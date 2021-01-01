JavaScript Grid: Cell Editing

This section outlines how to configure cell editors to enable editing in cells.

You configure cell editors as part of the column definition and can be one of the following:

undefined / null : The grid uses the default text cell editor.

/ : The grid uses the default text cell editor. string : The name of a cell renderer registered with the grid.

: The name of a cell renderer registered with the grid. Class : Provide your own cell renderer component directly without registering.

Enabling editing in a column

The simplest way to enable editing is by providing colDef.editable=true . By doing so, all the cells in the column will be editable.

It is possible to have only a few cells in a column editable; to do so, instead of colDef.editable=true , you can specify a callback that will get called for each cell displayed for that column. If you return true the cell will be editable.

function isEditable ( params : EditableCallbackParams ) => boolean ; interface EditableCallbackParams { node : RowNode ; data : any ; column : Column ; colDef : ColDef ; context : any ; api : GridApi ; columnApi : ColumnApi ; }

Default Editing

To get simple string editing, you do not need to provide an editor. The grid by default allows simple string editing on cells. The default editor is used if you do not provide a cell editor.

Start Editing

If you have colDef.editable=true set for a column, editing will start upon any of the following:

Edit Key Pressed : One of the following is pressed: Enter , F2 , Backspace , Delete . If this happens then params.keyPress will contain the key code of the key that started the edit. The default editor will clear the contents of the cell if Backspace or Delete are pressed.

: One of the following is pressed: , , , . If this happens then will contain the key code of the key that started the edit. The default editor will clear the contents of the cell if or are pressed. Printable Key Pressed : Any of the following characters are pressed: abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyzABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ1234567890!"£$%^&*()_+-=[];\'#,./\|<>?:@~{}

If this happens then params.charPress will contain the character that started the edit. The default editor places this character into the edit field so that the user experience is they are typing into the cell.

: Any of the following characters are pressed: If this happens then will contain the character that started the edit. The default editor places this character into the edit field so that the user experience is they are typing into the cell. Mouse Double Click : If the mouse is double-clicked. There is a grid property singleClickEdit that will allow single-click to start editing instead of double-click. Another property suppressClickEdit will prevent both single-click and double-click from starting the edit; use this if you only want to have your own way of starting editing, such as clicking a button in your custom cell renderer.

: If the mouse is double-clicked. There is a grid property that will allow single-click to start editing instead of double-click. Another property will prevent both single-click and double-click from starting the edit; use this if you only want to have your own way of starting editing, such as clicking a button in your custom cell renderer. api.startEditingCell(): If you call startEditingCell() on the grid API

Stop / End Editing

The grid will stop editing when any of the following happen:

Callback stopEditing : The callback stopEditing (from the params above) gets called by the editor. This is how your cell editor informs the grid to stop editing.

: The callback (from the params above) gets called by the editor. This is how your cell editor informs the grid to stop editing. Other Cell Focus : If focus in the grid goes to another cell, the editing will stop.

: If focus in the grid goes to another cell, the editing will stop. Enter Key Down : If the grid receives an Enter key press event on the cell. If you do not want to stop editing when Enter is pressed, then listen for the event and stop propagation so the grid does not act on the event.

: If the grid receives an key press event on the cell. If you do want to stop editing when is pressed, then listen for the event and stop propagation so the grid does not act on the event. Escape Key Down : Similar to Enter , if Esc key is pressed, editing will stop. Unlike Enter , the Esc action will discard changes rather than taking the new value.

: Similar to , if key is pressed, editing will stop. Unlike , the action will discard changes rather than taking the new value. Tab Key Down : Editing will stop, accepting changes, and editing will move to the next cell, or the previous cell if Shift is also pressed.

: Editing will stop, accepting changes, and editing will move to the next cell, or the previous cell if is also pressed. Popup Editor Closed : If using popup editor, the popup is configured to close if you click outside the editor. Closing the popup triggers the grid to stop editing.

: If using popup editor, the popup is configured to close if you click outside the editor. Closing the popup triggers the grid to stop editing. gridApi.stopEditing(): If you call stopEditing() on the grid API.

