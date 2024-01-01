Search
AG Grid v32.2.0 React 19 Support, new Theming API & Custom Drag & Drop Image

React Table

Fast, Powerful and Flexible React Tables

Add high-performance, feature rich, and fully customisable React Data Tables to your application in minutes, all for free.

Get Started
$ npm install ag-grid-react
View All Demos

Why Use AG Grid to Build React Tables?

Amazingly Fast and Fully Customisable with an Unbeatable Feature Set

Get started in minutes and access 1000s of features without compromising on performance. Customise your React Table with your own styles and components or upgrade to enterprise to use our advanced features.

Build

Get Started in Minutes
Add a React Table with less than 20 lines of code. Choose a theme, add your data, and define your column structure. View the Quick Start to learn more.
Handle Millions of Cells
Easily handle millions of rows with our Client-Side Row Model or upgrade to enterprise for Infinite Scrolling with our Server-Side Row Model.
100s of Features
Enable complex features with single properties, including: Sorting, Filtering, Cell Editing, CSV Export, Pagination, Row Selection, and Accessibility.
Copyconst GridExample = () => {
    const [rowData, setRowData] = getRowDataJson();
    const [colDefs, setColDefs] = useState<ColDef<IRow>[]>([
        { field: "make" }, 
        { field: "model" },
        { field: "price" }
    ]);
    
    return (
        <div className={"ag-theme-quartz-dark"}>
            <AgGridReact rowData={rowData} columnDefs={colDefs}  />
        </div>
    );
}

Where Can I See AG Grid React Tables Being Used?

Used in Every Industry, for All Types of Data

Trusted by 90% of Fortune 500 industries from Finance and AI, to DevTools and Aeronautics. Most of these uses are private, but we've hand-picked a few open-source examples:

Finance
Analyse complex financial data, perform calculations and visualise the data in AG Grid, with standalone charts from AG Charts.
PreviewSource Code
ML/AI
Developer Platforms
Data Modelling
Dashboards
openbb.co
OpenBB Terminal Pro Landing Page with React Table
View More

Who Builds React Tables with AG Grid?

Loved By Developers
Trusted By The Worlds Largest Enterprises

Over 90% of the Fortune 500 build React Tables using AG Grid, with 1,000,000+ npm downloads per week and over 12,000 Stars on Github.

  • There are a lot of component-based table libraries out there, but I believe AG Grid is the gold standard and is by far my favourite. AG Grid is perfect for building Enterprise Applications.

    Tanner LinsleyTanner Linsley
    CreatorTanStackTanStack

  • I've been impressed with AG Grid. Not only is it incredibly feature-rich, but it also leverages your framework of choice to do its rendering. This means seamless extensibility and a real way to leverage the framework's strengths. And for SolidJS that's a game changer.

    Ryan CarniatoRyan Carniato
    CreatorSolidJSSolidJS

  • If your application needs to display large amounts of data, we recommend AG Grid. Not only is it highly customizable and extensible, it’s also the fastest JavaScript grid on the planet.

    Brian LoveBrian Love
    Expert atGoogle DevelopersGoogle Developers

How Do I Build a React Table with AG Grid?

Get Started with React Table Examples

We have a range of examples, tutorials and documentation to help you start building your first React Table with AG Grid.

Quick start guide for creating a React Table in minutes

Quick Start

Create your first React Table and learn the basics in just a few minutes.

Live Demo Docs
Beginner tutorial for building a React Table with key functionality

Beginner Tutorial

Learn key concepts by building a React Table with common functionality & customisations.

Live Demo Docs
Learn how to customise a React Table with unique CSS themes

Custom Styles

Customise your React Table using CSS variables to create a unique theme for your brand.

Live Demo Docs
Create and style Integrated Charts from your React Table

Integrated Charts

Build & style charts programatically, or let users create their own from the table.

Live Demo Docs

React Table FAQs

Frequently Asked Questions

Answers to some commonly asked questions when building React Tables with AG Grid

What is the difference between AG Grid Community and Enterprise?
Can I create a React Table for free?
Will my React Tables be compatible with AG Charts?
Can I customise the React Table?
AG Grid vs. MUI
Why use AG Grid over TanStack React Table?
How Many Rows Can AG Grid Handle?
What is AG Grid Enterprise?
What is an AG Grid licence?
How much does AG Grid cost?