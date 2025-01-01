Full React rendering, Column Filtering Improvements, Sparklines Crosshair, Accessibility Support Improvements

What's New Copy Link

AG Grid 27.0 adds many new features - full React rendering, Column Filtering Improvements, Sparklines Crosshair and Accessibility Support Improvements.

Documentation Copy Link

See AG Grid 27.0 Documentation.

Breaking Changes Copy Link

Supported Environments Copy Link

AG Grid 27 does not support Polymer, Angular 7, AngularJS and Internet Explorer 11. If you are using Polymer, Angular 7, AngularJS or need to support Internet Explorer 11 please use AG Grid 26, which will be a long-term support release. You will still be able to report issues against AG Grid 26 and we will release new minor versions of AG Grid 26 to address these.

Server-Side Row Model Copy Link

getRowNodeId() is now required when Row Selection is enabled in the Server-Side Row Model.

React / Angular / Vue Copy Link

get{comp-name}Instance[s]() (e.g., getCellRendererInstances ) is no longer needed. These methods now return the React / Angular / Vue component if one exists.

Clipboard Copy Link

The following methods now accept parameterized objects: copySelectedRowsToClipboard(params?: IClipboardCopyRowsParams) copySelectedRangeToClipboard(params?: IClipboardCopyParams)

Cell values copied exclusively from the same row are now pasted in the same row (previously, each copied value was pasted on a separate row). Cell values are now copied in the order they appear in the grid (previously, cell values were copied in the order of selection).

Integrated Charts Copy Link

TypeScript users will need to replace the ChartType enum with the corresponding string literal. For example, ChartType.GroupedColumn should be changed to 'groupedColumn' .

Removal of Deprecated APIs Copy Link

Rendering Copy Link

The following methods were previously deprecated and have now been removed: gridApi.refreshView() - use gridApi.refreshCells() or gridApi.redrawRows() instead. gridApi.refreshRows() - use gridApi.refreshCells() or gridApi.redrawRows() instead. gridApi.rowDataChanged - use rowNode.setRowData(newData) to set value on a particular node, or redrawRows to refresh everything. gridApi.refreshGroupRows() - use gridApi.refreshCells() instead. gridApi.refreshCells() now performs dirty checking and only refreshes cells that have changed, so it should not be necessary to only refresh the group rows.



Sorting Copy Link

gridApi.setSortModel() and gridApi.getSortModel() were previously deprecated and have now been removed. Sort information is now part of Column State. Use columnApi.applyColumnState() and columnApi.getColumnState() instead.

Filters Copy Link

The following Filter Options / APIs were previously deprecated and have now been removed:

GridOptions

floatingFilter - removed, use ColDef.floatingFilter instead.

- removed, use instead. enableOldSetFilterModel - removed, use the current model structure for SetFilter instead.

GridApi

isAdvancedFilterPresent() - removed, use isColumnFilterPresent() instead.

- removed, use instead. getFilterApiForColDef() - removed, use getFilterInstance() instead.

- removed, use instead. getFilterApi() - removed, use getFilterInstance() instead.

IFilterParams

valueGetter() callback arguments have changed. They are no longer a solitary RowNode , but an object conforming to the ValueGetterFunc interface contract for consistency with other valueGetter parameters across the grid.

IFloatingFilterParams

onFloatingFilterChanged() - removed, use parentFilterInstance() callback instead.

IProvidedFilterParams

clearButton , resetButton , and applyButton - removed, use buttons instead.

IScalarFilterParams

nullComparator and NullComparator - removed, use includeBlanksInEquals , includeBlanksInLessThan , and includeBlanksInGreaterThan instead.

Filter

The Filter interface has been completely removed. Use IFilter instead.

ProvidedFilter

onFilterChanged() - removed, use api.onFilterChanged() instead.

ISetFilterParams

syncValuesLikeExcel - removed; this has been the default since deprecation in v22.0.0.

- removed; this has been the default since deprecation in v22.0.0. selectAllOnMiniFilter - removed; this has been the default since deprecation in v22.0.0.

- removed; this has been the default since deprecation in v22.0.0. suppressSyncValuesAfterDataChange - removed.

- removed. suppressRemoveEntries - removed.

- removed. newRowsAction has now been removed; the previous 'keep' setting is now the default.

SetFilter

setLoading is now handled automatically.

is now handled automatically. selectEverything() - removed, use setModel() instead.

- removed, use instead. selectNothing() - removed, use setModel() instead.

- removed, use instead. unselectValue() - removed, use setModel() instead.

- removed, use instead. selectValue() - removed, use setModel() instead.

- removed, use instead. isValueSelected() - removed, use getModel() instead.

- removed, use instead. isEverythingSelected() - removed, use getModel() instead.

- removed, use instead. isNothingSelected() - removed, use getModel() instead.

- removed, use instead. getUniqueValueCount() - removed, use getValues() instead.

- removed, use instead. getUniqueValue() - removed, use getValues() instead.

Deprecations Copy Link

This release includes the following deprecations:

Components Copy Link

{comp-name}Framework (e.g., cellRendererFramework ) is no longer required for assigning Custom Framework Components. Use {comp-name} (e.g., cellRenderer ) instead. Likewise, the grid property frameworkComponents is deprecated; use the grid property components instead.

Keyboard Navigation Copy Link

gridOptions.suppressCellSelection is deprecated; use gridOptions.suppressCellFocus instead.

is deprecated; use instead. The following interfaces have deprecated properties: StartEditingCellParams { keyPress: number } use StartEditingCellParams { key: string } instead. ICellEditorParams { keyPress: number } use ICellEditorParams { key: string } instead. IRichCellEditorParams { keyPress: number } use IRichCellEditorParams { key: string } instead. ILargeTextEditorParams { keyPress: number } use ILargeTextEditorParams { key: string } instead. ISelectCellEditorParams { keyPress: number } use ISelectCellEditorParams { key: string } instead. ITextCellEditorParams { keyPress: number } use ITextCellEditorParams { key: string } instead. NavigateToNextCellParams { key: number } use NavigateToNextCellParams { key: string } instead.



Columns Copy Link

gridApi.getOriginalColumnGroup() is deprecated; use gridApi.getProvidedColumnGroup() instead.

Filters Copy Link

ITextFilterParams.textCustomComparator is deprecated; use ITextFilterParams.textMatcher instead.

Changes List Copy Link

If you would like to see the full list of changes in this release, please see the Changelog.