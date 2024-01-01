Products
Vue Data Grid
AG Grid Error #36
Vue
Full Error Text
colDef.type 'undefined' does not correspond to defined gridOptions.columnTypes
To show this error text in the dev console, import the
ValidationModule
.
Full Error Text