Filtering Named Date Ranges, Formula Editor, BigInt Support, Excel Export Security, Theme Builder - Import Theme
What's New
AG Grid 35.1 adds important new features - Filtering Named Date Ranges, Formula Editor, BigInt Support, Excel Export Security, Theme Builder - Import Theme. These improvements involve no breaking changes as listed below.
Breaking Changes
There are no breaking changes in AG Grid version 35.1.
Behaviour Changes
There are no behaviour changes in AG Grid version 35.1.
Removal of Deprecated APIs
There are no deprecated API removals in AG Grid version 35.1.
Deprecations
There are no deprecations in AG Grid version 35.1.
Changes List
See the full list of changes in the AG Grid 35.1 changelog.