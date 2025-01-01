Full React Rendering, Row Grouping Enhancements, Columns Tool Panel and Set Filter Improvements, Charts Improvements
What's New
AG Grid 26.0 adds many new features - Full React Rendering, Row Grouping Enhancements, Columns Tool Panel and Set Filter Improvements, Charts series improvements and many more.
Documentation Copy Link
See AG Grid 26.0 Documentation.
Breaking Changes
- Now when setting / updating Column Definitions, the order of the Columns in the grid will always match the order of the Column Definitions. Prior to v26,
applyColumnDefOrderwas used to achieve this, however this is now the default behaviour. To turn off this behaviour, i.e. to maintain the order of Columns between updates to Column Definitions, set the grid property
maintainColumnOrder=true(see Maintain Column Order).
- The
AnimationQueueEmptyEventhas been removed, the grid API method
isAnimationFrameQueueEmpty()can be used instead.
.cjsare self-contained units preventing LicenseManager from recognizing the license key. These files previously included all AG Grid related dependencies. These files now only contain the relevant code for that module, which is the correct behaviour.
- The row auto-height behavior has been changed. When a column uses auto height (
colDef.autoHeight=true), there is no need to call
gridApi.resetRowHeights()in the
onColumnResizedevent handler anymore to force the rows to update their row height after a column resize operation, as the grid will automatically resize the rows when it detects a height change. From v26.0 onward, keeping these calls to
gridApi.resetRowHeights()causes flicker as rows render themselves twice instead of once. Please remove calls to
gridApi.resetRowHeights()in
onColumnResizedevent handler to avoid flicker in row re-rendering.
- Cell Renderers are completely destroyed when editing starts. This is in line with how Components work in frameworks (Angular, React, etc.), that when you take the Component out of the DOM, that is in effect destroying the component. So when editing starts (Cell Editor inserted into the Cell), the Cell Renderer is destroyed.
Integrated Charts
- The previously deprecated
processChartOptions()callback has now been removed. Please use Theme Based Configuration instead.
getChartImageDataURL()has been removed from the
ChartModeland it is now available directly through the grid API (see Downloading Chart Image).
- The chart instance has been removed from the
ChartModelto support serialization. Use
gridApi.getChartRef(chartId)instead (see Accessing Chart Instance).
Standalone Charts
The following Standalone Chart options were previously deprecated and have now been removed:
Chart
tooltipTracking- removed, use
tooltip.trackinginstead.
tooltipClass- removed, use
tooltip.classinstead.
Series
tooltipEnabled- removed, use
tooltip.enabledinstead.
tooltipRenderer- removed, use
tooltip.rendererinstead.
Legend
layoutHorizontalSpacing- removed, use
item.paddingXinstead.
layoutVerticalSpacing- removed, use
item.paddingYinstead.
itemSpacing- removed, use
item.marker.paddinginstead.
markerShape- removed, use
item.marker.shapeinstead.
markerSize- removed, use
item.marker.sizeinstead.
strokeWidth- removed, use
item.marker.strokeWidthinstead.
color- removed, use
item.label.colorinstead.
fontStyle- removed, use
item.label.fontStyleinstead.
fontWeight- removed, use
item.label.fontWeightinstead.
fontSize- removed, use
item.label.fontSizeinstead.
fontFamily- removed, use
item.label.fontFamilyinstead.
Deprecations
This release includes the following deprecations:
Grid Options
groupMultiAutoColumn- deprecated, use
groupDisplayType='multipleColumns'instead.
groupUseEntireRow- deprecated, use
groupDisplayType='groupRows'instead.
groupSuppressAutoColumn- deprecated, use
groupDisplayType='custom'instead.
defaultGroupSortComparator- deprecated, use
defaultGroupOrderComparatorinstead.
Column Properties
pinnedRowCellRenderer,
pinnedRowCellRendererFramework, and
pinnedRowCellRendererParamsare deprecated. Please use
cellRendererSelectorinstead if you want a different Cell Renderer / Params for Pinned Rows.
Changes List
If you would like to see the full list of changes in this release, please see the Changelog.