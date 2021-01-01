JavaScript Grid: Value Setters

After editing a cell, the grid normally inserts the new value into your data using the column definition field attribute. If it's not possible to use a field attribute, you can provide a Value Setter instead.

A Value Setter is the inverse of a Value Getter. Where the value getter allows getting values from your data using a function rather than a field, the value setter allows you to set values into your data using a function rather than specifying a field.

The parameters provided to a value setter are as follows:

interface ValueSetterParams { oldValue : any , newValue : any , data : any , node : RowNode , colDef : ColDef , column : Column , api : GridApi , columnApi : ColumnApi , context : any }

A value setter should return true if the value was updated successfully and false if the value was not updated (including if the value was not changed). When you return true , the grid knows it must refresh the cell.

The following is an example of how you would configure a column using the field attribute and then follows how the same can be done using value getters and value setters.

const gridOptions = { columnDefs : [ { field : 'name' } , { valueGetter : params => { return params . data . name ; } , valueSetter : params => { params . data . name = params . newValue ; return true ; } } ] , }

Example: Value Setter

The example below demonstrates value setters working alongside value getters (value setters are typically only used alongside value getters). Note the following: