Full React Rendering, Row Grouping Enhancements, Columns Tool Panel and Set Filter Improvements, Charts Improvements

AG Grid 26.0 adds many new features - Full React Rendering, Row Grouping Enhancements, Columns Tool Panel and Set Filter Improvements, Charts series improvements and many more.

Now when setting / updating Column Definitions, the order of the Columns in the grid will always match the order of the Column Definitions. Prior to v26, applyColumnDefOrder was used to achieve this, however this is now the default behaviour. To turn off this behaviour, i.e. to maintain the order of Columns between updates to Column Definitions, set the grid property maintainColumnOrder=true (see Maintain Column Order).

are self-contained units preventing LicenseManager from recognizing the license key. These files previously included all AG Grid related dependencies. These files now only contain the relevant code for that module, which is the correct behaviour. The row auto-height behavior has been changed. When a column uses auto height ( colDef.autoHeight=true ), there is no need to call gridApi.resetRowHeights() in the onColumnResized event handler anymore to force the rows to update their row height after a column resize operation, as the grid will automatically resize the rows when it detects a height change. From v26.0 onward, keeping these calls to gridApi.resetRowHeights() causes flicker as rows render themselves twice instead of once. Please remove calls to gridApi.resetRowHeights() in onColumnResized event handler to avoid flicker in row re-rendering.

The previously deprecated processChartOptions() callback has now been removed. Please use Theme Based Configuration instead.

The following Standalone Chart options were previously deprecated and have now been removed:

Chart

tooltipTracking - removed, use tooltip.tracking instead.

- removed, use instead. tooltipClass - removed, use tooltip.class instead.

Series

tooltipEnabled - removed, use tooltip.enabled instead.

- removed, use instead. tooltipRenderer - removed, use tooltip.renderer instead.

Legend

layoutHorizontalSpacing - removed, use item.paddingX instead.

- removed, use instead. layoutVerticalSpacing - removed, use item.paddingY instead.

- removed, use instead. itemSpacing - removed, use item.marker.padding instead.

- removed, use instead. markerShape - removed, use item.marker.shape instead.

- removed, use instead. markerSize - removed, use item.marker.size instead.

- removed, use instead. strokeWidth - removed, use item.marker.strokeWidth instead.

- removed, use instead. color - removed, use item.label.color instead.

- removed, use instead. fontStyle - removed, use item.label.fontStyle instead.

- removed, use instead. fontWeight - removed, use item.label.fontWeight instead.

- removed, use instead. fontSize - removed, use item.label.fontSize instead.

- removed, use instead. fontFamily - removed, use item.label.fontFamily instead.

This release includes the following deprecations:

groupMultiAutoColumn - deprecated, use groupDisplayType='multipleColumns' instead.

- deprecated, use instead. groupUseEntireRow - deprecated, use groupDisplayType='groupRows' instead.

- deprecated, use instead. groupSuppressAutoColumn - deprecated, use groupDisplayType='custom' instead.

- deprecated, use instead. defaultGroupSortComparator - deprecated, use defaultGroupOrderComparator instead.

pinnedRowCellRenderer , pinnedRowCellRendererFramework , and pinnedRowCellRendererParams are deprecated. Please use cellRendererSelector instead if you want a different Cell Renderer / Params for Pinned Rows.

If you would like to see the full list of changes in this release, please see the Changelog.