angular-legacy .

: Switch to the legacy version of the AG Grid Angular libraries. Your applications will no longer compile with the default Angular libraries, which now have a minimum dependency of Angular v12. For full details, see: Angular Compatibility.

@ag-grid-community/all-modules and @ag-grid-enterprise/all-modules have been removed. If using @ag-grid-community/all-modules , switch to using Packages instead. For smaller package sizes, use Modules.

In Client-side row model, sorting a group column now also sorts the individual columns and vice versa. Sort models saved prior to this change will behave differently, as sorted grouped columns now apply the sort to the group column.

The length getter and setter, as well as the forEach function, have been removed from the IAggFuncParams .

As a result aggregate functions expecting an array type as the parameter are no longer supported.

When using Server-side row model Infinite Scroll, filtering the grid selectively refreshes only the groups affected by the filter changes. If using Server-side row model with tree data, filtering happens client-side. The old behavior of purging all rows from the root level on filter change is available by enabling the grid option serverSideFilterAllLevels .

The properties appendContent , prependContent , and getCustomContentBelowRow of the Excel Export now use the ExcelRow[] interface and no longer use ExcelCell[][] .

The grid no longer fires the rowDataChanged event, which is now deprecated. Instead, it fires rowDataUpdated on all occasions, as well as filter.onNewRowsLoaded on all occasions.

Deprecations

This release includes the following deprecations:

Grid Options

serverSideSortingAlwaysResets is deprecated, use serverSideSortAllLevels instead

is deprecated, use instead serverSideFilteringAlwaysResets is deprecated, use serverSideFilterAllLevels instead

is deprecated, use instead processSecondaryColDef() is deprecated, use processPivotResultColDef() instead

is deprecated, use instead processSecondaryColGroupDef() is deprecated, use processPivotResultColGroupDef() instead

is deprecated, use instead serverSideStoreType=full/partial is deprecated, use serverSideInfiniteScroll=true/false instead

Column API

getSecondaryPivotColumn() is deprecated, use getPivotResultColumn() instead

is deprecated, use instead setSecondaryColumns() is deprecated, use setPivotResultColumns() instead

is deprecated, use instead getPrimaryColumns() is deprecated, use getColumns() instead

Grid API

getServerSideStoreParams(GetServerSideStoreParamsParams) is deprecated, use getServerSideGroupLevelParams(GetServerSideGroupLevelParamsParams) instead

is deprecated, use instead getServerSideStoreState() is deprecated, use getServerSideGroupLevelState() instead

is deprecated, use instead refreshServerSideStore() is deprecated, use refreshServerSide() instead

is deprecated, use instead serverSideSortingAlwaysResets is deprecated, use serverSideSortAllLevels instead

Interfaces

IsApplyServerSideTransactionParams

storeInfo is deprecated, use groupLevelInfo instead

LoadSuccessParams

storeInfo is deprecated, use groupLevelInfo instead

Changes List

If you would like to see the full list of changes in this release, please see the Changelog.