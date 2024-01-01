Style text inputs, checkboxes, toggle buttons and range sliders.

This page describes the grid's legacy theming system that was the default in v32 and before, for the benefit of applications that have not yet migrated to the Theming API. These themes are deprecated and will be removed in a future major version. You may want to visit the new theming docs or check out the migration guide.

Styling Text Inputs

Text inputs can be styled with a combination of CSS variables and selectors:

.ag-theme-quartz { --ag-borders-input : dotted 2px ; --ag-input-border-color : orange ; } .ag-theme-quartz .ag-text-field-input { background-color : rgb ( 255 , 209 , 123 ) ; } .ag-theme-quartz .ag-text-field-input::placeholder { color : rgb ( 155 , 101 , 1 ) ; }

The CSS variables relevant to styling text inputs are:

--ag-borders-input a CSS border style and size (e.g. `solid 1px` or `none`) Draw borders around inputs. Set this to a border style and thickness, e.g. solid 1px to enable borders, or none to disable borders. --ag-input-border-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Colour for borders around inputs, if enabled with --ag-borders-input --ag-borders-input-invalid a CSS border style and size (e.g. `solid 1px` or `none`) Draw borders around inputs when their content has failed validation. Set this to a border style and thickness, e.g. solid 2px to enable borders. Set to none to disable borders but ensure that you have added styles to differentiate invalid from valid inputs. --ag-input-border-color-invalid CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) The color for the border around invalid inputs, if enabled with --ag-borders-input-invalid --ag-invalid-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) The color applied to form elements in an invalid state --ag-input-disabled-border-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) The border around disabled text inputs --ag-input-disabled-background-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) The background colour of disabled text inputs --ag-input-focus-box-shadow CSS box-shadow value (e.g. `0 5px 10px black`) box shadow around focussed inputs --ag-input-focus-border-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) Colour of the border around focussed inputs. Set to var(--ag-input-border-color) if you do not want to change the border colour on focus.

Styling Checkboxes

The default styles of the grid disable the browser's native checkbox widget and create a custom appearance using icon fonts (see below for how to disable this).

See the Custom Icons documentation for how to replace the checkbox icons - the icons used are checkbox-checked , checkbox-unchecked , checkbox-indeterminate .

The colours can be controlled using the following CSS Variables:

.ag-theme-quartz { --ag-checkbox-background-color : yellow ; --ag-checkbox-checked-color : red ; --ag-checkbox-unchecked-color : darkred ; --ag-checkbox-indeterminate-color : grey ; }

Styling Radio Buttons

Radio Buttons, such as those in the chart settings UI, are specialised checkboxes. They respond to the same colour variables as demonstrated above. They use the radio-button-on and radio-button-off icons.

Styling Toggle Buttons

Toggle Buttons, such as the "Pivot Mode" toggle in the above example, are specialised checkboxes. They respond to the same checkbox colour variables. In addition, they expose a few more variables for advanced customisation:

--ag-toggle-button-border-width CSS length (e.g. `0`, `4px` or `50%`) size of the toggle button outer border --ag-toggle-button-on-border-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) colour of the toggle button outer border in its 'on' state --ag-toggle-button-off-border-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) colour of the toggle button's outer border in its 'off' state --ag-toggle-button-on-background-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) colour of the toggle button background in its 'on' state --ag-toggle-button-off-background-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) colour of the toggle button background in its 'off' state --ag-toggle-button-switch-background-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) colour of the toggle button switch (the bit that slides from left to right) --ag-toggle-button-switch-border-color CSS color (e.g. `red` or `#fff`) border colour of the toggle button switch (the bit that slides from left to right) --ag-toggle-button-width CSS length (e.g. `0`, `4px` or `50%`) width of the whole toggle button component --ag-toggle-button-height CSS length (e.g. `0`, `4px` or `50%`) height of the whole toggle button component

Using Browser Native Checkboxes or Creating Your Own

The default styles in ag-grid.css contain many CSS rules to implement the --ag-checkbox-* and --ag-toggle-button-* variables described above. If you want to use the browser's default UI or create your own then it's easier to start from a blank slate rather than attempting to override the default styles.

To achieve this, use the ag-grid-no-native-widgets.css CSS file instead of ag-grid.css .