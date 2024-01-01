Style the Filters Tool Panel and Columns Tool Panel.

This page describes the grid's legacy theming system that was the default in v32 and before, for the benefit of applications that have not yet migrated to the Theming API. These themes are deprecated and will be removed in a future major version. You may want to visit the new theming docs or check out the migration guide.

Styling the Tool Panel Area

The Tool Panel is a tabbed container. It exposes CSS variables:

.ag-theme-quartz { --ag-control-panel-background-color : #CC222244 ; --ag-side-button-selected-background-color : #CC222244 ; --ag-selected-tab-underline-color : deeppink ; --ag-selected-tab-underline-width : 2px ; --ag-selected-tab-underline-transition-speed : 0.5s ; --ag-side-bar-panel-width : 300px ; }

Styling the Columns Tool Panel

The --ag-column-select-indent-size CSS Variable sets the indent of each column group within the columns tool panel. For further customisation, use CSS selectors.

This example demonstrates changing the column indent and the style of the column drop component in the Row Groups area: