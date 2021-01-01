React Data Grid: Tooltip Component

Tooltip components allow you to add your own tooltips to the grid's column headers and cells. Use these when the provided tooltip component or the default browser tooltip do not meet your requirements.

Simple Tooltip Component

Below is a simple example of a tooltip component as a Hook:

export default forwardRef ( ( props , ref ) => { const [ data , setData ] = useState ( props . api . getDisplayedRowAtIndex ( props . rowIndex ) . data ) ; useImperativeHandle ( ref , ( ) => { return { getReactContainerClasses ( ) { return [ 'custom-tooltip' ] ; } } } ) ; return ( < div className = " custom-tooltip " style = { { backgroundColor : props . color || 'white' } } > < p > < span > { data . athlete } </ span > </ p > < p > < span > Country: </ span > { data . country } </ p > < p > < span > Total: </ span > { data . total } </ p > </ div > ) ; } ) ;

And here is the same example as a Class-based Component:

export default class CustomTooltip extends Component { getReactContainerClasses ( ) { return [ 'custom-tooltip' ] ; } render ( ) { const data = this . props . api . getDisplayedRowAtIndex ( this . props . rowIndex ) . data ; return ( < div className = " custom-tooltip " style = { { backgroundColor : this . props . color || 'white' } } > < p > < span > { data . athlete } </ span > </ p > < p > < span > Country: </ span > { data . country } </ p > < p > < span > Total: </ span > { data . total } </ p > </ div > ) ; } }

Example: Custom Tooltip

The example below demonstrates how to provide custom tooltips to the grid. Notice the following:

The Custom Tooltip Component is supplied by name via colDef.tooltipComponent .

is supplied by name via . The Custom Tooltip Parameters (for tooltip background color) are supplied using colDef.tooltipComponentParams .

(for tooltip background color) are supplied using . Tooltips are displayed instantly by setting tooltipShowDelay to 0 .

to . Tooltips will be shown for the athlete and country columns

Tooltip Component Interface

Any valid React component can be a tooltip component.

When a tooltip component is instantiated then the following will be made available on props :

interface ITooltipParams { location : string ; api : GridApi ; columnApi : ColumnApi ; context : any ; value ? : any ; colDef ? : ColDef | ColGroupDef ; column ? : Column | ColumnGroup ; valueFormatted ? : any ; rowIndex ? : number ; node ? : RowNode ; data ? : any ; }

Registering Custom Tooltip Components

See the registering custom components section for details on registering and using custom tooltip components.

Default Browser Tooltip

If you don't want to use the grid's tooltip component, you can use the enableBrowserTooltips config to use the browser's default tooltip. The grid will simply set an element's title attribute to display the tooltip.

Tooltip Show Delay

By default, when you hover on an item, it will take 2 seconds for the tooltip to be displayed. If you need to change this delay, the tooltipShowDelay config should be used, which is set in milliseconds.

The show delay will have no effect if you are using browser tooltips, as they are controlled entirely by the browser.

Showing Blank Values

The grid will not show a tooltip if there is no value to show. This is the default behaviour as the simplest form of tooltip will show the value it is provided without any additional information. In this case, it would be strange to show the tooltip with no value as that would show as a blank box.

This can be a problem if you wish a tooltip to display for blank values. For example, you might want to display a tooltip saying "This cell has no value" instead. To achieve this, you should utilise tooltipValueGetter to return something different when the value is blank.

The example below shows both displaying and not displaying the tooltip for blank values. Note the following:

The first three rows have athlete values of undefined , null and '' (empty string).

, and (empty string). The column Athlete Col 1 uses tooltipField for the tooltip field. When there is no value (the first three rows) no tooltip is displayed.

uses for the tooltip field. When there is no value (the first three rows) no tooltip is displayed. The column Athlete Col 2 uses tooltipValueGetter for the tooltip field. The value getter will return a value (an object) regardless of whether the value to display is empty or not. This ensures the tooltip gets displayed even when no cell value is present.

Header Tooltip with Custom Tooltip

When we want to display a header tooltip, we set the headerTooltip config as a string , and that string will be displayed as the tooltip. However, when working with custom tooltips we set colDef.tooltipComponent to assign the column's tooltip component and the headerTooltip value will passed to the params object.

If headerTooltip is not present, the tooltip will not be rendered.

The example below shows how to set a custom tooltip to a header and to a grouped header. Note the following:

The column Athlete Col 1 does not have a tooltipComponent so it will render the value set in its headerTooltip config.

does not have a so it will render the value set in its config. The column Athlete Col 2 uses tooltipComponent so the the value in headerTooltip is passed to the tooltipComponent params to be used.

uses so the the value in is passed to the tooltipComponent to be used. The tooltipComponent detects that it's being rendered by a header because the params object does not contain a rowIndex value.

Example: Tooltips With Row Groups

The example below shows how to use the default tooltip component with group columns. Because the group column has no real field assigned to it, the tooltipValueGetter function must be used.

Mouse Tracking

The example below enables mouse tracking to demonstrate a scenario where tooltips need to follow the cursor. To enable this feature, set the tooltipMouseTrack to true in the gridOptions.

Example: Using Browser Tooltips

The example below demonstrates how to use the default browser tooltips.