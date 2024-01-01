Control how selected rows and cells appear.
This page describes the grid's legacy theming system that was the default in v32 and before, for the benefit of applications that have not yet migrated to the Theming API. These themes are deprecated and will be removed in a future major version. You may want to visit the new theming docs or check out the migration guide.
Row Selections
When row selection is enabled, you can set the color of selected rows using
--ag-selected-row-background-color. If your grid uses alternating row colours we recommend setting this to a semi-transparent colour so that the alternating row colours are visible below it.
.ag-theme-quartz {
/* bright green, 10% opacity */
--ag-selected-row-background-color: rgb(0, 255, 0, 0.1);
}
Cell Selections
Cell selections can be created by clicking and dragging on the grid. Multiple overlapping range selections can be made by holding ^ Ctrl while creating a new range outside the existing range. Copying from a selection will briefly highlight the range of cells (Ctrl + C). There are several variables to control the selection and highlight style:
.ag-theme-quartz {
--ag-range-selection-border-color: rgb(193, 0, 97);
--ag-range-selection-border-style: dashed;
--ag-range-selection-background-color: rgb(255, 0, 128, 0.1);
/* these next 3 variables control the background colour when 2, 3 or 4+ ranges overlap,
and should have progressively greater opacity to look realistic - see the docs below
for the correct formulas to use */
--ag-range-selection-background-color-2: rgb(255, 0, 128, 0.19);
--ag-range-selection-background-color-3: rgb(255, 0, 128, 0.27);
--ag-range-selection-background-color-4: rgb(255, 0, 128, 0.34);
--ag-range-selection-highlight-color: rgb(60, 188, 0, 0.3);
}
Cell Selection CSS Variables
Color to draw around selected cell ranges
Border style for range selections, e.g.
solid or
dashed. Do not set to
none, if you need to hide the border set the color to transparent
Background colour of selected cell ranges.
Background-color when 2 selected ranges overlap. Hint: for a realistic appearance of multiple semi-transparent colours overlaying, set the opacity to 1-((1-X)^2) where X is the opacity of --ag-range-selection-background-color
Background-color when 3 selected ranges overlap. Hint: for a realistic appearance of multiple semi-transparent colours overlaying, set the opacity to 1-((1-X)^3) where X is the opacity of --ag-range-selection-background-color
Background-color when 4 or more selected ranges overlap. Hint: for a realistic appearance of multiple semi-transparent colours overlaying, set the opacity to 1-((1-X)^4) where X is the opacity of --ag-range-selection-background-color
Background colour to briefly apply to a cell range when it is copied from or pasted into
Background colour for cells that provide categories to the current range chart
Background colour for cells that provide data to the current range chart