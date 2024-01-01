Control how selected rows and cells appear.

This page describes the grid's legacy theming system that was the default in v32 and before, for the benefit of applications that have not yet migrated to the Theming API. These themes are deprecated and will be removed in a future major version. You may want to visit the new theming docs or check out the migration guide.

Row Selections

When row selection is enabled, you can set the color of selected rows using --ag-selected-row-background-color . If your grid uses alternating row colours we recommend setting this to a semi-transparent colour so that the alternating row colours are visible below it.

.ag-theme-quartz { --ag-selected-row-background-color : rgb ( 0 , 255 , 0 , 0.1 ) ; }

Cell Selections

Cell selections can be created by clicking and dragging on the grid. Multiple overlapping range selections can be made by holding ^ Ctrl while creating a new range outside the existing range. Copying from a selection will briefly highlight the range of cells ( Ctrl + C ). There are several variables to control the selection and highlight style:

.ag-theme-quartz { --ag-range-selection-border-color : rgb ( 193 , 0 , 97 ) ; --ag-range-selection-border-style : dashed ; --ag-range-selection-background-color : rgb ( 255 , 0 , 128 , 0.1 ) ; --ag-range-selection-background-color-2 : rgb ( 255 , 0 , 128 , 0.19 ) ; --ag-range-selection-background-color-3 : rgb ( 255 , 0 , 128 , 0.27 ) ; --ag-range-selection-background-color-4 : rgb ( 255 , 0 , 128 , 0.34 ) ; --ag-range-selection-highlight-color : rgb ( 60 , 188 , 0 , 0.3 ) ; }

Cell Selection CSS Variables