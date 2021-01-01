JavaScript Grid: Row Selection

Select a row by clicking on it. Selecting a row will remove any previous selection unless you hold down Ctrl while clicking. Selecting a row and holding down Shift while clicking a second row will select the range.

Remember Row Selection works with all frameworks (e.g. Angular and React) as well as plain JavaScript.

Configure row selection with the following properties:

rowSelection : Type of row selection, set to either 'single' or 'multiple' to enable selection. 'single' will use single row selection, such that when you select a row, any previously selected row gets unselected. 'multiple' allows multiple rows to be selected.

: Type of row selection, set to either or to enable selection. will use single row selection, such that when you select a row, any previously selected row gets unselected. allows multiple rows to be selected. rowMultiSelectWithClick : Set to true to allow multiple rows to be selected with clicks. For example, if you click to select one row and then click to select another row, the first row will stay selected as well. Clicking a selected row in this mode will deselect the row. This is useful for touch devices where Ctrl and Shift clicking is not an option.

: Set to to allow multiple rows to be selected with clicks. For example, if you click to select one row and then click to select another row, the first row will stay selected as well. Clicking a selected row in this mode will deselect the row. This is useful for touch devices where and clicking is not an option. suppressRowDeselection : Set to true to prevent rows from being deselected if you hold down Ctrl and click the row (i.e. once a row is selected, it remains selected until another row is selected in its place). By default the grid allows deselection of rows.

: Set to to prevent rows from being deselected if you hold down and click the row (i.e. once a row is selected, it remains selected until another row is selected in its place). By default the grid allows deselection of rows. suppressRowClickSelection : If true , rows won't be selected when clicked. Use, for example, when you want checkbox selection, and don't want to also select the row when the row is clicked.

When you pass data to the grid, it wraps each data item in a node object. This is explained in the section Client-Side Row Model. When you query for the selected rows, there are two method types: ones that return nodes, and ones that return data items. To get the selected nodes / rows from the grid, use the following API methods:

api.getSelectedNodes() : Returns an array of the selected nodes.

: Returns an array of the selected nodes. api.getSelectedRows() : Returns an array of data from the selected rows.

Working with AG Grid nodes is preferred over the row data as it provides you with more information and maps better to the internal representation of AG Grid.

Example: Single Row Selection

The example below shows single row selection.

Property rowSelection='single' is set to enable single row selection. It is not possible to select multiple rows.

Example: Multiple Row Selection

The example below shows multi-row selection.

Property rowSelection='multiple' is set to enable multiple row selection. Selecting multiple rows can be achieved by holding down Ctrl and mouse clicking the rows. A range of rows can be selected by using Shift .

Example: Multi Select With Click

The example below shows multi-select with click. Clicking multiple rows will select a range of rows without the need for Ctrl or Shift keys. Clicking a selected row will deselect it. This is useful for touch devices where Ctrl and Shift clicks are not available.

Property rowMultiSelectWithClick=true is set to enable multiple row selection with clicks.

is set to enable multiple row selection with clicks. Clicking multiple rows will select multiple rows without needing to press Ctrl or Shift keys.

or keys. Clicking a selected row will deselect that row.

Checkbox Selection

Checkbox selection can be used in two places: row selection and group selection.

To include checkbox selection for a column, set the attribute 'checkboxSelection' to true on the column definition. You can set this attribute on as many columns as you like, however it doesn't make sense to have it in more than one column in a table.

To enable checkbox selection for groups, set the attribute 'checkbox' to true for the group renderer. See the grouping section for details on the group renderer.

checkboxSelection can also be specified as a function. This allows dynamically setting whether a cell has a checkbox or not. The callback is called when the Cell is drawn, and called again if there are any changes to the row's data or the column positions (e.g. the callback could be showing the checkbox depending on what value is displayed, or if the column in question is the first column to show a checkbox for the first column only).

If the function returns false, a selection checkbox will still be created and in the DOM, however it will not be visible using CSS visibility: hidden . This is to ensure the following UX properties:

Where a column has a checkbox for only some cells, the values will remain aligned. When a checkbox visibility changes, the cells contents don't jump.

