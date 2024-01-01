This section details how to provide your own icons for the grid and style grid icons for your application requirements

This page describes the grid's legacy theming system that was the default in v32 and before, for the benefit of applications that have not yet migrated to the Theming API. These themes are deprecated and will be removed in a future major version. You may want to visit the new theming docs or check out the migration guide.

Swapping the Provided Icon Fonts

Each provided theme comes with its own icon font. It is simple to use one provided theme with another theme's icons. Set --ag-icon-font-family to one of: agGridQuartz , agGridAlpine , agGridBalham or agGridMaterial . You can compare the available icon fonts in the Provided Icons list.

If you are using the Sass API, it will embed the required font data for you. Apps using CSS should load the font's CSS file from whatever location they are loading ag-grid.css and other CSS files. For example to use the Material icons in the Quartz theme:

Load agGridMaterialFont.css (optional) switch ag-theme-quartz.css for ag-theme-quartz-no-font.css to save a few kB if you no longer require the Quartz icons Set the CSS variable --ag-icon-font-family: agGridMaterial

This example uses the Quartz theme with icons from the Material theme:

Using Alternative Icons

Grid icons can use an icon font or images. The grid exposes a number of CSS variables to control the icons. Each variable can optionally be suffixed with the name of a specific icon, and will affect only that icon, e.g. setting --ag-icon-font-color-loading sets the color of the "loading" icon.

Icon font variables:

--ag-icon-font-family[-icon-name] set the icon font family.

set the icon font family. --ag-icon-font-code[-icon-name] set the unicode character of the icon within the icon font, using a unicode escape sequence like "\f247" .

set the unicode character of the icon within the icon font, using a unicode escape sequence like . --ag-icon-font-weight[-icon-name] sets the font weight, used for icon fonts that require a specific weight to work.

sets the font weight, used for icon fonts that require a specific weight to work. --ag-icon-font-color[-icon-name] set the color of the icon.

set the color of the icon. --ag-icon-font-display[-icon-name] set this to none to hide the icon font if you want to provide an image-based icon instead.

Icon image variables:

--ag-icon-image[-icon-name] set this to url(/path/to/icon.svg)

set this to --ag-icon-image-opacity[-icon-name] set the opacity of an icon. Defaults to 0.9 if not set.

set the opacity of an icon. Defaults to 0.9 if not set. --ag-icon-image-display[-icon-name] set this to none to hide the icon image if you want to provide an font-based icon instead.

Other icon variables:

--ag-icon-size sets the height and width of icons in pixels.

Example: using an alternative icon font

This example demonstrates globally changing the icon font, and also selectively replacing individual icons:

.ag-theme-quartz { --ag-icon-font-family : "Font Awesome 5 Free" ; --ag-icon-font-code-aggregation : "\f247" ; --ag-icon-font-code-arrows : "\f0b2" ; --ag-icon-font-code-asc : "\f062" ; --ag-icon-font-family-group : "Material Design Icons" ; --ag-icon-font-code-group : "\F0328" ; --ag-icon-font-color-group : red ; --ag-icon-font-weight-group : normal ; }

Example: SVG icons

This example demonstrates using the --ag-icon-image-icon-name variables to set SVG images for specific icons.

.ag-theme-quartz { --ag-icon-font-display : none ; --ag-icon-image-aggregation : url ( "https://www.ag-grid.com/example-assets/svg-icons/aggregation.svg" ) ; --ag-icon-image-arrows : url ( "https://www.ag-grid.com/example-assets/svg-icons/arrows.svg" ) ; --ag-icon-image-asc : url ( "https://www.ag-grid.com/example-assets/svg-icons/asc.svg" ) ; }

The following example replaces the grid's icons with SVG images:

Set the Icons Through gridOptions (JavaScript)

You can pass an icons property either on the Grid Options to apply across the whole grid, or the Column Definition. If both are provided, icons specified at the column level will take priority.

The icons property takes an object of name/value pairs where the name is one of the icon names below (note that these are different from the CSS names above) and the value is one of:

An HTML string to be inserted in place of the usual DOM element for an icon

A function that returns either an HTML string or a DOM node

In the following list, the name to use in the grid options is to the left, and on the right is the CSS icon name as listed in the Provided Icons table below.

columnGroupOpened : 'expanded' columnGroupClosed : 'contracted' columnSelectClosed : 'tree-closed' , columnSelectOpen : 'tree-open' , columnSelectIndeterminate : 'tree-indeterminate' , accordionOpen : 'tree-open' , accordionClosed : 'tree-closed' , accordionIndeterminate : 'tree-indeterminate' , columnMovePin : 'pin' columnMoveHide : 'eye-slash' columnMoveMove : 'arrows' columnMoveLeft : 'left' columnMoveRight : 'right' columnMoveGroup : 'group' columnMoveValue : 'aggregation' columnMovePivot : 'pivot' dropNotAllowed : 'not-allowed' groupContracted : 'tree-closed' groupExpanded : 'tree-open' setFilterGroupClosed : 'tree-closed' , setFilterGroupOpen : 'tree-open' , setFilterGroupIndeterminate : 'tree-indeterminate' , chart : 'chart' close : 'cross' cancel : 'cancel' check : 'tick' first : 'first' previous : 'previous' next : 'next' last : 'last' linked : 'linked' unlinked : 'unlinked' groupLoading : 'loading' menu : 'menu' , menuAlt : 'menu-alt' , legacyMenu : 'menu' filter : 'filter' , filterActive : 'filter' filterTab : 'filter' , filtersToolPanel : 'filter' columns : 'columns' columnsToolPanel : 'columns' maximize : 'maximize' minimize : 'minimize' menuPin : 'pin' menuValue : 'aggregation' menuAddRowGroup : 'group' menuRemoveRowGroup : 'group' clipboardCopy : 'copy' clipboardCut : 'cut' clipboardPaste : 'paste' pivotPanel : 'pivot' rowGroupPanel : 'group' valuePanel : 'aggregation' columnDrag : 'grip' rowDrag : 'grip' save : 'save' csvExport : 'csv' excelExport : 'excel' selectOpen : 'small-down' , richSelectOpen : 'small-down' , richSelectRemove : 'cancel' , subMenuOpen : 'small-right' , subMenuOpenRtl : 'small-left' , panelDelimiter : 'small-right' , panelDelimiterRtl : 'small-left' , sortAscending : 'asc' sortDescending : 'desc' sortUnSort : 'none' , advancedFilterBuilder : 'group' , advancedFilterBuilderDrag : 'grip' , advancedFilterBuilderInvalid : 'not-allowed' , advancedFilterBuilderMoveUp : 'up' , advancedFilterBuilderMoveDown : 'down' , advancedFilterBuilderAdd : 'plus' , advancedFilterBuilderRemove : 'minus' , advancedFilterBuilderSelect : 'small-down' , chartsMenu : 'menu-alt' , chartsMenuEdit : 'chart' , chartsMenuAdvancedSettings : 'settings' , chartsMenuAdd : 'plus' , chartsColorPicker : 'small-down' chartsThemePrevious : 'previous' , chartsThemeNext : 'next' , chartsDownload : 'save' ,

Provided Icons

Below you can see a list with all available icons for each provided theme. The name next to each icon is the CSS name, e.g. the pin icon will have the CSS class ag-icon-pin and uses the CSS variable --ag-icon-font-code-pin .