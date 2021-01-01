JavaScript Grid: Row Height

By default, the grid will display rows with a height of 25px . You can change this for each row individually to give each row a different height.

You cannot use variable row height when using Viewport Row Model. This is because this row model needs to work out the position of rows that are not loaded and hence needs to assume the row height is fixed.

rowHeight Property

To change the row height for the whole grid, set the property rowHeight to a positive number. For example, to set the height to 50px, do the following:

const gridOptions = { rowHeight : 50 , }

Changing the property will set a new row height for all rows, including pinned rows top and bottom.

getRowHeight Callback

To change the row height so that each row can have a different height, implement the getRowHeight() callback. For example, to set the height to 50px for all non-pinned rows and 25px for pinned rows, do the following:

const gridOptions = { getRowHeight : params => params . node . group ? 50 : 20 , }

The params object passed to the callback has the following values:

node: The rowNode in question.

The rowNode in question. data: The data for the row.

The data for the row. api: The grid API.

The grid API. context: The grid context.

The example below shows dynamic row height, specifying a different row height for each row. It uses the getRowHeight() callback to achieve this.

Text Wrapping

If you want text to wrap inside cells rather than truncating, add the flag wrapText=true to the Column Definition.

The example below has wrapText=true set on the Latin Text column. Behind the scenes, this results in the CSS property white-space: normal being applied to the cell, which causes the text to wrap.

If you are providing a custom Cell Renderer Component, you can implement text wrapping in the custom component in your own way. The property wrapText is intended to be used when you are not using a custom Cell Renderer.

Auto Row Height

It is possible to set the row height based on the contents of the cells. To do this, set autoHeight=true on each column where height should be calculated from. For example, if one column is showing description text over multiple lines, then you may choose to select only that column to determine the line height.

autoHeight is typically used with wrapText . If wrapText is not set, and no custom Cell Renderer Component is used, then the cell will display all it's contents on one line. This is probably not the intention if using Auto Row Height.

If multiple columns are marked with autoHeight=true then the height of the largest column is used.

The height is calculated once when the data is first given to the grid. If the data changes, or the width of a column changes, then you may require the grid to calculate the height again by calling api.resetRowHeights() .

The example below shows auto height in action. The following can be noted:

All columns have wrapText=true and autoHeight=true , so the height of each row is such that it fits all contents from all columns.

and , so the height of each row is such that it fits all contents from all columns. The example listens for the grid event onColumnResized . When a column is resized, the grid re-calculates the row heights after the resize is finished.

. When a column is resized, the grid re-calculates the row heights after the resize is finished. The example listens for the grid event onColumnVisible When a column is shown or hidden, the grid re-calculates the row heights afte the resize is finished.

Lazy Height Calculation

Auto height works by the grid creating an off-screen (not visible to the user) temporary row with all the auto height columns rendered into it. The grid then measures the height of the temporary row. Because DOM interaction is required for each row this can be an intensive process. For this reason the grid only calculates the height of the row when it is needed - e.g. rows not yet visible due to vertical scrolling do not have their heights calculated, similarly child rows of groups where the group is not open do not have their heights calculated until the group is opened and the child rows are visible.

Because the heights of rows are changing as you scroll rows into view, the vertical scrollbar and the row positions change as the grid is scrolling vertically. This leads to the following behaviours:

The vertical scroll range (how much you can scroll over) will change dynamically to fit the rows. If scrolling by dragging the scroll thumb with the mouse, the scroll thumb will not follow the mouse. It will either lag behind or jump ahead, depending on whether the row height calculations are increasing or decreasing the vertical scroll range.

If scrolling up and showing rows for the first time (e.g. the user jumps to the bottom scroll position and then starts slowly scrolling up), then the row positions will jump as the rows coming into view at the top will get resized and the new height will impact the position of all rows beneath it. For example if the row gets resized to be 10 pixels taller, rows below it will get pushed down by 10 rows. If scrolling down this isn't observed as rows below are not in view.

The above are results of Lazy Height Calculation. It is not possible to avoid these effects.

Auto Height Performance Consideration

Because auto-height is a DOM intensive operation, consideration should be given for when and how to use it. Only apply auto-height to columns where it makes sense. For example, if you have many columns that do not require a variable height, then do not set them to auto-height.

Changing Row Height

Setting the row height is done once for each row. Once set, the grid will not ask you for the row height again. You can change the row height after it is initially set using a combination of api.resetRowHeights() , rowNode.setRowHeight() and api.onRowHeightChanged() .

Call this API to have the grid clear all the row heights and work them all out again from scratch - if you provide a getRowHeight() callback, it will be called again for each row. The grid will then resize and reposition all rows again. This is the shotgun approach.

rowNode.setRowHeight(height) and api.onRowHeightChanged()

You can call rowNode.setRowHeight(height) directly on the rowNode to set its height. The grid will resize the row but will NOT reposition the rows (i.e. if you make a row shorter, a space will appear between it and the next row - the next row will not be moved up). When you have set the row height (potentially on many rows) you need to call api.onRowHeightChanged() to tell the grid to reposition the rows. It is intended that you can call rowNode.setRowHeight(height) many times and then call api.onRowHeightChanged() once at the end.

When calling rowNode.setRowHeight(height) , you can either pass in a new height or null or undefined . If you pass a height, that height will be used for the row. If you pass in null or undefined , the grid will then calculate the row height in the usual way, either using the provided rowHeight property or getRowHeight() callback.

Example Changing Row Height

The example below changes the row height in the different ways described above.

Top Level Groups: The row height for the groups is changed by calling api.resetRowHeights() . This gets the grid to call gridOptions.getRowHeight() again for each row.

The row height for the groups is changed by calling . This gets the grid to call again for each row. Swimming Leaf Rows: Same technique is used here as above. You will need to expand a group with swimming (e.g. United States) and the grid works out all row heights again.

Same technique is used here as above. You will need to expand a group with swimming (e.g. United States) and the grid works out all row heights again. Russia Leaf Rows: The row height is set directly on the rowNode , and then the grid is told to reposition all rows again by calling api.onRowHeightChanged() .

Note that this example uses AG Grid Enterprise as it uses grouping. Setting the row height is an AG Grid Community feature, we just demonstrate it against groups and normal rows below.

Height for Pinned Rows

Row height for pinned rows works exactly as for normal rows with one difference: it is not possible to dynamically change the height once set. However this is easily solved by just setting the pinned row data again which resets the row heights. Setting the data again is not a problem for pinned rows as it doesn't impact scroll position, filtering, sorting or group open / closed positions as it would with normal rows if the data was reset.