The interface for the callback is as follows:

function checkboxSelection ( params : CheckboxSelectionCallbackParams ) => boolean ; interface CheckboxSelectionCallbackParams { node : RowNode ; data : any ; column : Column ; colDef : ColDef ; context : any ; api : GridApi ; columnApi : ColumnApi ; }

To be clear, there is a slight difference between a callback returning false, and false value provided explicitly. When a callback is used and returns false, the grid assumes a checkbox is sometimes used and as such creates one that is not visible.

colDef . checkboxSelection = false ; colDef . checkboxSelection = ( ) => false ;

Group Selection

When doing grouping, you control what selecting a group means. This is controlled with the two properties groupSelectsChildren and groupSelectsFiltered .

groupSelectsChildren : When true , selecting a group will have the impact of selecting all its children. The group will then display 'selected' when all children are selected, 'unselected' when none are selected and 'intermediate' when children have a mix of selected and unselected. When the node is selecting children, it will never appear in the selected set when calling api.getSelectedNodes() .

When false , the group is selectable independently of the child nodes. When selecting the group node independently of the children, it will appear in the set when calling api.getSelectedNodes() .

: When , selecting a group will have the impact of selecting all its children. The group will then display when all children are selected, when none are selected and when children have a mix of selected and unselected. When the node is selecting children, it will never appear in the selected set when calling . When , the group is selectable independently of the child nodes. When selecting the group node independently of the children, it will appear in the set when calling . groupSelectsFiltered : Used when groupSelectsChildren=true . When true only filtered children of the group will be selected / unselected. This means you can apply a filter, then try to select a group, and the group will end up in the intermediate state as only as subset of the children will be selected.

Example: Groups & Checkbox Selection

The example below shows checkbox selection with groups. Selecting the group has the effect of selecting the children. Likewise selecting all the children automatically selects the group. In this scenario the group itself will never appear in the selectedRows list.

The example also shows a checkbox for selection on the age column. In practice, it is not normal to have more than one column for selection, the below is just for demonstration. Having a checkbox within a non-group row is best for grids that are not using grouping.

Example: Groups & Checkbox Selection With Unselectable Leaf Nodes

The example below is similar to the previous example except it does not put checkboxes on the leaf level nodes, allowing only entire groups to be selected. This is achieved by providing functions for colDef.checkboxSelection and autoGroupColumnDef.cellRendererParams.checkbox .

Example: Groups & Checkbox Selection With Only Filtered Children

Lastly we show an example using groupSelectsFiltered=true . Here, when you filter the grid and select a group, only the filtered children get selected.

To demonstrate, try this in the example:

Filter on swimming Select a country Notice that all filtered rows get selected. If you remove the filter, the non-filtered rows are not selected. Notice that the group checkbox becomes indeterminate while all its filtered children get selected. This is because the selected state of the group node is independent to the filter, so it becomes indeterminate as not all of its children are selected.

Header Checkbox Selection

It is possible to have a checkbox in the header for selection. To configure the column to have a checkbox, set colDef.headerCheckboxSelection=true . headerCheckboxSelection can also be a function, if you want the checkbox to appear sometimes (e.g. if the column is ordered first in the grid).

const gridOptions = { columnDefs : [ { field : 'name' , headerCheckboxSelection : true } , { field : 'country' , headerCheckboxSelection : params => { const displayedColumns = params . columnApi . getAllDisplayedColumns ( ) ; return displayedColumns [ 0 ] === params . column ; } } , ] , }

If headerCheckboxSelection is a function, the function will be called every time there is a change to the displayed columns, to check for changes.

Select Everything or Just Filtered

The header checkbox has two modes of operation, 'normal' and 'filtered only' .

colDef.headerCheckboxSelectionFilteredOnly=false : The checkbox will select all rows when checked, and un-select all rows when unchecked. The checkbox will update its state based on all rows.

: The checkbox will select all rows when checked, and un-select all rows when unchecked. The checkbox will update its state based on all rows. colDef.headerCheckboxSelectionFilteredOnly=true: The checkbox will select only filtered rows when checked and un-select only filtered rows when unchecked. The checkbox will update its state based only on filtered rows.

The examples below demonstrate both of these options.

Example: Just Filtered

This example has the following characteristics:

The checkbox works on filtered rows only. That means if you filter first, then hit the checkbox to select or un-select, then only the filtered rows are affected.

The checkbox is always on the athlete column, even if the athlete column is moved.

Example: Select Everything

The next example is similar to the one above with the following changes:

The checkbox selects everything, not just filtered.

The column that the selection checkbox appears in is always the first column. This can be observed by dragging the columns to reorder them.

