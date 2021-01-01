JavaScript Grid: Date Component
You can create your own date components, and AG Grid will use them every time it needs to ask the user for a date value. The date components are currently used in date filters.
Simple Date Component
Below is a simple example of cell renderer class:
class CustomDateComponent {
init(params) {
const template = `
<input type="text" data-input style="width: 100%;" />
<a class="input-button" title="clear" data-clear>
<i class="fa fa-times"></i>
</a>`;
this.params = params;
this.eGui = document.createElement('div');
this.eGui.setAttribute('role', 'presentation');
this.eGui.classList.add('ag-input-wrapper');
this.eGui.classList.add('custom-date-filter');
this.eGui.innerHTML = template;
this.eInput = this.eGui.querySelector('input');
this.picker = flatpickr(this.eGui, {
onChange: this.onDateChanged.bind(this),
dateFormat: 'd/m/Y',
wrap: true
});
this.picker.calendarContainer.classList.add('ag-custom-component-popup');
this.date = null;
}
getGui() {
return this.eGui;
}
onDateChanged(selectedDates) {
this.date = selectedDates[0] || null;
this.params.onDateChanged();
}
getDate() {
return this.date;
}
setDate(date) {
this.picker.setDate(date);
this.date = date;
}
setInputPlaceholder(placeholder) {
this.eInput.setAttribute('placeholder', placeholder);
}
}
Example: Custom Date Component
The example below shows how to register a custom date component that contains an extra floating calendar picker rendered from the filter field. The problem with this approach is that we have no control over third party components and therefore no way to implement a
preventDefault when the user clicks on the Calendar Picker (for more info see Custom Floating Filter Example). Our way of fixing this problem is to add the
ag-custom-component-popup class to the floating calendar.
Registering Date Components
By default the grid will use the browser provided date picker for Chrome and Firefox (as we think it's nice), but for all other browsers it will just provide a simple text field. You can use your own date picker to AG Grid by providing a custom Date Component as follows:
const gridOptions = {
// Here is where we specify the component to be used as the date picker widget
components: {
agDateInput: CustomDateComponent
}
};
Please see Provided Components for more information about overrided AG Grid provided components (as we're doing here
by overriding
agDateInput).
Custom Date Interface
The interface for a custom date component is as follows:
interface IDateComp {
// Mandatory methods
// The init(params) method is called on the component once. See below for details on the parameters.
init(params: IDateParams): void;
// Returns the DOM element for this component
getGui(): HTMLElement;
// Returns the current date represented by this editor
getDate(): Date;
// Sets the date represented by this component
setDate(date: Date): void;
// Optional methods
// Sets the input text placeholder
setInputPlaceholder(placeholder: string): void;
// Sets the input text aria label
setInputAriaLabel(label: string): void;
// Gets called when the component is destroyed. If your custom component needs to do
// any resource cleaning up, do it here.
destroy(): void;
}
Custom Filter Parameters
The
init(params) method takes a params object with the items listed below:
interface IDateParams {
// Callback method to call when the date has changed
onDateChanged: () => void;
}