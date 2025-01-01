Row numbers, row spanning, master/detail selection and tree data nested records.
What's New
AG Grid 33.1 adds major new features - Row Numbers, Row Spanning, Master/Detail Selection, Tree Data Nested Records as described in the release post.
These improvements involve no breaking changes or deprecations, as listed below.
Breaking Changes
There are no breaking changes in AG Grid 33.1.
Behaviour Changes
There are no behaviour changes in AG Grid version 33.1.
Removal of Deprecated APIs
There are no deprecated APIs removed in AG Grid version 33.1.
Deprecations
There are no deprecations in AG Grid version 33.1.
Changes List
See the full list of changes in the AG Grid 33.1 changelog.