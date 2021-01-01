Angular Data Grid: Angular - Building with SystemJS

We document the main steps required when using SystemJS and SystemJS-Builder below, but please refer to ag-grid-angular-example on GitHub for a full working example of this.

Initialise Project

mkdir ag-grid-systemjs cd ag-grid-systemjs npm init --yes

Install Dependencies

npm i --save @ag-grid-community/all-modules @ag-grid-community/angular npm i --save @angular/common @angular/compiler @angular/compiler-cli @angular/core @angular/platform-browser @angular/platform-browser-dynamic @angular/router typescript rxjs core-js zone.js npm i --save-dev systemjs@0.19.x systemjs-builder@0.15.33 concurrently@2.2.0 lite-server@2.2.2 gulp@3.9.1 gulp-ngc@0.1.x @types/node@6.0.45 npm i --save @ag-grid-enterprise/all-modules

Our application will be a very simple one, consisting of a single Module, a single Component and a bootstrap file, as well a few utility & configuration files.

The resulting project structure will look like this:

ag-grid-systemjs ├── aot │ ├── ag-grid.css │ ├── bs-config.json │ ├── index.html │ ├── shim.min.js │ ├── systemjs.config.js │ ├── theme-fresh.css │ └── zone.min.js ├── app │ ├── app.component.html │ ├── app.component.ts │ ├── app.module.ts │ ├── boot-aot.ts │ └── boot.ts ├── gulpfile.js ├── index.html ├── node_modules ├── package.json ├── systemjs.config.js ├── tsconfig-aot.json └── tsconfig.json

import { NgModule } from "@angular/core" ; import { BrowserModule } from "@angular/platform-browser" ; import { AgGridModule } from "@ag-grid-community/angular" ; import { AppComponent } from "./app.component" ; @ NgModule ( { imports : [ BrowserModule , AgGridModule . withComponents ( [ ] ) ] , declarations : [ AppComponent ] , bootstrap : [ AppComponent ] } ) export class AppModule { }

import { Component } from "@angular/core" ; import { GridOptions } from "@ag-grid-community/all-modules" ; @ Component ( { moduleId : module . id , selector : 'my-app' , templateUrl : 'app.component.html' } ) export class AppComponent { public gridOptions : GridOptions ; public rowData : any [ ] ; public columnDefs : any [ ] ; constructor ( ) { this . gridOptions = < GridOptions > { onGridReady : ( ) => { this . gridOptions . api . sizeColumnsToFit ( ) ; } } ; this . columnDefs = [ { field : "make" } , { field : "model" } , { field : "price" } ] ; this . rowData = [ { make : "Toyota" , model : "Celica" , price : 35000 } , { make : "Ford" , model : "Mondeo" , price : 32000 } , { make : "Porsche" , model : "Boxter" , price : 72000 } ] ; } }

< ag-grid-angular #agGrid style = " width : 500px ; height : 150px ; " class = " ag-theme-alpine " [gridOptions] = " gridOptions " [columnDefs] = " columnDefs " [rowData] = " rowData " > </ ag-grid-angular >

Just in Time (JIT) Compilation

Our boot file for Just in Time (JIT) looks like this:

import { platformBrowserDynamic } from "@angular/platform-browser-dynamic" ; import { AppModule } from "./app.module" ; platformBrowserDynamic ( ) . bootstrapModule ( AppModule ) ;

Our tsconfig.json file looks like this - note we're excluding the AOT related files (see AOT below) here:

{ "compilerOptions" : { "target" : "es5" , "module" : "commonjs" , "moduleResolution" : "node" , "sourceMap" : true , "emitDecoratorMetadata" : true , "experimentalDecorators" : true , "removeComments" : false , "noImplicitAny" : false , "lib" : [ "dom" , "es2015" ] } , "compileOnSave" : true , "exclude" : [ "node_modules/*" , "aot/*" , "docs/*" , "**/*-aot.ts" ] }

For Just in Time (JIT) compilation our SystemJS Configuration file looks like this:

( function ( global ) { System . config ( { defaultJSExtensions : true , map : { 'app' : 'app' , '@angular/core' : 'node_modules/@angular/core/bundles/core.umd.js' , '@angular/common' : 'node_modules/@angular/common/bundles/common.umd.js' , '@angular/compiler' : 'node_modules/@angular/compiler/bundles/compiler.umd.js' , '@angular/platform-browser' : 'node_modules/@angular/platform-browser/bundles/platform-browser.umd.js' , '@angular/platform-browser-dynamic' : 'node_modules/@angular/platform-browser-dynamic/bundles/platform-browser-dynamic.umd.js' , '@angular/http' : 'node_modules/@angular/http/bundles/http.umd.js' , '@angular/router' : 'node_modules/@angular/router/bundles/router.umd.js' , '@angular/forms' : 'node_modules/@angular/forms/bundles/forms.umd.js' , 'rxjs' : 'node_modules/rxjs' , 'angular-in-memory-web-api' : 'npm:angular-in-memory-web-api/bundles/in-memory-web-api.umd.js' , '@ag-grid-community/angular' : 'node_modules/@ag-grid-community/angular' , '@ag-grid-community/all-modules' : 'node_modules/@ag-grid-community/all-modules' , '@ag-grid-enterprise/all-modules' : 'node_modules/@ag-grid-enterprise/all-modules' } , packages : { app : { main : './boot.js' } } } ) ; } ) ( this ) ;