An editor can be in a popup or in cell.

In Cell

In Cell editing means the contents of the cell will be cleared and the editor will appear inside the cell. The editor will be constrained to the boundaries of the cell, so if it is larger than the provided area it will be clipped. When editing is finished, the editor will be removed and the renderer will be placed back inside the cell again.

If you want your editor to appear in a popup (such as a dropdown list), then you can have it appear in a popup. The popup will behave like a menu in that any mouse interaction outside of the popup will close the popup. The popup will appear over the cell, however it will not change the contents of the cell. Behind the popup the cell will remain intact until after editing is finished which will result in the cell being refreshed.

From a lifecycle and behaviour point of view, 'in cell' and 'popup' have no impact on the editor. You can create a cell editor and change this property and observe how your editor behaves in each way.

To have an editor appear in a popup, have the isPopup() method return true . If you want editing to be done within a cell, either return false or don't provide this method at all.

Tab Navigation

While editing, if you hit Tab , the editing will stop for the current cell and start on the next cell. If you hold down Shift + Tab , the same will happen except the previous cell will start editing rather than the next. This is in line with editing data in Excel.

The next and previous cells can also be navigated using the API functions api.tabToNextCell() and api.tabToPreviousCell() . Both of these methods will return true if the navigation was successful, otherwise false .

Value Parser and Value Setter

Value setters and value parsers are the inverse of value getters and formatters. If you want to parse the data, or set the value into your data in ways other than just using the field, see the sections for value setters and value parsers.

Event: Cell Value Changed

After a cell has been changed with default editing (i.e. not your own custom cell renderer) the cellValueChanged event is fired. You can listen for this event in the normal way, or additionally you can add a onCellValueChanged() callback to the colDef . This is used if your application needs to do something after a value has been changed.

The cellValueChanged event contains the same parameters as the ValueSetter with one difference: the newValue . If field is in the column definition, the newValue contains the value in the data after the edit. So for example, if the onCellValueChanged converts the provided string value into a number, then newValue for ValueSetter will have the string, and newValue for onCellValueChanged will have the number.

Editing API

The grid has the following API methods for editing:

startEditingCell(params) : Starts editing the provided cell. If another cell is editing, the editing will be stopped in that other cell. Parameters are as follows: rowIndex : The row index of the row to start editing. colKey : The column key of the column to start editing. rowPinned : Set to 'top' or 'bottom' to started editing a pinned row. keyPress, charPress : The keyPress and charPress that are passed to the cell editor.

stopEditing(cancel) : If the grid is editing then editing is stopped. Passing cancel=true will keep the cell's original value and passing cancel=false will take the latest value from the cell editor.

: If the grid is editing then editing is stopped. Passing will keep the cell's original value and passing will take the latest value from the cell editor. getEditingCells() : If the grid is editing, returns back details of the editing cell(s). The result is an array of objects. If only one cell is editing (the default) then the array will have one entry. If multiple cells are editing (e.g. Full Row Edit) then the array contains all editing cells.

Below is a code example of using the editing API methods.

gridOptions . api . startEditingCell ( { rowIndex : 0 , colKey : 'country' } ) ; gridOptions . api . stopEditing ( ) ; const cellDefs = gridOptions . api . getEditingCells ( ) ; cellDefs . forEach ( cellDef => { console . log ( cellDef . rowIndex ) ; console . log ( cellDef . column . getId ( ) ) ; console . log ( cellDef . floating ) ; } ) ;

Start / Stop Editing Events

The following events are fired as editing starts and stops:

cellEditingStarted : editing has started on a cell.

: editing has started on a cell. cellEditingStopped : editing has stopped on a cell.

: editing has stopped on a cell. rowEditingStarted : editing has started on a row. Only for full row editing.

: editing has started on a row. Only for full row editing. rowEditingStopped : editing has stopped on a row. Only for full row editing.

Example: Cell Editing

The example below illustrates different parts of the editing API. Each button starts editing the 'Last Name' column of the first row with the following differences:

edit() : Normal editing start.

: Normal editing start. edit(Delete) : Edit as if delete button was pressed (clears contents first).

