React Grid: Row Pagination

To enable pagination in, set the grid property pagination=true . The following simple example shows this, the only difference to this and previous examples is the pagination=true property.

Remember Pagination works with all frameworks eg Angular and React as well as plain JavaScript.

Supported Row Models

Pagination in AG Grid is supported in all the different row models. The Client-Side Row Model (the default row model) is used for the examples on this page.

To see the specifics of pagination on the other row models check the relevant documentation for Infinite Row Model, Viewport Row Model and Server-Side Row Model.

Features While Using Pagination

Pagination does not reduce the feature set of the grid, as long as the underlying row model supports it. In other words, if you are paging over the Client-Side Row Model, all features of the Client-Side Row Model (grouping, filtering etc) are still available. Likewise for the other row models, if the row model supports it, it's available through pagination and that row model.

Example: Auto Page Size

If you set paginationAutoPageSize=true the grid will automatically show as many rows in each page as it can fit. This is demonstrated below. Note if you resize the display area of the grid, the page size automatically changes. To view this, open the example up in a new tab and resize your browser.

Each pagination page must have the same number of rows. If you use paginationAutoPageSize with getRowHeight() callback (to have different rows with different heights) then the page height will be calculated using the default row height and not the actual row heights. Therefore the rows will not fit perfectly into the page if these features are mixed.

Example: Customising Pagination

In this example the default pagination settings are changed. Note the following:

paginationPageSize is set to 10

is set to 10 api.paginationGoToPage(4) is called to go to page 4 (0 based, so the 5th page)

is called to go to page 4 (0 based, so the 5th page) A dropdown to change the page size dynamically is available. This makes a call to paginationSetPageSize(newPageSize)

The numbers in the pagination panel are formatted differently using the grid callback paginationNumberFormatter and putting the numbers into square brackets i.e. [x].

Example: Custom Pagination Controls

If you set suppressPaginationPanel=true , the grid will not show the standard navigation controls for pagination. This is useful is you want to provide your own navigation controls.

In the example below you can see how this works. Note that we are listening to onPaginationChanged to update the information about the current pagination status. We also call methods on the pagination API to change the pagination state.

A summary of the API methods and events can be found at the top of this documentation page.

The example also sets property suppressScrollOnNewData=true , which tells the grid to NOT scroll to the top when the page changes.

Pagination & Child Rows

Both Row Grouping and Master Detail have rows that expand. When this happens, consideration needs to be given as to how this impacts the number of rows on the page. There are two modes of operation that can be used depending on what your application requirements.

Mode 1: Paginate Only Top Level Rows

The first mode is the default. The rows are split according to the top level rows. For example if row grouping with a page size of 10, then each page will contain 10 top level groups. When expanding a group with this mode, all children for that group, along with the 10 original groups for that page, will get display in one page. This will result in a page size greater than the initial page size of 10 rows.

This mode is typically best suited for Row Grouping as children are always displayed alongside the parent group. It is also typically best for Master Detail, as detail rows (that typically contain detail tables) will always appear below their master rows.

In the example below, note the following:

Each page will always contain exactly 10 groups.

Expanding a group will not push rows to the next page.

Mode 2: Paginate All Rows, Including Children

The second mode paginates all rows, including child rows when Row Grouping and detail rows with Master Detail. For example if row grouping with a page size of 10, then each page will always contain exactly 10 rows, even if it means having children appear on a page after the page containing the parent. This can be particularly confusing if the last row of a page is expanded, as the children will appear on the next page (not visible to the user unless they navigate to the next page).

This modes is typically best if the application never wants to exceed the maximum number of rows in a page past the page size. This can be helpful if designing for touch devices (eg tablets) where UX requirements state no scrolls should be visible in the application - paging to a strict page size can guarantee no vertical scrolls will appear.

To enable pagination on all rows, including children, set grid property paginateChildRows=true .

In the example below, note the following:

Each page will always contain exactly 10 rows (not groups).

Expanding a group will push rows to the next page to limit the total number of rows to 10.

Fallback to Mode 2

If using either of the following features, the grid will be forced to use the second mode:

This is because both of these features remove top level rows (group rows and master rows) from the displayed rows, making it impossible to paginate based on the top level rows only.

Pagination Properties

pagination boolean Set whether Pagination is enabled. Default: false paginationPageSize number paginationAutoPageSize is specified, this property is ignored. See How many rows to load per page. Ifis specified, this property is ignored. See Customising Pagination Default: 100 paginationAutoPageSize boolean true so that the number of rows to load per page is automatically adjusted by the grid so each page shows enough rows to just fill the area designated for the grid. If false , paginationPageSize is used. See Set toso that the number of rows to load per page is automatically adjusted by the grid so each page shows enough rows to just fill the area designated for the grid. Ifis used. See Auto Page Size Default: false suppressPaginationPanel boolean true , the default grid controls for navigation are hidden. This is useful if pagination=true and you want to provide your own pagination controls. Otherwise, when pagination=true the grid automatically shows the necessary controls at the bottom so that the user can navigate through the different pages. See If, the default grid controls for navigation are hidden. This is useful ifand you want to provide your own pagination controls. Otherwise, whenthe grid automatically shows the necessary controls at the bottom so that the user can navigate through the different pages. See Custom Pagination Controls Default: false paginateChildRows boolean true to have pages split children of groups when using Row Grouping or detail rows with Master Detail. See Set toto have pages split children of groups when using Row Grouping or detail rows with Master Detail. See Pagination & Child Rows Default: false

The following methods compose the pagination API are all available from gridOptions.api

Pagination API

paginationIsLastPageFound() Function true when the last page is known; this will always be the case if you are using the false when the last page is not known; this only happens when using Returnswhen the last page is known; this will always be the case if you are using the Client-Side Row Model for pagination. Returnswhen the last page is not known; this only happens when using Infinite Row Model function paginationIsLastPageFound(): boolean; paginationGetPageSize() Function Returns how many rows are being shown per page. function paginationGetPageSize(): number; paginationSetPageSize() Function Sets the paginationPageSize , then re-paginates the grid so the changes are applied immediately. function paginationSetPageSize(value: number): void; paginationGetCurrentPage() Function Returns the 0-based index of the page which is showing. function paginationGetCurrentPage(): number; paginationGetTotalPages() Function Returns the total number of pages. Returns null if paginationIsLastPageFound() === false . function paginationGetTotalPages(): PaginationGetTotalPages; interface PaginationGetTotalPages { 0: number; 1: null; } paginationGetRowCount() Function The total number of rows. Returns null if paginationIsLastPageFound() === false . function paginationGetRowCount(): PaginationGetRowCount; interface PaginationGetRowCount { 0: number; 1: null; } paginationGoToPage() Function Goes to the specified page. If the page requested doesn't exist, it will go to the last page. function paginationGoToPage(pageNumber: number): void; paginationGoToNextPage() Function Navigates to the next page. function paginationGoToNextPage(): void; paginationGoToPreviousPage() Function Navigates to the previous page. function paginationGoToPreviousPage(): void; paginationGoToFirstPage() Function Navigates to the first page. function paginationGoToFirstPage(): void; paginationGoToLastPage Function Navigates to the last page. paginationGoToLastPage = () => void;

