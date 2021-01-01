JavaScript Data Grid: Building AG Grid with Rollup.js

We walk through the main steps required when using AG Grid with Rollup.js.

A full working example of using Rollup.js with AG Grid can be found on Github.

This walkthrough uses the @ag-grid-community/all-modules package which will include all features of AG Grid. If you're using Rollup to reduce your bundle size you probably want to be selective in which packages you include - please see the Modules documentation for more information.

Initialise Project

mkdir ag-grid-rollup cd ag-grid-rollup npm init --yes

Install Dependencies

npm i --save @ag-grid-community/all-modules // or, if using Enterprise features npm i --save @ag-grid-enterprise/all-modules npm i --save-dev rollup rollup-plugin-node-resolve

Create Application

Our application will be a very simple one, consisting of a single file that will render a simple grid:

import { Grid } from '@ag-grid-community/all-modules' var columnDefs = [ { field : "make" } , { field : "model" } , { field : "price" } ] ; var rowData = [ { make : "Toyota" , model : "Celica" , price : 35000 } , { make : "Ford" , model : "Mondeo" , price : 32000 } , { make : "Porsche" , model : "Boxter" , price : 72000 } ] ; var gridOptions = { columnDefs : columnDefs , rowData : rowData } ; var eGridDiv = document . querySelector ( '#myGrid' ) ; new Grid ( eGridDiv , gridOptions ) ;

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < link rel = " stylesheet " href = " ./node_modules/@ag-grid-community/all-modules/dist/styles/ag-grid.css " > < link rel = " stylesheet " href = " ./node_modules/@ag-grid-community/all-modules/dist/styles/ag-theme-alpine.css " > </ head > < body > < div id = " myGrid " style = " height : 200px ; width : 500px ; " class = " ag-theme-alpine " > </ div > < script src = " ./dist/ag-bundle.js " > </ script > </ body > </ html >

Rollup Configuration

Our rollup.ag-grid.json is very simple in this example:

const node = require ( 'rollup-plugin-node-resolve' ) ; export default < span ng-non-bindable > { </ span > input : './main-ag-grid.js' , output : < span ng-non-bindable > { </ span > file : './dist/ag-bundle.js' , format : 'umd' , } , plugins : [ node ( ) ] , onwarn : ( msg , warn ) => < span ng-non-bindable > { </ span > if ( msg . code === 'THIS_IS_UNDEFINED' ) return ; if ( ! / Circular / . test ( msg ) ) < span ng-non-bindable > { </ span > warn ( msg ) } } } ;

Building our bundle

We can now build our bundle:

rollup -c rollup.ag-grid.config.js

The resulting bundle will be available in ./dist/ag-bundle.js