Server-side row model transaction support, set filter complex object support, export of row group and total footer rows to Excel.
What's New
AG Grid 29.0 delivers many new features - server-side row model transaction support, tree list and complex object support in set filters, exporting of row group and total footer rows to Excel, as described in the release post. These major improvements require certain breaking changes as listed below.
See AG Grid 29.0 Documentation.
Breaking Changes
Typescript Upgrade
Minimum version of Typescript for AG Grid v29 is v4.0.8.
React Change Detection
In previous versions of AG Grid, we introduced a
DeepValueCheck change detection strategy that performed an additional deep value comparison above and beyond reference equality. This was to help React users who were unintentionally setting their
rowData prop when the row data had not actually changed. This resulted in additional grid re-renders as the grid reapplied the rows despite there being no real change. However, the
DeepValueCheck introduced a number of issues, as well as introducing an additional cost for users who correctly manage their grid state i.e only updating the
rowData prop when there are real data changes. When correctly using Hooks, i.e.,
setState() and dependency arrays,
DeepValueCheck is not required and so it has been removed to avoid the issues described above. If you now see additional re-renders, please check that you are only updating grid state properties when they have actually changed. See React Hooks for more information.
SSRM
- The
getCacheBlockState()grid API function is no longer supported by the new default store type but will continue to work when
suppressServerSideInfiniteScroll=true.
Set Filter
Set Filters now maintain the type of the values, instead of everything being converted to strings:
- Primitive types (e.g. number, boolean, etc.) are strings when used as keys in the Filter Model, but maintain their type otherwise (e.g. for Value Formatters, Comparators, etc.).
- Complex objects support separate keys and display values. Value Formatter is now mandatory. Supplied Values for the Filter List require the full complex object.
- Key Creator is applied after splitting arrays for Multiple Values with complex objects, rather than before.
- The old behavior of always converting all filter values to strings can be replicated by setting
filterParams.convertValuesToStrings=truein the Column Definition.
Layout & Styling
In AG Grid v28, we ported our grid layout system to use CSS variables. AG Grid v27 and earlier used SASS. In order to ease the upgrade to AG Grid v28, we continued to include the legacy Sass API and CSS stylesheets at their old file paths. However, in AG Grid v29 SASS is now removed, and you need to change the import paths for CSS and SASS (.scss) files. The v27 import paths are now invalid in v29, and the themes won't work. For more details, see Upgrading Styles to v28+.
--ag-borders-rowhas been removed and will no longer work. Use the combination of
ag-row-border-styleand
ag-row-border-widthto replace it.
Behavior Changes
SSRM
- Infinite scrolling is now enabled by default. To revert to the previous default, i.e., no infinite scrolling, please set
suppressServerSideInfiniteScroll=true. As a result of this change,
serverSideInfiniteScrollno longer makes sense and has been removed. Similarly,
ServerSideGroupLevelState.infiniteScrollhas also been replaced by
ServerSideGroupLevelState.suppressInfiniteScroll.
- When using SSRM and filtering or purging a level, only one loading row is displayed instead of all grid rows shown in the loading state.
Row Grouping
- Unbalanced groups have now been disabled by default. Rows with empty strings /
undefined/
nullvalues for the group column will now be grouped under a
(Blanks)group unless unbalanced groups are explicitly enabled by setting
groupAllowUnbalanced=true. Also note that
' '(one singular space) is no longer treated as equivalent to
nulland
undefinedwhen pivoting.
Integrated Charts
- Integrated charts display the chart tool button by default instead of the toolbar hamburger button. In order to display the toolbar hamburger button, please set
suppressChartToolPanelsButton=true.
Standalone Charts
- Treemap tile labels are now disabled by default, enable by specifying a
labelKey.
- The Treemap formatter and tooltip renderer
datumproperty will now point to the actual object from the datum, depth and fill can now be accessed from the parameters object for these functions.
Removal of Deprecated APIs
The following properties were previously deprecated and have now been removed.
Removed Deprecated APIs
AG Grid Column Components
- The framework column components (
ag-grid-column,
AgGridColumn) were previously deprecated and have now been removed. Define your column definitions in code via
gridOptions.columnDefsor set directly on the AG Grid Component via the
columnDefsproperty.