: Edit as if delete button was pressed (clears contents first). edit('T') : Edit as if 'T' was pressed (places 'T' into cell).

: Edit as if 'T' was pressed (places 'T' into cell). edit(top) : Edits top pinned row.

: Edits top pinned row. edit(bottom) : Edits bottom pinned row.

The example also demonstrates the following buttons for edit navigation:

stop() : Stops editing.

: Stops editing. next() : Edits the next cell.

: Edits the next cell. previous() : Edits the previous cell.

Finally, the example also demonstrates querying which cell is editing:

which() : If the grid is editing, prints to the console which cell is in edit mode.

Many Editors One Column

It is also possible to use different editors for different rows in the same column. Typically an application might check the rows contents and choose an editor accordingly. To configure this set colDef.cellEditorSelector to a function that returns the name of the component to be used as an editor and optionally the custom params to be passed into it.

The params that are passed to this function is the same as the params passed to cell editors.

The following example illustrates how to use different editors and parameters in the same column. Note that:

The column 'Value' holds data of different types as shown in the column 'Type' (numbers/genders/moods).

colDef.cellEditorSelector is a function that returns the name of the component to use to edit based on the type of data for that row cellEditorSelector : params => { if ( params . data . type === 'age' ) { return { component : 'numericCellEditor' } ; } if ( params . data . type === 'gender' ) { return { component : 'agRichSelect' , params : { values : [ 'Male' , 'Female' ] } } ; } if ( params . data . type === 'mood' ) { return { component : 'agRichSelect' } ; } return null ; }

Edit a cell by double clicking to observe the different editors used.

Dynamic Parameters

Parameters for cell editors can be dynamic to allow different selections based on what cell is being edited. For example, you might have a 'City' column that has values based on the 'Country' column. To do this, provide a function that returns parameters for the property cellEditorParams .

cellEditorParams : params => { const selectedCountry = params . data . country ; if ( selectedCountry === 'Ireland' ) { return { values : [ 'Dublin' , 'Cork' , 'Galway' ] } ; } else { return { values : [ 'New York' , 'Los Angeles' , 'Chicago' , 'Houston' ] } ; } }

Example: Rich Cell Editor / Dynamic Parameters

Below shows an example with dynamic editor parameters. The following can be noted:

Column Gender uses a cell renderer for both the grid and the editor.

uses a cell renderer for both the grid and the editor. Column Country allows country selection, with cellHeight being used to make each entry 50px tall. If the currently selected city for the row doesn't match a newly selected country, the city cell is cleared.

allows country selection, with being used to make each entry 50px tall. If the currently selected city for the row doesn't match a newly selected country, the city cell is cleared. Column City uses dynamic parameters to display values for the selected country, and uses formatValue to add the selected city's country as a suffix.

uses dynamic parameters to display values for the selected country, and uses to add the selected city's country as a suffix. Column Address uses the large text area editor.

Enter Key Navigation

By default pressing Enter will start editing on a cell, or stop editing on an editing cell. It will not navigate to the cell below.

To allow consistency with Excel the grid has the following properties:

enterMovesDown : Set to true to have Enter key move focus to the cell below if not editing. The default is Enter key starts editing the currently focused cell.

: Set to to have key move focus to the cell below if not editing. The default is key starts editing the currently focused cell. enterMovesDownAfterEdit: Set to true to have Enter key move focus to the cell below after Enter is pressed while editing. The default is editing will stop and focus will remain on the editing cell.

The example below demonstrates the focus moving down when Enter is pressed.

The example below illustrates:

'Date' column uses a Component cell editor that allows you to pick a date using jQuery UI Datepicker.

Full Row Editing

Full row editing is for when you want all cells in the row to become editable at the same time. This gives the impression to the user that the record the row represents is being edited.

To enable full row editing, set the grid option editType = 'fullRow' .

If using custom cell editors, the cell editors will work in the exact same way with the following additions:

focusIn : If your cell editor has a focusIn() method, it will get called when the user tabs into the cell. This should be used to put the focus on the particular item to be focused, e.g. the textfield within your cell editor.