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title > AG Grid Angular JIT Example </ title > < script src = " node_modules/core-js/client/shim.min.js " > </ script > < script src = " node_modules/zone.js/dist/zone.js " > </ script > < script src = " node_modules/reflect-metadata/Reflect.js " > </ script > < script src = " node_modules/systemjs/dist/system.src.js " > </ script > < link href = " node_modules/@ag-grid-community/all-modules/dist/styles/ag-grid.css " rel = " stylesheet " /> < link href = " node_modules/@ag-grid-community/all-modules/dist/styles/ag-theme-alpine.css " rel = " stylesheet " /> < script src = " systemjs.config.js " > </ script > < script > System . import ( 'app' ) . catch ( function ( err ) { console . error ( err ) ; } ) ; </ script > </ head > < body > < my-app > Loading... </ my-app > </ body > </ html >

Finally, we can add the following utility scrips to our package.json file to run our app:

"scripts" : { "lite" : "lite-server" , "tsc:w" : "tsc -p tsconfig.json -w" , "start" : "concurrently \"npm run tsc:w\" \"npm run lite\" " } ,

We can now run npm start to run the development setup.

For Ahead-of-Time (AOT) Compilation

Our boot file for Ahead-of-Time (AOT) is a bit different this time - this time we'll make use of the compiled factories:

import { platformBrowser } from "@angular/platform-browser" ; import { AppModuleNgFactory } from "../aot/app/app.module.ngfactory" ; platformBrowser ( ) . bootstrapModuleFactory ( AppModuleNgFactory ) ; < / snippet > We have a separate tsconfig file ( tsconfig - aot . json ) for AOT mode : : < snippet > { "compilerOptions" : { "target" : "es5" , "module" : "es2015" , "moduleResolution" : "node" , "sourceMap" : true , "emitDecoratorMetadata" : true , "experimentalDecorators" : true , "removeComments" : true , "noImplicitAny" : false , "lib" : [ "dom" , "es2015" ] , "outDir" : "aot" } , "exclude" : [ "node_modules/" , "docs" ] , "angularCompilerOptions" : { "genDir" : "aot" , "skipMetadataEmit" : true } }

Our SystemJS config file is different for AOT:

( function ( global ) { System . config ( { defaultJSExtensions : true , map : { '@angular/core' : 'node_modules/@angular/core' , '@angular/common' : 'node_modules/@angular/common' , '@angular/compiler' : 'node_modules/@angular/compiler/index.js' , '@angular/platform-browser' : 'node_modules/@angular/platform-browser' , '@angular/forms' : 'node_modules/@angular/forms' , '@angular/router' : 'node_modules/@angular/router' , '@angular/http' : 'node_modules/@angular/http' , 'rxjs' : 'node_modules/rxjs' , '@ag-grid-community/angular' : 'node_modules/@ag-grid-community/angular' , '@ag-grid-community/all-modules' : 'node_modules/@ag-grid-community/all-modules' , '@ag-grid-enterprise/all-modules' : 'node_modules/@ag-grid-enterprise/all-modules' } , packages : { '@angular/core' : { main : 'index.js' } , '@angular/common' : { main : 'index.js' } , '@angular/platform-browser' : { main : 'index.js' } , '@angular/forms' : { main : 'index.js' } , '@angular/router' : { main : 'index.js' } , '@angular/http' : { main : 'index.js' } } } ) ; } ) ( this ) ;

Our AOT index.html file - this time we'll be using a bundled AOT version of the code. This will result is quicker startup and runtime behaviour, as well as less network traffic:

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title > AG Grid Angular 2 AOT Example </ title > < base href = " / " > < script src = " shim.min.js " > </ script > < script src = " zone.min.js " > </ script > < link href = " ag-grid.css " rel = " stylesheet " /> < link href = " theme-fresh.css " rel = " stylesheet " /> < script > window . module = 'aot' ; </ script > </ head > < body > < my-app > Loading... </ my-app > </ body > < script src = " ./dist/bundle.js " > </ script > </ html >

We'll use SystemJS Builder for rollup, and ngc to compile:

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ) ; const ngc = require ( 'gulp-ngc' ) ; const SystemBuilder = require ( 'systemjs-builder' ) ; gulp . task ( 'ngc' , ( ) => { return ngc ( './tsconfig-aot.json' ) ; } ) ; gulp . task ( 'aot-bundle' , function ( ) { const builder = new SystemBuilder ( ) ; return builder . loadConfig ( './aot/systemjs.config.js' ) . then ( function ( ) { return builder . buildStatic ( 'aot/app/boot-aot.js' , './aot/dist/bundle.js' , { encodeNames : false , mangle : false , minify : true , rollup : true , sourceMaps : true } ) ; } ) } ) ;

There are a few shim & polyfill files we need too:

cp ./node_modules/core-js/client/shim.min.js aot/ cp ./node_modules/zone.js/dist/zone.min.js aot/ cp ./node_modules/@ag-grid-community/all-modules/dist/styles/ag-grid.css aot/ cp ./node_modules/@ag-grid-community/all-modules/dist/styles/ag-theme-alpine.css aot/

We make use of lite-server to test the application, so let's create a AOT friendly config file for it:

{ "port" : 8000 , "files" : [ "./dist/**/*.{html,htm,css,js}" ] , "server" : { "baseDir" : "./aot" } }

Finally, we can add the following utlity scripts to our package.json:

"build:aot" : "gulp ngc && gulp aot-bundle" , "lite:aot" : "lite-server -c aot/bs-config.json"

All the above items are specific to either Angular, SystemJS or SystemJS Builder. The above is intended to point you in the right direction. If you need more information on this, please see the documentation for those projects.

