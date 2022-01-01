JavaScript Data Grid: Chart Tool Panel API
This section shows how to open and close the Chart Tool Panel via the Grid API.
Opening and closing the Chart Tool Panel via Grid API
The example below demonstrates how you can open and close the Chart Tool Panel.
- Click Open Chart Tool Panel to open the default
Settingstab via
openChartToolPanel()
- Click Open Chart Tool Panel Format tab to open the
Formattab via
openChartToolPanel()
- Click Close Chart Tool Panel to close via
closeChartToolPanel()
