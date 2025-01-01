New Filters Tool Panel, Cell Editor Validation, Batch Editing, Date Picker Time Support, Tree Data Row Dragging.
What's New
Copy Link
AG Grid 34.0 adds important new features – New Filters Tool Panel, Cell Editor Validation, Batch Editing, Date Picker Time Support, Tree Data Row Dragging, as described in the release post.
These improvements involve no breaking changes as listed below.
Breaking Changes
Copy Link
There are no breaking changes in AG Grid version 34.0.
Behaviour Changes
Copy Link
There are no behaviour changes in AG Grid version 34.0.
Removal of Deprecated APIs
Copy Link
There are no deprecated API removals in AG Grid version 34.0.
Deprecations
Copy Link
Grid Options
Copy Link
suppressAdvancedFilterEvalis deprecated without replacement. No longer using eval at all in advanced filters so this is now default behaviour. This improves security by not requiring
script-src 'unsafe-eval'for advanced filters.
Filters
Copy Link
ISetFilterinterface is deprecated. When retrieving via
api.getColumnFilterInstance(column), use
SetFilterUi. To access the methods that were previously available on
ISetFilter(but not on
SetFilterUi), instead retrieve the filter handler via
api.getColumnFilterHandler(column)and use the
SetFilterHandlerinterface.
getModel()and
setModel()on all grid-provided filter instances are deprecated. Use
api.getColumnFilterModel(column)and
api.setColumnFilterModel(column)instead.
Migrating to Filter Handlers
Filter Handlers simplify custom filter components by splitting the filter logic out from the UI component. They also enable new features such as the New Filters Tool Panel.
See Custom Filter Components for the full guide on using filter handlers.
To migrate a custom filter component, firstly move the logic from the
doesFilterPass method inside the filter component to a callback in the column definition.
Old:
const gridOptions = {
columnDefs: [
{
filter: CustomFilter,
// other props
}
],
// other grid options ...
}
New:
const gridOptions = {
columnDefs: [
{
filter: {
component: CustomFilter,
doesFilterPass: (params) => {
// filter logic
}
},
// other props
}
],
// other grid options ...
}
Properties access from the component props can now be accessed from the parameters passed to doesFilterPass.
See Filter Logic for more information, including handling more advanced cases.
The
doesFilterPass,
getModel,
setModel and
isFilterActive methods can all be removed from the component. The filter is now treated as active when the model is not
null. The filter model is provided to the component via the
model parameter (which is updated after any change via the
refresh method), and changes to the model are passed back to the grid via
onModelChange(model).
See Custom Filter Parameters for more information.
To enable custom filter components to work with Filter Buttons (including apply), use the
state.model and
onStateChange({ model }) parameters instead of
model and
onModelChange(model). See Using Buttons for more information.
Changes List Copy Link
See the full list of changes in the AG Grid 34.0 changelog.