This page describes the old way of declaring custom filter components when the grid option enableFilterHandlers is not set. It is strongly recommended to instead use the new behaviour described on the Filter Component page.

The example below shows two custom filters. The first is on the Athlete column and demonstrates a filter with "fuzzy" matching and the second is on the Year column with preset options.

Implementing a Filter Component Copy Link

Custom filter components are controlled components, which receive a filter model as part of the props, and pass model updates back to the grid via the onModelChange callback. A filter model of null means that no filter is applied (the filter displays as inactive). Note that the filter is applied immediately when onModelChange is called. To implement the filtering logic, a custom filter needs to implement the doesFilterPass callback, and provide it to the useGridFilter hook. export default ( { model , onModelChange , getValue } ) => { const doesFilterPass = useCallback ( ( { node } ) => { return getValue ( node ) . contains ( model ) ; } , [ model ] ) ; useGridFilter ( { doesFilterPass } ) ; return ( < div > < input type = " text " value = { model || '' } onChange = { ( { target : { value } } ) => onModelChange ( value === '' ? null : value ) } /> </ div > ) ; } In previous versions of the grid, custom components were declared in an imperative way. See Migrating to Use reactiveCustomComponents for details on how to migrate to the current format.

Custom Filter Parameters Copy Link

Filter Props Copy Link

The following props are passed to the custom filter components ( CustomFilterProps interface). If custom props are provided via the colDef.filterParams property, these will be additionally added to the props object, overriding items of the same name if a name clash exists.

model Copy Link TModel | null The current filter model for the component. on Model Change Copy Link Function Callback that should be called every time the model in the component changes. on Ui Change Copy Link Function Callback that can be optionally called every time the filter UI changes. The grid will respond with emitting a FilterModifiedEvent. Apart from emitting the event, the grid takes no further action. column Copy Link Column The column this filter is for. col Def Copy Link ColDef The column definition for the column. get Value Copy Link Function Get the cell value for the given row node and column, which can be the column ID, definition, or Column object. If no column is provided, the column this filter is on will be used. does Row Pass Other Filter Copy Link Function A function callback, call with a node to be told whether the node passes all filters except the current filter. This is useful if you want to only present to the user values that this filter can filter given the status of the other filters. The set filter uses this to remove from the list, items that are no longer available due to the state of other filters (like Excel type filtering). api Copy Link GridApi The grid api. context Copy Link TContext Application context as set on gridOptions.context .

Filter Callbacks Copy Link

The following callbacks can be passed to the useGridFilter hook ( CustomFilterCallbacks interface). The hook must be used for filters to work. The doesFilterPass callback is mandatory, but all others are optional.

Note that doesFilterPass is only called with the Client-Side Row Model. If being used exclusively with other row models, it can just return true as the filtering logic is performed on the server.