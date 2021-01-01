React Data Grid: Redux Integration - Part 1

This section introduces how React components using the AG Grid Data Grid can take advantage of a Redux store to simplify state management.

We will use the concrete example of a file view component to demonstrate how to move local component state to a Redux store. Updates to the files state will be retrieved from the Redux store, while UI events to add and delete files will be dispatched to the Redux store for processing.

As shown above, files are grouped by folder, and files can be added or deleted via context menu options.

This section assumes the reader is familiar with React and ES6 Javascript features.

Do I need Redux?

Redux excels in applications with complex state interactions. If you are passing unrelated data through several layers of components or data is shared and synchronized between different parts your application, you could benefit from Redux.

When using Redux, you move state from your components into a single immutable store, where state is replaced rather than mutated. This combined with its unidirectional data flow can make it easier to test and reason about state changes in your application.

Redux Architecture

Redux has a single store which contains all application state. It has one Root Reducer which is responsible for transforming the application state and is typically created by combining several smaller reducers.

Actions describe the operation the reducer should perform on the state. They may also contain an optional payload containing data used by the reducer to transform the state. For example an action to create a new file might look like this:

{ type : ‘ NEW_FILE ’ , payload : { folder : 'pdf' } }

Actions are dispatched to the store from UI components as illustrated below:

The reducer that is associated with the action type will then transform the state which is saved in the store. Reducers are pure functions which receive the current application state along with the action to be performed on that state to produce some new state.

(currentState, action) => newState

UI components can subscribe to the store for specific parts of the state in order to be notified when there are changes to the store. This allows components to retrieve the latest state to refresh the view.

Creating our Redux File Store

To create our Redux File Store we will use the createStore factory method from the redux module. In our example we just require a single reducer which is supplied along with the initial state as shown below:

import { createStore } from 'redux' ; import fileReducer from './reducers/fileReducer.jsx' ; const initialState = { files : [ { id : 1 , file : 'notes.txt' , folder : 'txt' } , { id : 2 , file : 'book.pdf' , folder : 'pdf' } , { id : 3 , file : 'cv.pdf' , folder : 'pdf' } , ] } ; export default createStore ( fileReducer , initialState ) ;

Note that in larger applications there will typically be several reducers which are combined to create a single root reducer. This is done using the combineReducers function also from Redux.

Our File View will allow users to add and delete files. The logic for handling these operations will be defined in the fileReducer shown below:

export default function fileReducer ( state = { } , action ) { const payload = action . payload ; switch ( action . type ) { case types . NEW_FILE : return { files : [ ... state . files , newFile ( state . files , payload . folder ) ] } ; case types . DELETE_FILE : return { files : deleteFile ( state . files , payload . id ) } ; default : return state ; } }

The fileReducer handles each action type with a case clause within a switch statement. It's important to understand that the reducer doesn't modify the state directly but instead returns a new version for the store to persist. As a result there must not be any side effects contained within the reducer.

The helper methods used in the reducer are omitted for brevity but can be examined in the code tab provided in the example at the end of this section.

Rather than create action objects directly, a more elegant approach is to create helper functions referred to as

Action Creators as shown below:

export const actions = { newFile ( folder ) { return { type : types . NEW_FILE , payload : { folder } } ; } , deleteFiles ( id ) { return { type : types . DELETE_FILES , payload : { id } } ; } } ;

Adding the Provider Component

Now that we have created our Redux store, we need to make it available to our React FileView component. This is achieved through the Provider component from the react-redux project.

In the entry point of our application we wrap the FileView component in the Provider component as shown below:

import React from 'react' ; import { render } from 'react-dom' ; import { Provider } from 'react-redux' ; import store from './store.jsx' ; import FileView from './FileView.jsx' ; render ( < Provider store = { store } > < FileView /> </ Provider > , document . getElementById ( 'root' ) ) ;

The Provider accepts the store as property and makes it available via props to all child components.

Binding React and Redux

In order for our File View to be updated when the store changes we need to bind it.

