Formulas, Row Group Dragging, Absolute Sorting, Column Selection, Filtering & Export Overlays.

AG Grid 35.0 adds important new features – Formulas, Row Group Dragging, Absolute Sorting, Column Selection, Filtering & Export Overlays, as described in the release post.

cellDataType - removed from the columnTypes type as its value was always ignored.

- removed from the type as its value was always ignored. colId - removed from the autoGroupColumnDef type as its value was always ignored. Use the autoGroupColumnDef.context to store any auto-group column specific data.

Setting colDef.suppressAutoSize now applies to all means of column auto-sizing (API, column menu & double click on column divider) .This is now in line with the colDef.suppressSizeToFit behavior.

When filtering the grid and no results are returned a default “No matching rows” overlay will be displayed. You can suppress this by setting grid option suppressOverlays=['noMatchingRows'] .

. When exporting the grid (Excel/CSV) via the UI an overlay will be displayed with a default message “Exporting”. You can suppress this by setting grid option suppressOverlays=['exporting'] .

. When using SSRM and Infinite row models “No rows” and “No matching rows” overlays have been added. You can suppress this by setting grid option suppressOverlays=['noRows','noMatchingRows'] .

The built-in Date, DateTime and Number filters validate in-range values, ensuring that the start value is smaller than the end value.

Previously, Integrated Charts automatically used the group column as the chart category when the grid was row-grouped and values were added to leaf nodes. This implicit behaviour has been removed. A new chart option useGroupColumnAsCategory must now be set to true to display grouped categories.

Increased column insertion indicator line from 1px to 3px for better visibility.

Increased row insertion indicator line from 1px to 3px for better visibility.

When a column has a filter applied the filtered icon state is shown in the filters tool panel.

Loading states across the grid now show a spinner alongside the text.

When sorting, filtering or pivoting in managed row dragging the row drag handle is shown as disabled instead of hidden.

There are no deprecated API removals in AG Grid version 35.0.

There are no deprecations in AG Grid version 35.0.

See the full list of changes in the AG Grid 35.0 changelog.