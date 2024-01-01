Style text inputs, checkboxes, toggle buttons and range sliders.
This page describes the grid's legacy theming system that was the default in v32 and before, for the benefit of applications that have not yet migrated to the Theming API. These themes are deprecated and will be removed in a future major version. You may want to visit the new theming docs or check out the migration guide.
Styling Text Inputs
Text inputs can be styled with a combination of CSS variables and selectors:
.ag-theme-quartz {
--ag-borders-input: dotted 2px;
--ag-input-border-color: orange;
}
.ag-theme-quartz .ag-text-field-input {
background-color: rgb(255, 209, 123); /* light orange */
}
.ag-theme-quartz .ag-text-field-input::placeholder {
color: rgb(155, 101, 1); /* darker orange */
}
The CSS variables relevant to styling text inputs are:
Draw borders around inputs. Set this to a border style and thickness, e.g.
solid 1px to enable borders, or
none to disable borders.
Colour for borders around inputs, if enabled with --ag-borders-input
Draw borders around inputs when their content has failed validation. Set this to a border style and thickness, e.g.
solid 2px to enable borders. Set to
none to disable borders but ensure that you have added styles to differentiate invalid from valid inputs.
The color for the border around invalid inputs, if enabled with --ag-borders-input-invalid
The color applied to form elements in an invalid state
The border around disabled text inputs
The background colour of disabled text inputs
box shadow around focussed inputs
Colour of the border around focussed inputs. Set to
var(--ag-input-border-color) if you do not want to change the border colour on focus.
Styling Checkboxes
The default styles of the grid disable the browser's native checkbox widget and create a custom appearance using icon fonts (see below for how to disable this).
See the Custom Icons documentation for how to replace the checkbox icons - the icons used are
checkbox-checked,
checkbox-unchecked,
checkbox-indeterminate.
The colours can be controlled using the following CSS Variables:
.ag-theme-quartz {
--ag-checkbox-background-color: yellow;
--ag-checkbox-checked-color: red;
--ag-checkbox-unchecked-color: darkred;
--ag-checkbox-indeterminate-color: grey;
}
Styling Radio Buttons
Radio Buttons, such as those in the chart settings UI, are specialised checkboxes. They respond to the same colour variables as demonstrated above. They use the
radio-button-on and
radio-button-off icons.
Styling Toggle Buttons
Toggle Buttons, such as the "Pivot Mode" toggle in the above example, are specialised checkboxes. They respond to the same checkbox colour variables. In addition, they expose a few more variables for advanced customisation:
size of the toggle button outer border
colour of the toggle button outer border in its 'on' state
colour of the toggle button's outer border in its 'off' state
colour of the toggle button background in its 'on' state
colour of the toggle button background in its 'off' state
colour of the toggle button switch (the bit that slides from left to right)
border colour of the toggle button switch (the bit that slides from left to right)
width of the whole toggle button component
height of the whole toggle button component
Using Browser Native Checkboxes or Creating Your Own
The default styles in
ag-grid.css contain many CSS rules to implement the
--ag-checkbox-* and
--ag-toggle-button-* variables described above. If you want to use the browser's default UI or create your own then it's easier to start from a blank slate rather than attempting to override the default styles.
To achieve this, use the
ag-grid-no-native-widgets.css CSS file instead of
ag-grid.css.
Users of the Sass API can pass
suppress-native-widget-styling: true to accomplish this.