ColDef
newValueHandler()- removed, use
valueSetterinstead.
sortedAt- removed, use
sortIndexinstead.
pinnedRowCellRenderer- removed, use
cellRendererSelectorinstead and use
params.node.rowPinnedto distinguish.
pinnedRowCellRendererFramework- removed, use
cellRendererSelectorinstead and use
params.node.rowPinnedto distinguish.
pinnedRowCellRendererParams- removed, use
cellRendererSelectorinstead and use
params.node.rowPinnedto distinguish.
pinnedRowValueFormatter- removed, use
valueFormatterinstead and use
params.node.rowPinnedto distinguish.
GridOptions
Grouping
groupRowInnerRenderer- removed, use
groupRowRendererParams.innerRendererinstead.
groupRowInnerRendererFramework- removed, use
groupRowRendererParams.innerRendererinstead.
groupMultiAutoColumn- removed, use
groupDisplayType = 'multipleColumns'instead.
groupUseEntireRow- removed, use
groupDisplayType = 'groupRows'instead.
groupSuppressAutoColumn- removed, use
groupDisplayType='custom'instead.
defaultGroupSortComparator- removed, use
initialGroupOrderComparatorinstead.
Column State
deltaColumnMode,
immutableColumns,
applyColumnDefOrder- removed, the grid now works like this as default. To keep column order maintained, set grid property
maintainColumnOrder=true.
suppressEnterpriseResetOnNewColumns- removed as no longer required.
suppressSetColumnStateEvents,
suppressColumnStateEvents- removed, use
event.source = "api"to identify events due to setting column state via the API.
colWidth- removed, use
defaultColDef.widthinstead.
minColWidth- removed, use
defaultColDef.minWidthinstead.
maxColWidth- removed, use
defaultColDef.maxWidthinstead.
Full Width
deprecatedEmbedFullWidthRows- removed, use
embedFullWidthRowsinstead.
Editing
stopEditingWhenGridLosesFocus- removed, use
stopEditingWhenCellsLoseFocusinstead.
Export
defaultExportParams- removed, use
defaultCsvExportParamsfor CSV or
defaultExcelExportParamsfor Excel exports instead.
Keyboard
suppressKeyboardEvent- removed, use
colDef.suppressKeyboardEventor for every column via
defaultColDef.suppressKeyboardEvent.
Selection
rowDeselection- removed. Now true by default and should be suppressed by using
suppressRowDeselection.
Updating Data
batchUpdateWaitMillis- removed, use
asyncTransactionWaitMillisinstead.
deltaRowDataMode- removed, use
getRowId()callback to enable immutable data mode.
Column Api
Column State
setState,
setColumnState- removed, use
applyColumnStateinstead.
getState- removed, use
getColumnStateinstead.
resetState- removed, use
resetColumnStateinstead.
hideColumn,
hideColumns- removed, use
setColumnVisible,
setColumnsVisibleinstead.
columnGroupOpened- removed, use
setColumnGroupOpenedinstead.
Aggregation
getAggregationColumns- removed, use
getValueColumnsinstead.
addAggregationColumn,
addAggregationColumns- removed, use
addValueColumn,
addValueColumnsinstead.
removeAggregationColumn,
removeAggregationColumns- removed, use
removeValueColumn,
removeValueColumnsinstead.
resetState- removed, use
resetColumnStateinstead.
setColumnAggFunction- removed, use
setColumnAggFuncinstead.
Display
getDisplayNameForCol- removed, use
getDisplayNameForColumninstead.
Grid API
Pinned Rows
setFloatingTopRowData,
setFloatingBottomRowData- removed, use
setPinnedTopRowData,
setPinnedBottomRowDatainstead.
getFloatingTopRowCount,
getFloatingBottomRowCount- removed, use
getPinnedTopRowCount,
getPinnedBottomRowCountinstead.
getFloatingTopRow,
getFloatingBottomRow- removed, use
getPinnedTopRow,
getPinnedBottomRowinstead.
Selection
selectIndex,
deselectIndex- removed, use
rowNode.setSelected(isSelected)instead.
selectNode,
deselectNode- removed, use
rowNode.setSelected(isSelected)instead.
getSelectedNodesById- removed, use
getSelectedNodesinstead.
isNodeSelected- removed, use
rowNode.isSelectedinstead.
getRangeSelections- removed, use
getCellRangesinstead.
addRangeSelection- removed, use
addCellRangeinstead.
Grouping
onGroupExpandedOrCollapsed(param)- method no longer accepts an optional parameter.
