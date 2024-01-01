Style UI elements that float above the main UI, including menus.

This page describes the grid's legacy theming system that was the default in v32 and before, for the benefit of applications that have not yet migrated to the Theming API. These themes are deprecated and will be removed in a future major version. You may want to visit the new theming docs or check out the migration guide.

Rounding corners

--ag-border-radius sets the radius of most rectangular elements within the grid, including the grid itself.

sets the radius of most rectangular elements within the grid, including the grid itself. --ag-wrapper-border-radius sets the radius of the grid wrapper, if you want it to be different from --ag-border-radius .

sets the radius of the grid wrapper, if you want it to be different from . --ag-card-radius sets the radius of floating elements (cards and popups) and defaults to the value of --ag-border-radius .

sets the radius of floating elements (cards and popups) and defaults to the value of . ag-root-wrapper is the class name applied to the grid's outer element. Apply a border radius using a CSS selector: .ag-root-wrapper { border-radius: 2px } .

Drop shadows

Elements that float above the user interface are called cards or popups. Internally there is an implementation difference between the two, but they are the same from the user's point of view, so it is appropriate to style them in the same way. To set a drop shadow on all floating elements, set the --ag-card-shadow and --ag-popup-shadow variables to a CSS box shadow value:

.ag-theme-quartz { --ag-card-shadow : 0 3px 4px black ; --ag-popup-shadow : 0 3px 4px black ; }

Styling menus

Menus such as the column menu and context menu are cards and so respond to the instructions above for rounded corners and shadows. Additionally:

Use CSS rules targeting .ag-menu to style the body of all menus - column menus, filter menus and right-click context menus

to style the body of all menus - column menus, filter menus and right-click context menus To style a specific kind of menu, use the CSS :has() selector to select menus containing a specific component, e.g. .ag-menu:has(.ag-filter) . Use the browser developer tools to find the component class.

Example

This example combines all of the above techniques to style the column menus. Click on the menu icon in a column header, or right click on the grid to show a floating menu: