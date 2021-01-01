AG Grid
Vue Data Grid: Cell Editors

Create your own cell editor by providing a cell editor component.

Simple Cell Editor

Below is a simple example of cell editor component:

const DoublingEditor = {
   template: `<input type="number" v-model="value" ref="input" style="width: 100%" />`,
   data() {
       return {
           value: null
       };
   },
   methods: {
       /* Component Editor Lifecycle methods */
       // the final value to send to the grid, on completion of editing
       getValue() {
           // this simple editor doubles any value entered into the input
           return this.value * 2;
       },

       // Gets called once before editing starts, to give editor a chance to
       // cancel the editing before it even starts.
       isCancelBeforeStart() {
           return false;
       },

       // Gets called once when editing is finished (eg if Enter is pressed).
       // If you return true, then the result of the edit will be ignored.
       isCancelAfterEnd() {
           // our editor will reject any value greater than 1000
           return this.value > 1000;
       }
   },
   mounted() {
       this.value = this.params.value;
       Vue.nextTick(() => this.$refs.input.focus());
   }
}

And here is the same cell editor using Vue 3's Composition API:

export default {
    template: `<input type="number" v-model="value" ref="input" style="width: 100%"/>`,
    setup(props) {
        // the current/initial value of the cell (before editing)
        const value = ref(props.params.value);

        /* Component Editor Lifecycle methods */
        // the final value to send to the grid, on completion of editing
        const getValue = () => {
            // this simple editor doubles any value entered into the input
            return value.value * 2;
        };

        // Gets called once before editing starts, to give editor a chance to
        // cancel the editing before it even starts.
        const isCancelBeforeStart = () => {
            return false;
        };

        // Gets called once when editing is finished (eg if Enter is pressed).
        // If you return true, then the result of the edit will be ignored.
        const isCancelAfterEnd = () => {
            // our editor will reject any value greater than 1000
            return value.value > 1000;
        };

        return {
            value,
            getValue,
            isCancelBeforeStart,
            isCancelAfterEnd
        }
    },
    mounted() {
        // focus on the input field once editing starts
        nextTick(() => this.$refs.input.focus());
    }
};

Simple Cell Editor Example

The example below shows a few simple cell editors in action.

  • The Doubling Cell Editor will double a given input and reject values over a 1000
  • The Mood Cell Editor illustrates a slightly more complicated editor with values changed depending on the smiley chosen
  • The Numeric Cell Editor illustrates a slightly more complicated numeric editor to the Doubling editor above, with increased input validation and better initial carot behaviour

Cell Editor Component

When a Vue component is instantiated the grid will make the grid APIs, a number of utility methods as well as the cell & row values available to you via a params object.

With Vue 2 and Vue 3 you can access the params object via this.params in the usual methods (lifecycle hooks, methods etc), and with Vue 3's setup via props.params.

The editor params interface is as follows:

interface ICellEditorParams {
    // current value of the cell
    value: any;

    // key code of key that started the edit, eg 'Enter' or 'Delete' - non-printable characters appear here
    keyPress: number;

    // the string that started the edit, eg 'a' if letter A was pressed, or 'A' if Shift + letter A
    // - only printable characters appear here
    charPress: string;

    // grid column
    column: Column;

    // grid row node
    node: RowNode;

    // editing row index
    rowIndex: number,

    // grid API
    api: GridApi;

    // column API
    columnApi: ColumnApi;

    // If doing full row edit, this is true if the cell is the one that started the edit (eg it is the cell the
    // use double clicked on, or pressed a key on etc).
    cellStartedEdit: boolean;

    // the grid's context object
    context: any;

    // angular 1 scope - null if not using angular 1, this is legacy and not used if not using angular 1
    $scope: any;

    // callback to tell grid a key was pressed - useful to pass control key events (Tab, arrows etc)
    // back to grid - however you do
    onKeyDown: (event: KeyboardEvent)=>void;

    // Callback to tell grid to stop editing the current cell. pass 'false' to prevent navigation moving
    // to the next cell if grid property enterMovesDownAfterEdit=true
    stopEditing: (suppressNavigateAfterEdit?: boolean)=>void;

    // A reference to the DOM element representing the grid cell that your component will live inside. Useful if you
    // want to add event listeners or classes at this level. This is the DOM element that gets browser focus when selecting cells.
    eGridCell: HTMLElement;

    // Utility function to parse a value using the column's colDef.valueParser
    parseValue: (value: any) => any;

    // Utility function to format a value using the column's colDef.valueFormatter
    formatValue: (value: any) => any;
}

Vue 3 - Class Based Components & Typed Components

If you're using a Class Based Component (i.e. you're using vue-property-decorator/vue-class-component), or if you're using a vanilla Vue 3 component with lang='ts' then you'll need to specify the params object as a prop.

For example:

<script lang="ts">
   import {defineComponent} from "vue";

   export default defineComponent({
       name: "MyComponent",
       props: ['params'],  // required for TypeScript ...

Registering Cell Editors with Columns

See the section registering custom components for details on registering and using custom cell editors.

Complementing Cell Editor Params

As with cell renderers, cell editors can also be provided with additional parameters. Do this using cellEditorParams as in the following example which will pass 'Ireland' as the 'country' parameter:

<template>
    <ag-grid-vue :columnDefs="columnDefs" ...other properties>
    </ag-grid-vue>
</template>

<script>
//...other imports
import {AgGridVue} from "@ag-grid-community/vue";

// define cell editor to be used
const MyCellEditor = ...cell editor definition...

export default {
 components: {
     AgGridVue,
     MyCellEditor
 },
 data() {
     return {
         columnDefs: [
             {
                 headerName: "Value Column",
                 field: "value",
                 cellRendererFramework: 'MyCellEditor',
                 cellEditorParams: {
                      // make "country" value available to cell editor
                      country: 'Ireland'
                 }
             }
         ]
     }
 }
 //...other properties & methods
}
</script>

Keyboard Navigation While Editing

If you provide a cell editor, you may wish to disable some of the grids keyboard navigation. For example, if you are providing a simple text editor, you may wish the grid to do nothing when you press the right and left arrows (the default is the grid will move to the next / previous cell) as you may want the right and left arrows to move the cursor inside your editor. In other cell editors, you may wish the grid to behave as normal.

Because different cell editors will have different requirements on what the grid does, it is up to the cell editor to decide which event it wants the grid to handle and which it does not.

You have two options to stop the grid from doing it's default action on certain key events:

  1. Stop propagation of the event to the grid in the cell editor.
  2. Tell the grid to do nothing via the colDef.suppressKeyEvent() callback.

Option 1 - Stop Propagation

If you don't want the grid to act on an event, call event.stopPropagation(). The advantage of this method is that your cell editor takes care of everything, good for creating reusable cell editors.

The follow code snippet is one you could include for a simple text editor, which would stop the grid from doing navigation.

const KEY_LEFT = 37;
const KEY_UP = 38;
const KEY_RIGHT = 39;
const KEY_DOWN = 40;
const KEY_PAGE_UP = 33;
const KEY_PAGE_DOWN = 34;
const KEY_PAGE_HOME = 36;
const KEY_PAGE_END = 35;

const MyCellEditor = {
   template: `<input v-model="value" @keydown="onKeyDown" /lo>`,
   data() {
       return {
           value: null
       };
   },
   methods: {
       /* Component Editor Lifecycle method */
       getValue() {
           return this.value;
       },
       
       onKeyDown(event) {
          const keyCode = event.keyCode;

          const isNavigationKey = keyCode === KEY_LEFT ||
              keyCode === KEY_RIGHT ||
              keyCode === KEY_UP ||
              keyCode === KEY_DOWN ||
              keyCode === KEY_PAGE_DOWN ||
              keyCode === KEY_PAGE_UP ||
              keyCode === KEY_PAGE_HOME ||
              keyCode === KEY_PAGE_END;

              if (isNavigationKey) {
                  // this stops the grid from receiving the event and executing keyboard navigation
                  event.stopPropagation();
              }
       }
   },
   mounted() {
       this.value = this.params.value;
   }
}

Option 2 - Suppress Keyboard Event

If you implement colDef.suppressKeyboardEvent(), you can tell the grid which events you want process and which not. The advantage of this method of the previous method is it takes the responsibility out of the cell editor and into the column definition. So if you are using a reusable, or third party, cell editor, and the editor doesn't have this logic in it, you can add the logic via configuration.

const KEY_UP = 38;
const KEY_DOWN = 40;

const MyGrid = {
   template: `
      <ag-grid-vue
          class="ag-theme-alpine"
          :columnDefs="columnDefs">
      </ag-grid-vue>
   `,
   components: {
       'ag-grid-vue': AgGridVue
   },
   data: function () {
       return {
           columnDefs: [
              {
                  headerName: "Value Column",
                  field: "value",
                  suppressKeyboardEvent: params => {
                      console.log('cell is editing: ' + params.editing);
                      console.log('keyboard event:', params.event);
               
                      // return true (to suppress) if editing and user hit up/down keys
                      const keyCode = params.event.keyCode;
                      const gridShouldDoNothing = params.editing && (keyCode===KEY_UP || keyCode===KEY_DOWN);
                      return gridShouldDoNothing;
                  }
              }
           ]
       }
   },

   // rest of the component
}

The params for suppressKeyboardEvent( ) are as follows:

interface SuppressKeyboardEventParams {
    // the keyboard event the grid received
    event: KeyboardEvent;

    // whether the cell is editing or not
    editing: boolean;

    // these are same as normal
    node: RowNode;
    column: Column;
    colDef: ColDef;
    context: any;
    api: GridApi;
    columnApi: ColumnApi;
}

Cell Editing Example

The example below illustrates:

  • 'Gender' column uses a Component cell editor that allows choices via a 'richSelect' (AG Grid Enterprise only), with values supplied by complementing the editor parameters.
  • 'Age' column uses a Component cell editor that allows simple integer input only.
  • 'Mood' column uses a custom Component cell editor and renderer that allows choice of mood based on image selection.
  • 'Address' column uses a Component cell editor that allows input of multiline text via a 'largeText'. Tab and Esc (amongst others) will exit editing in this field, Shift+Enter will allow newlines.
  • 'Country' columns shows using 'richSelect' for a complex object - the cell renderer takes care of only rendering the country name.

Accessing Cell Editor Instances

After the grid has created an instance of a cell editor for a cell it is possible to access that instance. This is useful if you want to call a method that you provide on the cell editor that has nothing to do with the operation of the grid. Accessing cell editors is done using the grid API getCellEditorInstances(params).

// function takes params to identify what cells and returns back a list of cell editors
function getCellEditorInstances(params: GetCellEditorInstancesParams): ICellEditorComp[];

// params object for the above
interface GetCellEditorInstancesParams {
    // an optional list of row nodes
    rowNodes?: RowNode[];
    // an optional list of columns
    columns?: (string | Column)[];
}

If you are doing normal editing, then only one cell is editable at any given time. For this reason if you call getCellEditorInstances() with no params, it will return back the editing cell's editor if a cell is editing, or an empty list if no cell is editing.

An example of calling getCellEditorInstances() is as follows:

const instances = gridOptions.api.getCellEditorInstances(params);
if (instances.length > 0) {
    const instance = instances[0];
}

If your editor is a component you can get the underlying cell editor using getFrameworkComponentInstance() method on the grid API:

// example - get cell editor
const instances = this.api.getCellEditorInstances(params);
if (instances.length > 0) {
   // got it, user must be scrolled so that it exists
   const wrapperInstance = instances[0];

   // non-popup editor instance
   const frameworkInstance = wrapperInstance.getFrameworkComponentInstance();

   // popup editor instance
   const frameworkInstance = wrapperInstance.cellEditor.getFrameworkComponentInstance();
}

The example below shows using getCellEditorInstances. The following can be noted:

  • All cells are editable.
  • First Name and Last Name use the default editor.
  • All other columns use the provided MySimpleCellEditor editor.
  • The example sets an interval to print information from the active cell editor. There are three results: 1) No editing 2) Editing with default cell renderer and 3) editing with the custom cell editor. All results are printed to the developer console.