Display
ensureColIndexVisible- removed, use
ensureColumnVisibleinstead.
doLayout- removed, no longer required as grid now responds to size changes.
checkGridSize- removed as was legacy and no longer required.
getFirstRenderedRow,
getLastRenderedRow- removed, use
getFirstDisplayedRow,
getLastDisplayedRowinstead.
addVirtualRowListener- removed, use
addRenderedRowListenerinstead.
Client Side Row Model
refreshInMemoryRowModel- removed, use
refreshClientSideRowModel(step)instead.
recomputeAggregates- removed, use
refreshClientSideRowModel('aggregate')instead.
updateRowData- removed, use
applyTransactioninstead.
batchUpdateRowData,
insertItemsAtIndex,
addItems,
removeItems- removed, use
applyTransactionAsyncinstead.
Infinite Row Model
refreshVirtualPageCache,
refreshInfinitePageCache- removed, use
refreshInfiniteCacheinstead.
purgeVirtualPageCache,
purgeInfinitePageCache- removed, use
purgeInfiniteCacheinstead.
getVirtualRowCount- removed, use
getInfiniteRowCountinstead.
isMaxRowFound- removed, use
isLastRowIndexKnowninstead.
setVirtualRowCount,
setInfiniteRowCount- removed, use
setRowCountinstead.
getVirtualPageState,
getInfinitePageState- removed, use
getCacheBlockStateinstead.
Server Side Row Model
setEnterpriseDatasource- removed, use
setServerSideDatasourceinstead.
purgeEnterpriseCache,
purgeServerSideCache- removed, use
refreshServerSide({purge: true})instead.
Column Object
isLockPosition()removed, use
col.getColDef().lockPositioninstead.
isLockVisible()removed, use
col.getColDef().lockVisibleinstead.
isLockPinned()- removed, use
col.getColDef().lockPinnedinstead.
GroupCellRendererParams
paddingremoved - instead use the
--ag-row-group-indent-sizeCSS Variable instead.
Interfaces
IDetailCellRendererParams
suppressRefreshremoved - set
refreshStrategy='nothing'instead.
autoHeightremoved - set
gridOptions.detailRowAutoHeight=trueinstead.
ICellRendererParams
addRowCompListenerremoved - this method was originally provided as a workaround to know when cells were destroyed in AG Grid before custom Cell Renderers could be provided.
ICellEditorParams
keyremoved - use
eventKeyinstead.
IRowNode
- Typescript users may get type errors if accessing internal properties of RowNode following the introduction of IRowNode. Please resolve this by casting to RowNode or updating your code to use properties available on IRowNode.
IFilterParams
- The
valueGetterparameter is no longer available on any of the filter params interfaces (e.g.,
ISetFilterParams) used in
colDef.filterParams. Please use
colDef.filterValueGetterinstead.
Events
- Renamed the AG Grid event interface
DragEventto
AgDragEventto stop clashing with the browser
DragEvent.
Standalone Charts
AgTreemapSeriesLabelsOptions.colorhas been replaced by
AgTreemapSeriesLabelsOptions.value.key.
AgTreemapSeriesOptions.colorParentshas been removed - use a
AgTreemapSeriesOptions.formatterinstead for finer-grained non-leaf-node rendering control.
AgSeriesHighlightStylestyle properties have moved under
AgSeriesHighlightStyle.item.
AgScatterSeriesOptionsstyle properties have moved under
AgScatterSeriesOptions.marker.
AgAreaSeriesOptions- use multiple series entries and singular property names:
yKeys- use
yKeyinstead.
yNames- use
yNameinstead.
fills- use
fillinstead.
strokes- use
strokeinstead.
AgBarSeriesOptions- use multiple series entries and singular property names:
yKeys- use
yKeyinstead.
yNames- use
yNameinstead.
fills- use
fillinstead.
strokes- use
strokeinstead.
Deprecations
This release includes the following deprecations:
React Change Detection
- As the
DeepValueCheckchange detection strategy has been removed, the
rowDataChangeDetectionStrategyhas now been deprecated as it no longer supports a different strategy then the default reference equals comparison.
Filters
filterParams.convertValuesToStrings=truein the Column Definition is deprecated. This is a new setting to enable the legacy behaviour for converting values in the Set Filter to strings. Instead, handle the values with the correct/original type, including the processing of complex objects.
ISetFilter.getValues()is deprecated,
getFilterValuesshould be used to get the values in the Set Filter (e.g., complex objects if provided), or
getFilterKeysto get the string keys.
Changes List
If you would like to see the full list of changes in this release, please see the Changelog.