Specify Selectable Rows

It is possible to specify which rows can be selected via the gridOptions.isRowSelectable(rowNode) callback function.

For instance if we only wanted to allow rows where the 'year' property is less than 2007, we could implement the following:

const gridOptions = { isRowSelectable : rowNode => rowNode . data ? rowNode . data . year < 2007 : false , }

Example: Selectable Rows with Header Checkbox

This example demonstrates the following:

The isRowSelectable() callback only allows selections on rows where the year < 2007.

callback only allows selections on rows where the year < 2007. The country column has headerCheckboxSelection: true and checkboxSelection: true , but only rows which are selectable will obtain a selectable checkbox. Similarly, the header checkbox will only select selectable rows.

Example: Specifying Selectable Rows with Groups

This example demonstrates the following:

The isRowSelectable() callback allows rows with a year of 2004 or 2008 to be selectable.

callback allows rows with a year of 2004 or 2008 to be selectable. As gridOptions.groupSelectsChildren = true selecting groups will also select 'selectable' children.

selecting groups will also select 'selectable' children. As gridOptions.groupSelectsFiltered = true selecting groups will only select 'selectable' children that pass the filter.

selecting groups will only select 'selectable' children that pass the filter. To demonstrate, follow these steps: Click 'Filter by Year 2008 & 2012'. Select checkbox beside 'United States'. Click 'Clear Filter'. Notice that only 'United States' for 2008 is selected.



Selection Events

There are two events with regards to selection:



rowSelected : Called when a row is selected or deselected. The event contains the node in question, so call the node's isSelected() method to see if it was just selected or deselected.

: Called when a row is selected or deselected. The event contains the node in question, so call the node's method to see if it was just selected or deselected. selectionChanged: Called when one or more rows are selected or deselected. Use the grid API to get a list of selected nodes if you want them.

Node Selection API

To select rows programmatically, use the node.setSelected() method. This method takes two parameters:

selected : set to true to select, false to un-select.

: set to to select, to un-select. clearSelection (optional): for selection only. If true , any other selected nodes will be deselected. Use this if you do not want multi-selection and want this node to be exclusively selected.

node . setSelected ( true ) ; node . setSelected ( true , true ) ; node . setSelected ( false ) ; const selected = node . isSelected ( ) ;

The isSelected() method returns true if the node is selected, or false if it is not selected. If the node is a group node and the group selection is set to 'children' , this will return true if all child (and grandchild) nodes are selected, false if all unselected, or undefined if a mixture.

Grid Selection API

The grid API has the following methods for selection:

api.selectAll() : Select all rows in the grid, regardless of filtering.

: Select all rows in the grid, regardless of filtering. api.deselectAll() : Un-select all rows, regardless of filtering.

: Un-select all rows, regardless of filtering. api.selectAllFiltered() : Select all filtered rows in the grid.

: Select all filtered rows in the grid. api.deselectAllFiltered() : Un-select all filtered rows.

: Un-select all filtered rows. api.getSelectedNodes() : Returns a list of all the selected row nodes, regardless of filtering.

If you want to select only filtered-out row nodes, you could do this using the following:

gridOptions . api . forEachNodeAfterFilter ( node => { node . setSelected ( true ) ; } ) ;

Example: Using forEachNode

There is an API function forEachNode . This is useful for doing group selections on a business key. The example below shows selecting all rows with country = 'United States'. This method is also useful when you load data and need to know the node equivalent of the data for selection purposes.

Example: Selection with Keyboard Arrow Keys

By default, you can select a row on mouse click, and navigate up and down the rows using your keyboard keys. However, the selection state does not correlate with the navigation keys, but we can add this behaviour using our own Custom Navigation.

We need to provide a callback to the navigateToNextCell grid option to override the default arrow key navigation:

const gridOptions = { navigateToNextCell : params => { const suggestedNextCell = params . nextCellPosition ; const KEY_UP = 38 ; const KEY_DOWN = 40 ; const noUpOrDownKeyPressed = params . key !== KEY_DOWN && params . key !== KEY_UP ; if ( noUpOrDownKeyPressed ) { return suggestedNextCell ; } params . api . forEachNode ( node => { if ( node . rowIndex === suggestedNextCell . rowIndex ) { node . setSelected ( true ) ; } } ) ; return suggestedNextCell ; } , }