React Grid: CSV Export
The grid data can be exported to CSV with an API call, or using the right-click context menu on the Grid.
What Gets Exported
The same data that is in the grid gets exported, but none of the GUI representation of the data will be. What this means is:
-
The raw values, and not the result of cell renderer will get used, meaning:
- Value Getters will be used.
- Cell Renderers will NOT be used.
- Cell Formatters will NOT be used (use
processCellCallbackinstead).
- Cell styles are not exported.
-
If row grouping:
- All data will be exported regardless of whether groups are open in the UI.
- By default, group names will be in the format "-> Parent Name -> Child Name" (use
processRowGroupCallbackto change this).
- Row group footers (
groupIncludeFooter=true) will NOT be exported - this is a GUI addition only.
The CSV export will be enabled by default. If you want to disable it, you can set the property
suppressCsvExport = true in your gridOptions.
Standard Export
The example below shows the default behaviour when exporting the grid's data to CSV.
Note the following:
- You can use the
Show CSV export content textbutton, to preview the output.
- You can use the
Download CSV export filebutton to download a csv file.
- The file will be exported using the default name:
export.csv.
Changing the column separator
By default, a CSV file separates its columns using
,. But this value
token could be changed using the
columnSeparator param.
Note the following:
- You can use the select field at the top to switch the value of the
columnSeparatorparam.
- You can use the
Show CSV export content textbutton, to preview the output.
Suppress Quotes
By default cell values are encoded according to CSV format rules: values are wrapped in double quotes, and any double quotes within the values are escaped, so
my"value becomes
"my""value". Pass true to insert the value into the CSV file without escaping. In this case it is your responsibility to ensure that no cells contain the columnSeparator character.
Note the following:
- You can use the select field at the top to switch the value of the
suppressQuotesparam.
- You can edit the cells to preview the results with different inputs.
- You can use the
Show CSV export content textbutton, to preview the output.
- You can use the
Download CSV export filebutton to download a csv file.
Prepending and Appending Content
The recommended way to prepend or append content, is by passing an array of CsvCell objects to
appendContent or
prependContent. This ensures that your content is correctly escaped.
For compatibility with earlier versions of the Grid you can also pass a string, which will be inserted into the CSV file without any processing. You are responsible for formatting the string according to the CSV standard.
Note the following:
-
You can use select fields at the top to switch the value of
prependContentand
appendContent.
- With
prependContent=CsvCell[][]or
appendContent=CsvCell[][], custom content will be inserted containing commas and quotes. These commas and quotes will be visible when opened in Excel because they have been escaped properly.
- With
prependContent=stringor
appendContent=string, a string to be inserted into the CSV file without any processing, and without being affected by suppressQuotes and columnSeparator. It contains commas and quotes that will not be visible in Excel.
- With
- You can use the
Show CSV export content textbutton, to preview the output.
- You can use the
Download CSV export filebutton to download a csv file.
Column Headers
In some situations, you could be interested in exporting only the grid data, without exporting the header cells. For this scenario, we provide the
skipColumnGroupHeaders=true and
skipColumnHeaders=true params.
Note the following:
- Initially, grouped headers and header are exported.
- Group Headers will be skipped if
Skip Column Group Headersis checked.
- Normal headers will be skipped if
Skip Column Headersis checked.
Pinned Rows
If the pinned rows are not relevant to the data, they can be excluded from the export by using the
skipPinnedTop=true and
skipPinnedBottom=true params.
Note the following:
- By default, all pinned rows are exported.
- If
Skip Pinned Top Rowsis checked, the rows pinned at the top will be skipped.
- If
Skip Pinned Bottom Rowsis checked, the rows pinned at the bottom will be skipped.
Hidden Columns
By default, hidden columns are not exported. If you would like all columns to be exported regardless of the current state of grid, use the
allColumns=true params.
Note the following:
- By default, only visible columns will be exported. The bronze, silver, and gold columns will not.
- If
Export All Columnsis checked, the bronze, silver, and gold columns will be included in the export.
API
Grid Properties
suppressCsvExport
boolean
Prevents the user from exporting the grid to CSV.
Default:
false
API Methods
exportDataAsCsv()
Function
Downloads a CSV export of the grid's data. See CSV Export.
getDataAsCsv()
Function
Similar to
exportDataAsCsv, except returns the result as a string rather than download it. See CSV Export.
Interfaces
CsvExportParams
columnSeparator
string
Delimiter to insert between cell values.
Default:
','
suppressQuotes
boolean
By default cell values are encoded according to CSV format rules: values are wrapped in double quotes, and any double quotes within the values are escaped, so my value becomes "my""value". Pass
true to insert the value into the CSV file without escaping. In this case it is your responsibility to ensure that no cells contain the columnSeparator character.
Default:
false
prependContent
string | CsvCell[][]
Content to put at the top of the file export. A 2D array of CsvCell objects (see Prepending and Appending Content section). Alternatively, you can pass a multi-line string that is simply appended to the top of the file content.
appendContent
string | CsvCell[][]
Content to put at the bottom of the file export. A 2D array of CsvCell objects (see Prepending and Appending Content section). Alternatively, you can pass a multi-line string that is simply appended to the bottom of the file content.
allColumns
boolean
If
true, all columns will be exported in the order they appear in the columnDefs.
Default:
false
columnKeys
(string | Column)[]
Provide a list (an array) of column keys or Column objects if you want to export specific columns.
fileName
string
String to use as the file name
Default:
'export.csv'
onlySelected
boolean
Export only selected rows.
Default:
false
onlySelectedAllPages
boolean
Only export selected rows including other pages (only makes sense when using pagination).
Default:
false
skipColumnGroupHeaders
boolean
Set to
true to skip include header column groups.
Default:
false
skipColumnHeaders
boolean
Set to
true if you don't want to export column headers.
Default:
false
skipRowGroups
boolean
Set to
true to skip row group headers if grouping rows. Only relevant when grouping rows.
Default:
false
skipPinnedTop
boolean
Set to
true to suppress exporting rows pinned to the top of the grid.
Default:
false
skipPinnedBottom
boolean
Set to
true to suppress exporting rows pinned to the bottom of the grid.
Default:
false
getCustomContentBelowRow
Function
A callback function to return content to be inserted below a row in the export.
shouldRowBeSkipped
Function
A callback function that will be invoked once per row in the grid. Return true to omit the row from the export.
processCellCallback
Function
A callback function invoked once per cell in the grid. Return a string value to be displayed in the export. Useful for formatting date values.
processHeaderCallback
Function
A callback function invoked once per column. Return a string to be displayed in the column header.
processGroupHeaderCallback
Function
A callback function invoked once per column group. Return a string to be displayed in the column group header. Note that column groups are not exported by default, you must pass columnGroups=true.
processRowGroupCallback
Function
A callback function invoked once per row group. Return a string to be displayed in the group cell.
CsvCell
data *
CsvCellData
The data that will be added to the cell.
mergeAcross
number
The number of cells to span across (1 means span 2 columns)
Default:
0
CsvCellData
value *
string
The value of the cell.