This is achieved via the connect function provided by the react-redux project.

import React , { Component } from 'react' ; import { connect } from "react-redux" ; import { bindActionCreators } from 'redux' ; class FileView extends Component { render ( ) { this . props . files ; this . props . actions . newFile ( filePath ) ; this . props . actions . deleteFiles ( filePath ) ; } } const mapStateToProps = ( state ) => ( { files : state . files } ) ; const mapDispatchToProps = ( dispatch ) => ( { actions : bindActionCreators ( actions , dispatch ) } ) ; export default connect ( mapStateToProps , mapDispatchToProps null , { forwardRef : true } ) ( FileView ) ;

In the code above we pass two functions to connect to map the required state (mapStateToProps) and actions (mapDispatchToProps). When binding our actions we are using the bindActionCreators utility which wraps our action creators into a dispatch call.

Now that our stateless FileView component is connected to our Redux store, whenever the file state in the store changes, our component will re-render with the latest file state available in this.props.files .

Bindings exist for most major javascript frameworks so Redux is not limited to React applications.

Adding the Data Table

Now that the Redux store is now connected to our stateless React component, all that remains is to implement the view, which just consists of the AG Grid Data Table in our File View.

Before discussing the grid features in our File View, here are all of the grid options we are using:

render ( ) { return ( < div className = " ag-theme-alpine " > <AgGridReact { } columnDefs= { this . colDefs } { } autoGroupColumnDef= { this . autoGroupColumnDef } { } rowData= { this . props . files } { } groupDefaultExpanded= { - 1 } { } getContextMenuItems= { this . getContextMenuItems } { } immutableData= { true } { } getRowNodeId= { data => data . id } > </ AgGridReact > </ div > ) }

Row Grouping

To keep our File View example simple, we'll let the grid manage row grouping. This is achieved via the following configuration:

colDefs = [ { field : "file" } , { field : "folder" , rowGroup : true , hide : true } , { field : "dateModified" } , { field : "size" } ] ; autoGroupColumnDef = { headerName : "Files" , sort : 'asc' , cellRendererParams : { suppressCount : true } } ;

Here we are grouping files by folder with rowGroup: true on the folder column definition. We also override some of the defaults on our auto group column through the autoGroupColumnDef property.

For more details see our documentation on Row Grouping.

The initial file state along with all subsequent state updates will be provided to the grid component via rowData={this.props.files} from our Redux file store.

This means the grid does not change the state of the files internally but instead receives the new state from the Redux store!

Context Menu Actions

As shown above, getContextMenuItems={this.getContextMenuItems} supplies a function to the grid to retrieve the context menu items. Here is the implementation:

getContextMenuItems = ( params ) => { const folderActions = [ { name : "New File" , action : ( ) => this . props . actions . newFile ( params . node . key ) } ] ; const fileActions = [ { name : "Delete File" , action : ( ) => this . props . actions . deleteFile ( params . node . data . id ) } ] ; return params . node . group ? folderActions : fileActions ; } ;

Notice that we are simply dispatching actions to the Redux store here. For example, when the new file menu item is selected: action: () => this.props.actions.newFile(folder) .

It is important to note that nothing will happen inside the grid when a menu item is selected until the Redux store triggers a re-render of the grid component with the updated state.

For more details see our documentation on Context Menu.

Immutable Data

One consequence of using Redux is that when part of the state is updated in the store, the entire state is replaced with a new version. The grid has a "Immutable Data" mode that is designed to work specifically with immutable stores such as Redux to ensure only the rows that have been updated will be re-rendered inside the grid.

The File View enables this feature using: immutableData={true} , along with a required row id using: getRowNodeId={data => data.id} .

This feature can lead to noticeable performance improvements in applications which contain a lot of row data. For more details see our documentation on Immutable Data.

Demo - Redux File View

Now we are ready to enjoy the fruits of our labour! The completed Redux File View with source code is shown below. In this example you can:

Folder 'Right Click': reveals option to add a new file under the selected folder.

reveals option to add a new file under the selected folder. File 'Right Click': reveals option to delete the selected file.

reveals option to delete the selected file. 'Reload Component' button: unmounts and then re-mounts the File View component. Notice that state is preserved via our Redux file store!

Conclusion

While implementing the Redux File View, we have demonstrated how we can move local state out of our components, along with all the associated state operations, to a Redux state container. This led to a nice separation of concerns, allowing our view component to focus on presentation detail.

In this example we just touched on a few grid features to keep the example simple. These features included:

Row Grouping

Immutable Data

Custom Context Menu

Next up in Redux Integration Part 2 we take things further and implement a feature rich File Browser which builds upon this File View example.