: If your cell editor has a method, it will get called when the user tabs into the cell. This should be used to put the focus on the particular item to be focused, e.g. the within your cell editor. focusOut : If your cell editor has a focusOut() method, it will get called when the user tabs out of the cell. No intended use for this, is just there to complement the focusIn() method.

: If your cell editor has a method, it will get called when the user tabs out of the cell. No intended use for this, is just there to complement the method. Events: When a row stops editing, the cellValueChanged event gets called for each column and rowValueChanged gets called once for the row.

Full row editing is not compatible with popup editors. This is because a) the grid would look confusing to pop up an editor for each cell in the row at the same time and b) the complexity of navigation and popup is almost impossible to model, so the grid and your application code would be messy and very error prone. If you are using full row edit, then you are prevented from using popup editors.

This does not mean that you cannot show a popup from your 'in cell' editor - you are free to do that - however the responsibility of showing and hiding the popup belongs with your editor. You may want to use the grid's focus events to hide the popups when the user tabs or clicks out of the cell.

Example: Full Row Edit

The example below shows full row editing. In addition to standard full row editing, the following should also be noted:

The 'Price' column has a custom editor demonstrating how you should implement the focusIn() method. Both focusIn() and focusOut() for this editor are logged to the console. Note that focusIn() and focusOut() are only called when the user is tabbing between cells when editing, they are not called as the user double clicks on a cell to start editing that cell, or the user finishes editing that cell by e.g. hitting the Enter key.

method. Both and for this editor are logged to the console. Note that and are only called when the user is tabbing between cells when editing, they are not called as the user double clicks on a cell to start editing that cell, or the user finishes editing that cell by e.g. hitting the key. Pressing Tab / Shift & Tab while editing will move the focus between the cells on the editing row. Read only cells will be focusable while the row is in edit mode.

/ & while editing will move the focus between the cells on the editing row. Read only cells will be focusable while the row is in edit mode. The 'Suppress Navigable' column is not navigable using Tab / Shift & Tab . In other words, when tabbing around the grid, you cannot tab onto this cell.

/ & . In other words, when tabbing around the grid, you cannot tab onto this cell. The 'Not Editable' column is not editable, so when the row goes into edit mode, this column is not impacted.

The button will start editing line two. It uses the API to start editing a cell, however the result is that the whole row will become editable starting with the specified cell.

cellValueChanged and rowValueChanged events are logged to console.

Single Click, Double Click, No Click Editing

Double-Click Editing

The default is for the grid to enter editing when you double-click on a cell.

Single-Click Editing

To change the default so that a single-click starts editing, set the property gridOptions.singleClickEdit = true . This is useful when you want a cell to enter edit mode as soon as you click on it, similar to the experience you get when inside Excel.

It is also possible to define single-click editing on a per-column basis using colDef.singleClickEdit = true .

No-Click Editing

To change the default so that neither single- nor double-click starts editing, set the property suppressClickEdit = true . This is useful when you want to start the editing in another way, such as including a button in your cell renderer.

The grid below has singleClickEdit = true so that editing will start on a cell when you single-click on it.

The grid below has suppressClickEdit = true so that clicking doesn't started editing. The grid configures a cellRenderer with a button to start editing.

Stop Editing When Grid Loses Focus

By default, the grid will not stop editing the currently editing cell when the cell loses focus, unless another cell is clicked on. This means clicking on the grid header, or another part of your application, will not stop editing. This can be bad if, for example, you have a save button, and you need the grid to stop editing before you execute your save function (e.g. you want to make sure the edit is saved into the grid's state).

If you want the grid to stop editing when focus leaves the cell or the grid, set the grid property stopEditingWhenCellsLoseFocus = true .

The example below shows the editing with stopEditingWhenCellsLoseFocus = true . Notice the following:

Double-click to start editing 'Age', then click outside the grid (on the 'Dummy Save' button, or the dummy text field) and the grid will stop editing.

Double-click to start editing 'Year', a custom popup editor appears, you can click anywhere on the popup editor, but once you click outside the editor, the popup closes.