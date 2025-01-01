Full React rendering, Column Filtering Improvements, Sparklines Crosshair, Accessibility Support Improvements
What's New
AG Grid 27.0 adds many new features - full React rendering, Column Filtering Improvements, Sparklines Crosshair and Accessibility Support Improvements.
See AG Grid 27.0 Documentation.
Breaking Changes
Supported Environments
AG Grid 27 does not support Polymer, Angular 7, AngularJS and Internet Explorer 11. If you are using Polymer, Angular 7, AngularJS or need to support Internet Explorer 11 please use AG Grid 26, which will be a long-term support release. You will still be able to report issues against AG Grid 26 and we will release new minor versions of AG Grid 26 to address these.
React
getReactContainerClasses()is no longer needed as React Portals are not used anymore.
- JavaScript Functional Components are no longer supported when using React. Instead, use either React Functional Components or JavaScript Class Components.
Server-Side Row Model
getRowNodeId()is now required when Row Selection is enabled in the Server-Side Row Model.
React / Angular / Vue
get{comp-name}Instance[s]()(e.g.,
getCellRendererInstances) is no longer needed. These methods now return the React / Angular / Vue component if one exists.
Clipboard
- The following methods now accept parameterized objects:
copySelectedRowsToClipboard(params?: IClipboardCopyRowsParams)
copySelectedRangeToClipboard(params?: IClipboardCopyParams)
- Cell values copied exclusively from the same row are now pasted in the same row (previously, each copied value was pasted on a separate row). Cell values are now copied in the order they appear in the grid (previously, cell values were copied in the order of selection).
Integrated Charts
- TypeScript users will need to replace the
ChartTypeenum with the corresponding string literal. For example,
ChartType.GroupedColumnshould be changed to
'groupedColumn'.
Removal of Deprecated APIs
Rendering
- The following methods were previously deprecated and have now been removed:
gridApi.refreshView()- use
gridApi.refreshCells()or
gridApi.redrawRows()instead.
gridApi.refreshRows()- use
gridApi.refreshCells()or
gridApi.redrawRows()instead.
gridApi.rowDataChanged- use
rowNode.setRowData(newData)to set value on a particular node, or
redrawRowsto refresh everything.
gridApi.refreshGroupRows()- use
gridApi.refreshCells()instead.
gridApi.refreshCells()now performs dirty checking and only refreshes cells that have changed, so it should not be necessary to only refresh the group rows.
Sorting
gridApi.setSortModel()and
gridApi.getSortModel()were previously deprecated and have now been removed. Sort information is now part of Column State. Use
columnApi.applyColumnState()and
columnApi.getColumnState()instead.
Filters
The following Filter Options / APIs were previously deprecated and have now been removed:
GridOptions
floatingFilter- removed, use
ColDef.floatingFilterinstead.
enableOldSetFilterModel- removed, use the current model structure for SetFilter instead.
GridApi
isAdvancedFilterPresent()- removed, use
isColumnFilterPresent()instead.
getFilterApiForColDef()- removed, use
getFilterInstance()instead.
getFilterApi()- removed, use
getFilterInstance()instead.
IFilterParams
valueGetter()callback arguments have changed. They are no longer a solitary
RowNode, but an object conforming to the
ValueGetterFuncinterface contract for consistency with other
valueGetterparameters across the grid.
IFloatingFilterParams
onFloatingFilterChanged()- removed, use
parentFilterInstance()callback instead.
IProvidedFilterParams
clearButton,
resetButton, and
applyButton- removed, use
buttonsinstead.
IScalarFilterParams
nullComparatorand
NullComparator- removed, use
includeBlanksInEquals,
includeBlanksInLessThan, and
includeBlanksInGreaterThaninstead.
Filter
- The
Filterinterface has been completely removed. Use
IFilterinstead.
ProvidedFilter
onFilterChanged()- removed, use
api.onFilterChanged()instead.
ISetFilterParams
syncValuesLikeExcel- removed; this has been the default since deprecation in v22.0.0.
selectAllOnMiniFilter- removed; this has been the default since deprecation in v22.0.0.
suppressSyncValuesAfterDataChange- removed.
suppressRemoveEntries- removed.
newRowsActionhas now been removed; the previous
'keep'setting is now the default.
SetFilter
setLoadingis now handled automatically.
selectEverything()- removed, use
setModel()instead.
selectNothing()- removed, use
setModel()instead.
unselectValue()- removed, use
setModel()instead.
selectValue()- removed, use
setModel()instead.
isValueSelected()- removed, use
getModel()instead.
isEverythingSelected()- removed, use
getModel()instead.
isNothingSelected()- removed, use
getModel()instead.
getUniqueValueCount()- removed, use
getValues()instead.
getUniqueValue()- removed, use
getValues()instead.
Deprecations
This release includes the following deprecations:
Components
{comp-name}Framework(e.g.,
cellRendererFramework) is no longer required for assigning Custom Framework Components. Use
{comp-name}(e.g.,
cellRenderer) instead. Likewise, the grid property
frameworkComponentsis deprecated; use the grid property
componentsinstead.
React
gridOptions.reactUiis no longer used as React UI is on by default.
Copy Link
gridOptions.suppressCellSelectionis deprecated; use
gridOptions.suppressCellFocusinstead.
- The following interfaces have deprecated properties:
StartEditingCellParams { keyPress: number }use
StartEditingCellParams { key: string }instead.
ICellEditorParams { keyPress: number }use
ICellEditorParams { key: string }instead.
IRichCellEditorParams { keyPress: number }use
IRichCellEditorParams { key: string }instead.
ILargeTextEditorParams { keyPress: number }use
ILargeTextEditorParams { key: string }instead.
ISelectCellEditorParams { keyPress: number }use
ISelectCellEditorParams { key: string }instead.
ITextCellEditorParams { keyPress: number }use
ITextCellEditorParams { key: string }instead.
NavigateToNextCellParams { key: number }use
NavigateToNextCellParams { key: string }instead.
Columns
gridApi.getOriginalColumnGroup()is deprecated; use
gridApi.getProvidedColumnGroup()instead.
Filters
ITextFilterParams.textCustomComparatoris deprecated; use
ITextFilterParams.textMatcherinstead.
Changes List
If you would like to see the full list of changes in this release, please see the Changelog.