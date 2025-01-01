Formulas, Row Group Dragging, Absolute Sorting, Column Selection, Filtering & Export Overlays.
What's New
AG Grid 35.0 adds important new features – Formulas, Row Group Dragging, Absolute Sorting, Column Selection, Filtering & Export Overlays, as described in the release post.
Breaking Changes
Typing change
cellDataType- removed from the
columnTypestype as its value was always ignored.
colId- removed from the
autoGroupColumnDeftype as its value was always ignored. Use the
autoGroupColumnDef.contextto store any auto-group column specific data.
Behaviour Changes
Column Sizing
- Setting
colDef.suppressAutoSizenow applies to all means of column auto-sizing (API, column menu & double click on column divider) .This is now in line with the
colDef.suppressSizeToFitbehavior.
Overlays
- When filtering the grid and no results are returned a default “No matching rows” overlay will be displayed. You can suppress this by setting grid option
suppressOverlays=['noMatchingRows'].
- When exporting the grid (Excel/CSV) via the UI an overlay will be displayed with a default message “Exporting”. You can suppress this by setting grid option
suppressOverlays=['exporting'].
- When using SSRM and Infinite row models “No rows” and “No matching rows” overlays have been added. You can suppress this by setting grid option
suppressOverlays=['noRows','noMatchingRows'].
Column Filters
- The built-in Date, DateTime and Number filters validate in-range values, ensuring that the start value is smaller than the end value.
Integrated Charts
- Previously, Integrated Charts automatically used the group column as the chart category when the grid was row-grouped and values were added to leaf nodes. This implicit behaviour has been removed. A new chart option
useGroupColumnAsCategorymust now be set to
trueto display grouped categories.
Styling Changes
Indicator line
Copy Link
- Increased column insertion indicator line from 1px to 3px for better visibility.
- Increased row insertion indicator line from 1px to 3px for better visibility.
Column Filters
- When a column has a filter applied the filtered icon state is shown in the filters tool panel.
Loading
- Loading states across the grid now show a spinner alongside the text.
Row Dragging
- When sorting, filtering or pivoting in managed row dragging the row drag handle is shown as disabled instead of hidden.
Removal of Deprecated APIs
There are no deprecated API removals in AG Grid version 35.0.
Deprecations
There are no deprecations in AG Grid version 35.0.
Changes List
See the full list of changes in the AG Grid 35.0 changelog.